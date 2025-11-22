في حادثة صادمة هزّت شمال غرب نيجيريا، تعرضت مدرسة كاثوليكية لهجوم مسلح أدى إلى اختطاف ما لا يقل عن 227 شخصاً بينهم تلاميذ ومعلمون. الهجوم، الذي وقع (الجمعة) في قرية بابيري بمحافظة أجوارا، جاء ليضع أهالي المنطقة والمجتمع الدولي أمام مأساة إنسانية كبيرة، حيث تم اقتياد 215 تلميذاً و12 معلّماً على يد مجهولين وسط حالة من الفزع والرعب.

وقال المتحدث باسم فرع الرابطة المسيحية في ولاية النيجر دانييل أتوري إن المسلحين الذين اقتحموا مدرسة سانت ماري في قرية بابيري التابعة لحكومة أجوارا المحلية اختطفوا 215 تلميذاً وطالباً، وكذلك 12 معلّماً.

وأضاف أتوري في بيان الجمعة: «عدت لتوي إلى القرية الليلة بعد أن زرت المدرسة، حيث التقيت أيضاً أهالي الأطفال لطمأنتهم بأننا نعمل مع الحكومة والأجهزة الأمنية لنرى كيف يمكننا إنقاذ أطفالنا وإعادتهم سالمين».

وقالت قيادة شرطة ولاية النيجر إن عملية الاختطاف وقعت في ساعات الصباح الأولى، وإنه تم نشر القوات العسكرية والأمنية في القرية.

وأفادت الشرطة بأن مدرسة سانت ماري مدرسة ثانوية في نيجيريا، تضم أطفالاً تتراوح أعمارهم بين 12 و17 عاماً.

وأظهرت صورة ملتقطة بالقمر الاصطناعي أن مجمّع المدرسة ملحق بمدرسة ابتدائية مجاورة، بها أكثر من 50 مبنى من فصول دراسية ومهاجع، وهي تقع قرب طريق رئيسي يربط بين بلدتي يلوا وموكوا.

وأفاد بيان أمين حكومة ولاية النيجر بأن عملية الاختطاف وقعت رغم تحذير استخباراتي مسبق من المخاطر المتزايدة.

وأضاف البيان: «للأسف، سارعت مدرسة سانت ماري إلى إعادة فتح المدرسة واستئناف الأنشطة الأكاديمية دون إشعار أو طلب تصريح من حكومة الولاية، ومن ثم عرضت التلاميذ وطاقم التدريس لخطر كان يمكن تجنّبه».