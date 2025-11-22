In a shocking incident that shook northwestern Nigeria, a Catholic school was attacked by armed assailants, leading to the abduction of at least 227 individuals, including students and teachers. The attack, which occurred on Friday in the village of Babiri in the Ajwara local government area, has placed the local community and the international community in front of a significant humanitarian tragedy, as 215 students and 12 teachers were taken away by unknown individuals amidst a state of panic and terror.

Daniel Atori, the spokesperson for the Christian Association branch in Niger State, stated that the gunmen who stormed St. Mary's School in the Babiri village under the Ajwara local government kidnapped 215 students and pupils, as well as 12 teachers.

Atori added in a statement on Friday: "I just returned to the village tonight after visiting the school, where I also met with the parents of the children to reassure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to see how we can rescue our children and bring them back safely."

The Niger State Police Command reported that the abduction took place in the early morning hours, and military and security forces have been deployed to the village.

The police indicated that St. Mary's School is a secondary school in Nigeria, accommodating children aged between 12 and 17 years.

A satellite image showed that the school complex is attached to a neighboring primary school, which has more than 50 buildings including classrooms and dormitories, and is located near a main road connecting the towns of Yelwa and Mokwa.

The statement from the Secretary of the Niger State Government noted that the abduction occurred despite prior intelligence warnings about the increasing risks.

The statement added: "Unfortunately, St. Mary's School hastily reopened and resumed academic activities without notification or requesting permission from the state government, thereby exposing the students and teaching staff to a risk that could have been avoided."