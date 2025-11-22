أكد نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد الخريجي على مطالبة المملكة برفع الحجز عن أموال المقاصة الفلسطينية فوراً، ووقف جميع الإجراءات القسرية التي تنتهجها إسرائيل ضد السلطة والشعب الفلسطيني.
وشدد الخريجي في كلمة خلال اجتماع مجموعة المانحين لفلسطين في بروكسل على أهمية تعزيز صمود القطاع الخاص الفلسطيني تمهيداً لربط جميع المؤسسات الفلسطينية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة في إطار جامع بقيادة السلطة الفلسطينية.
وأكد مواصلة المملكة العمل مع جميع الشركاء من أجل تحقيق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني في تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية على حدود 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.
وأكد دعم المملكة الكامل للخطة الشاملة لإعمار غزة التي طرحتها مصر بالتعاون مع دولة فلسطين والتنسيق مع البنك الدولي، واعتمدتها جامعة الدول العربية ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وحظيت بتأييد الاتحاد الأوروبي والعديد من الدول.
ولفت إلى أن التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار لا يمكن أن يتحققا دون بيئة مستقرة، ووقف شامل ودائم للعنف، وتوفير الحماية الكاملة للشعب الفلسطيني.
وفي ختام كلمته، أكد على ضرورة الانسحاب الكامل للجيش الإسرائيلي من قطاع غزة، لبدء إعادة الإعمار وتمكين القوة الدولية للاستقرار. وأشار إلى أن تدريب قوات الشرطة الفلسطينية وتمكينها يُعد عنصرًا محوريًا في أي مقاربة أمنية ناجحة، مثمنًا في هذا الشأن جهود الاتحاد الأوروبي، وكذلك الأدوار الحيوية لكل من مصر والأردن في رفع كفاءة وقدرات القوى الأمنية الفلسطينية.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid Al-Khreeji, emphasized the Kingdom's demand for the immediate lifting of the freeze on Palestinian clearance funds and the cessation of all coercive measures taken by Israel against the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people.
Al-Khreeji stressed in a speech during the Donor Group meeting for Palestine in Brussels the importance of enhancing the resilience of the Palestinian private sector in preparation for linking all Palestinian institutions in the occupied Palestinian territories within a comprehensive framework led by the Palestinian Authority.
He affirmed the Kingdom's continued efforts with all partners to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people in realizing the Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Kingdom fully supports the comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza proposed by Egypt in cooperation with the State of Palestine and in coordination with the World Bank, which has been adopted by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and has received support from the European Union and many countries.
He pointed out that early recovery and reconstruction cannot be achieved without a stable environment, a comprehensive and permanent cessation of violence, and the provision of full protection for the Palestinian people.
In conclusion, he emphasized the necessity of the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip to begin the reconstruction and enable international stability forces. He noted that training and empowering the Palestinian police forces is a key element in any successful security approach, appreciating in this regard the efforts of the European Union, as well as the vital roles of both Egypt and Jordan in enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of the Palestinian security forces.