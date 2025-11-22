أكد نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد الخريجي على مطالبة المملكة برفع الحجز عن أموال المقاصة الفلسطينية فوراً، ووقف جميع الإجراءات القسرية التي تنتهجها إسرائيل ضد السلطة والشعب الفلسطيني.

وشدد الخريجي في كلمة خلال اجتماع مجموعة المانحين لفلسطين في بروكسل على أهمية تعزيز صمود القطاع الخاص الفلسطيني تمهيداً لربط جميع المؤسسات الفلسطينية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة في إطار جامع بقيادة السلطة الفلسطينية.

وأكد مواصلة المملكة العمل مع جميع الشركاء من أجل تحقيق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني في تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية على حدود 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.

وأكد دعم المملكة الكامل للخطة الشاملة لإعمار غزة التي طرحتها مصر بالتعاون مع دولة فلسطين والتنسيق مع البنك الدولي، واعتمدتها جامعة الدول العربية ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وحظيت بتأييد الاتحاد الأوروبي والعديد من الدول.

ولفت إلى أن التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار لا يمكن أن يتحققا دون بيئة مستقرة، ووقف شامل ودائم للعنف، وتوفير الحماية الكاملة للشعب الفلسطيني.

وفي ختام كلمته، أكد على ضرورة الانسحاب الكامل للجيش الإسرائيلي من قطاع غزة، لبدء إعادة الإعمار وتمكين القوة الدولية للاستقرار. وأشار إلى أن تدريب قوات الشرطة الفلسطينية وتمكينها يُعد عنصرًا محوريًا في أي مقاربة أمنية ناجحة، مثمنًا في هذا الشأن جهود الاتحاد الأوروبي، وكذلك الأدوار الحيوية لكل من مصر والأردن في رفع كفاءة وقدرات القوى الأمنية الفلسطينية.