في تطور صادم على الساحة السياسية الأوروبية، أصدرت محكمة لندن اليوم (الجمعة)، حكماً بالسجن عشر سنوات وستة أشهر على السياسي البريطاني اليميني المتشدد ناثان جيل، بعد إثبات تورطه في تلقي الرشوة مقابل دعم مصالح روسيا داخل البرلمان الأوروبي.

وتعود وقائع القضية إلى الفترة بين ديسمبر 2018 ويوليو 2019، إذ اعترف جيل، البالغ من العمر 52 عاماً، بتلقي أموال من سياسي أوكراني سابق مقابل الإدلاء بتصريحات إيجابية حول روسيا أثناء مشاركته في البرلمان الأوروبي، وهي التصريحات التي وصفتها المحكمة بأنها خيانة صريحة للأمانة ومسؤولياته العامة.

وقالت القاضية بوبي شيما غراب إن السياسي البريطاني «قبل المال لتنفيذ مهام غير مناسبة لموقعه، ودفع بروايات مفيدة للمصالح الروسية فيما يتعلق بأوكرانيا»، مؤكدة أن هذا السلوك يمثل إساءة جسيمة للثقة العامة.

وكان جيل قد اعتُقل في مطار مانشستر سبتمبر 2021 بموجب قوانين مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية، قبل أن تُوجَّه إليه التهم رسميًا في فبراير 2025. ويعتبر جيل عضو البرلمان الأوروبي سابقًا عن حزب الاستقلال البريطاني المناهض للاتحاد الأوروبي، ثم عن «حزب بريكست»، وظل في البرلمان حتى خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي عام 2020، كما كان رئيسًا لحزب الإصلاح البريطاني في ويلز.

ويعكس الحكم تصعيد السلطات البريطانية في مواجهة الفساد السياسي والخيانة، ويأتي ضمن جهود مكافحة تأثير القوى الأجنبية على القرار الأوروبي والمحلي.