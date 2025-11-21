في تطور صادم على الساحة السياسية الأوروبية، أصدرت محكمة لندن اليوم (الجمعة)، حكماً بالسجن عشر سنوات وستة أشهر على السياسي البريطاني اليميني المتشدد ناثان جيل، بعد إثبات تورطه في تلقي الرشوة مقابل دعم مصالح روسيا داخل البرلمان الأوروبي.
وتعود وقائع القضية إلى الفترة بين ديسمبر 2018 ويوليو 2019، إذ اعترف جيل، البالغ من العمر 52 عاماً، بتلقي أموال من سياسي أوكراني سابق مقابل الإدلاء بتصريحات إيجابية حول روسيا أثناء مشاركته في البرلمان الأوروبي، وهي التصريحات التي وصفتها المحكمة بأنها خيانة صريحة للأمانة ومسؤولياته العامة.
وقالت القاضية بوبي شيما غراب إن السياسي البريطاني «قبل المال لتنفيذ مهام غير مناسبة لموقعه، ودفع بروايات مفيدة للمصالح الروسية فيما يتعلق بأوكرانيا»، مؤكدة أن هذا السلوك يمثل إساءة جسيمة للثقة العامة.
وكان جيل قد اعتُقل في مطار مانشستر سبتمبر 2021 بموجب قوانين مكافحة الإرهاب البريطانية، قبل أن تُوجَّه إليه التهم رسميًا في فبراير 2025. ويعتبر جيل عضو البرلمان الأوروبي سابقًا عن حزب الاستقلال البريطاني المناهض للاتحاد الأوروبي، ثم عن «حزب بريكست»، وظل في البرلمان حتى خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي عام 2020، كما كان رئيسًا لحزب الإصلاح البريطاني في ويلز.
ويعكس الحكم تصعيد السلطات البريطانية في مواجهة الفساد السياسي والخيانة، ويأتي ضمن جهود مكافحة تأثير القوى الأجنبية على القرار الأوروبي والمحلي.
In a shocking development on the European political scene, a London court today (Friday) sentenced the far-right British politician Nathan Gill to ten years and six months in prison after proving his involvement in accepting bribes in exchange for supporting Russian interests within the European Parliament.
The case dates back to the period between December 2018 and July 2019, during which Gill, 52 years old, admitted to receiving money from a former Ukrainian politician in exchange for making positive statements about Russia while participating in the European Parliament. The court described these statements as a blatant betrayal of his duties and public responsibilities.
Judge Bobby Shima Grab stated that the British politician "accepted money to carry out inappropriate tasks for his position and promoted narratives beneficial to Russian interests regarding Ukraine," emphasizing that this behavior represents a serious abuse of public trust.
Gill was arrested at Manchester Airport in September 2021 under British anti-terrorism laws before being formally charged in February 2025. He is considered a former Member of the European Parliament for the UK Independence Party, which is anti-European Union, and later for the "Brexit Party," remaining in Parliament until the UK's exit from the EU in 2020. He was also the leader of the British Reform Party in Wales.
The ruling reflects the British authorities' escalation in confronting political corruption and treason, and it comes as part of efforts to combat the influence of foreign powers on European and local decision-making.