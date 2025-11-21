أفصحت مصادر أمريكية مطلعة أن الولايات المتحدة هددت بقطع تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية وإمدادات الأسلحة عن أوكرانيا، في إطار الضغط عليها للموافقة على خطة سلام من 28 بنداً اقترحها الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


ضغوط من واشنطن


وحسب المصادر، فإن كييف تعرضت لضغوط من واشنطن أكبر من أي مناقشات سلام سابقة، وأن الولايات المتحدة تريد من أوكرانيا التوقيع على إطار عمل للاتفاق بحلول الخميس القادم.


وبدا الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، الذي أجرى مكالمة هاتفية، اليوم (الجمعة)، مع قادة بريطانيا وألمانيا وفرنسا، حريصاً على عدم رفض الخطة الأمريكية أو الإساءة إلى الأمريكيين.


وقال: «نقدر جهود الولايات المتحدة والرئيس ترمب وفريقه الرامية إلى إنهاء هذه الحرب.. نحن نعمل على الوثيقة التي أعدها الجانب الأمريكي.. يجب أن تضمن هذه الخطة سلاماً حقيقياً وكريماً».


وحذر زيلينسكي من أن بلاده تواجه خطر فقدان أحد شركائها الرئيسيين، مؤكدا أنها تمر بواحدة من أصعب الفترات في تاريخها. ووصف بنود الخطة الأمريكية بأنها صعبة وتنطوي على مخاطر مستقبلية.


وأقر زيلينسكي بأن أوكرانيا تواجه حاليا ضغطا أمريكيا، وصفه بـ«الأشد»، لكني مازالت ملتزما بحماية سيادة واستقلال أوكرانيا.


رفض أوروبي لبعض عناصر الخطة


واتفق قادة أوكرانيا وفرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا اليوم، على ضرورة أن تحظى كافة القرارات التي تترتب عليها تداعيات على أوروبا وحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، بدعم أوروبي كامل، وأعلنوا رفضهم لعناصر رئيسية من الخطة الأمريكية، وفق وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وأجرى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مكالمة هاتفية مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس للتنسيق بشأن خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وقالت «بلومبيرغ» إن الاتصال تم بمبادرة من ميرتس لصياغة رد أوروبي على الخطة التي قدمها ترمب.


واتفق القادة على ضرورة أن تظل القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية قادرة على الدفاع عن سيادة البلاد، في رفض لبند يضع سقفاً لعدد الجنود في الجيش الأوكراني، كما اتفقوا على أن يكون خط التماس الحالي نقطة الانطلاق لأي محادثات سلام، في رفض محتمل للبنود التي تتحدث عن تنازل أوكرانيا لأراض تسيطر عليها روسيا، وفق ما تنص عليه الخطة.


وقالت الممثلة العليا للشؤون الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، إن روسيا لا حق لها في طلب تنازلات من أوكرانيا، وإن كييف هي من تقرر شروط أي اتفاق.