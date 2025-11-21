Informed American sources revealed that the United States threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine as part of the pressure to agree to a 28-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump.



Pressure from Washington



According to the sources, Kyiv has faced greater pressure from Washington than in any previous peace discussions, and the United States wants Ukraine to sign a framework for the agreement by next Thursday.



President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had a phone call today (Friday) with the leaders of Britain, Germany, and France, appeared eager not to reject the American plan or offend the Americans.



He said: "We appreciate the efforts of the United States and President Trump and his team aimed at ending this war... We are working on the document prepared by the American side... This plan must ensure real and dignified peace."



Zelensky warned that his country faces the risk of losing one of its key partners, emphasizing that it is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history. He described the terms of the American plan as difficult and fraught with future risks.



Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine is currently facing what he described as the "harshest" American pressure, but he remains committed to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.



European Rejection of Some Elements of the Plan



Today, the leaders of Ukraine, France, Britain, and Germany agreed on the necessity that all decisions resulting in implications for Europe and NATO must have full European support, and they announced their rejection of key elements of the American plan, according to Bloomberg.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to coordinate on President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine.



Bloomberg reported that the call was initiated by Merz to formulate a European response to the plan presented by Trump.



The leaders agreed on the necessity for the Ukrainian armed forces to remain capable of defending the country's sovereignty, rejecting a provision that sets a cap on the number of soldiers in the Ukrainian army. They also agreed that the current line of contact should be the starting point for any peace talks, potentially rejecting provisions that discuss Ukraine conceding territories controlled by Russia, as stipulated in the plan.



The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated that Russia has no right to demand concessions from Ukraine, and that Kyiv is the one that decides the terms of any agreement.