وصف مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية والعربية مسعد بولس، الوضع في السودان بأنه «خطير ومتوتر جدا».

وقال إن الإدارة الأمريكية كانت تأمل أن يقبل الفرقاء مقترح الهدنة، لافتا إلى أن ما جرى في الفاشر كان بالإمكان تفاديه لو تم الالتزام بالمبادرات المطروحة.


لا شروط مسبقة


وأضاف بولس في تصريحات لقناتي«العربية والحدث»، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الخطة التي وضعتها واشنطن بالتعاون مع الرباعية الدولية تدعو إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار في البلاد. وأكد أنه لا يمكن فرض شروط مسبقة تعرقل جهود السلام، معتبراً أن الحل النهائي للأزمة يجب أن يأتي من داخل السودان.


وأفاد بولس بأن لدى الولايات المتحدة مقترحاً مفصلاً للحل يمكن أن يشكل خارطة طريق لإنهاء النزاع، إذ يرتكز المقترح على وقف النار وإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية، إضافة إلى الدعوة لحوار وطني شامل.


ويتضمن المقترح الأمريكي سبل إعادة الإعمار بعد الحرب، وآليات إعادة هيكلة الحكم في البلاد. ولفت إلى أن الحرب في السودان تترك تداعيات سلبية إقليمية ودولية، مؤكداً اهتمام الرئيس دونالد ترمب بإنهائها.


وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة على تواصل يومي مع طرفي النزاع، وأنه من الممكن رؤية قيادات من الجانبين في واشنطن خلال الفترة القادمة.


وشدد مستشار ترمب على ضرورة إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى مدينة الفاشر بأسرع وقت ممكن.


التعاون مع الرياض وواشنطن


وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني قائد الجيش عبدالفتاح البرهان، أعلن أمس (الخميس)، استعداده للتعاون مع واشنطن والرياض لتحقيق السلام، عقب تعهد الرئيس الأمريكي بالعمل على إنهاء الحرب.


وقال مجلس السيادة في بيان، إن الحكومة السودانية تؤكد استعدادها للانخراط الجاد من أجل تحقيق السلام، مرحباً بالجهود السعودية والأمريكية من أجل إيقاف نزيف الدم السوداني.


وكتب البرهان عبر منصة «إكس»: «شكراً الأمير محمد بن سلمان، شكراً الرئيس دونالد ترمب»، بعد انتهاء لقاء جمع الزعيمين في واشنطن.