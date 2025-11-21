The U.S. President's Advisor for African and Arab Affairs, Musaad Boulos, described the situation in Sudan as "very dangerous and tense."

He stated that the U.S. administration had hoped that the parties involved would accept the proposed truce, noting that what happened in El Fasher could have been avoided if the proposed initiatives had been adhered to.



No Preconditions



Boulos added in statements to the channels "Al Arabiya and Al Hadath" today (Friday) that the plan devised by Washington in cooperation with the international quartet calls for an immediate ceasefire in the country. He emphasized that no preconditions can be imposed that would hinder peace efforts, considering that the final solution to the crisis must come from within Sudan.



Boulos indicated that the United States has a detailed proposal for a solution that could serve as a roadmap to end the conflict, as the proposal is based on a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid, in addition to calling for a comprehensive national dialogue.



The U.S. proposal includes ways to rebuild after the war and mechanisms for restructuring governance in the country. He pointed out that the war in Sudan has negative regional and international repercussions, stressing President Donald Trump's interest in ending it.



He added that the United States is in daily contact with both parties to the conflict, and it is possible to see leaders from both sides in Washington in the coming period.



Trump's advisor emphasized the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to the city of El Fasher as quickly as possible.



Cooperation with Riyadh and Washington



Sudanese Sovereignty Council Chairman and Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced yesterday (Thursday) his readiness to cooperate with Washington and Riyadh to achieve peace, following the U.S. President's commitment to work towards ending the war.



The Sovereignty Council stated in a statement that the Sudanese government confirms its readiness to engage seriously in order to achieve peace, welcoming the Saudi and American efforts to stop the bloodshed in Sudan.



Al-Burhan wrote on the platform "X": "Thank you, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, thank you, President Donald Trump," after the conclusion of a meeting between the two leaders in Washington.