قال المبعوث الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز، إن وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس صامد، رغم أن الوضع لايزال هشاً.
وأضاف والتز في مقابلة مع وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، اليوم (الجمعة): «حتى الآن، الأمر هش وصعب، لكن وقف إطلاق النار صامد والرهائن خرجوا أحياء، والأهم من ذلك، نحن نتلقى الرفات حرفياً أسبوعاً تلو الآخر».
ورأى أنه بإمكان الجميع العثور على عيوب في هذه الخطة، ولكن أحداً لا يريد العودة إلى الحرب.
في المقابل، أعلنت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة (يونيسف)، أن 67 قاصراً على الأقل لقوا حتفهم في القطاع منذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر الماضي. وقال المتحدث باسم يونيسف في جنيف ريكاردو بيريس، إن عشرات آخرين أصيبوا. وأكد المتحدث أنه «ليس هناك مكان آمن لأطفال غزة».
من جانبه، قال مارتن بينر، الذي يشغل منصباً ببرنامج الغذاء العالمي، إن سكان غزة قلقون للغاية إزاء حلول الشتاء. وأضاف أن انخفاض درجات الحرارة وهطول الأمطار الغزيرة في الأيام القليلة الماضية سلطا الضوء على التحديات المرتقبة.
ولفت إلى أن السكان يحصلون الآن على إمدادات غذائية أفضل بفضل شحنات المساعدات، إذ أصبحت المخابز والمطابخ المحلية قادرة على تقديم الوجبات للسكان، كما عادت الأسواق ممتلئة بالسلع.
وعلى الرغم من تحسن الوضع في غزة، ما زال ينتظر إجمالي 4000 طفل إصاباتهم خطيرة، أن يتم إجلاؤهم لتلقي العلاج خارج القطاع.
وصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي على مشروع قرار أمريكي لنشر قوات استقرار دولية في غزة، تشرف على توزيع المساعدات وضبط الأمن، وتهيئ الظروف على الأرض للانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق السلام.
