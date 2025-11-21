The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Mike Walters, stated that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is holding, although the situation remains fragile.



Walters added in an interview with Bloomberg today (Friday): "So far, it is fragile and difficult, but the ceasefire is holding, and the hostages have come out alive. More importantly, we are literally receiving the remains week after week."



He noted that everyone can find flaws in this plan, but no one wants to return to war.



In contrast, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that at least 67 minors have died in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Perez in Geneva stated that dozens more have been injured. The spokesperson confirmed that "there is no safe place for the children of Gaza."



For his part, Martin Beiner, who holds a position with the World Food Programme, said that the residents of Gaza are extremely concerned about the onset of winter. He added that the drop in temperatures and heavy rainfall in recent days have highlighted the upcoming challenges.



He pointed out that residents are now receiving better food supplies thanks to aid shipments, as bakeries and local kitchens have become capable of providing meals to the population, and markets have returned to being stocked with goods.



Despite the improvement in the situation in Gaza, a total of 4,000 children with serious injuries are still awaiting evacuation for treatment outside the Strip.



The UN Security Council voted on a U.S. draft resolution to deploy international stabilization forces in Gaza to oversee aid distribution, maintain security, and prepare the ground for the transition to the second phase of the peace agreement.