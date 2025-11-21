بعد نحو24 ساعة من اعتماد مجلس محافظي الوكالة الذرية قراراً يلزم إيران بتوضيح حالة مخزون اليورانيوم، حمل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الولايات المتحدة والترويكا الأوروبية (بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا)، مسؤولية القضاء على اتفاقية القاهرة، التي توصلت إليها طهران مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية في سبتمبر الماضي.

عباس عراقجي


إنهاء اتفاقية التعاون


وقال عراقجي في منشور على منصة «إكس»، اليوم(الجمعة): «كما هوجمت الدبلوماسية من قبل إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة في حرب الـ12 يوماً، قُضي أيضاً على اتفاقية القاهرة على يد الولايات المتحدة والدول الأوروبية الثلاث».


وبعد صدور قرار الوكالة أمس، أعلن عراقجي توجيه «رسالة رسمية للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لإنهاء اتفاقية التعاون الموقعة في القاهرة، رداً على قرار الوكالة الأخير». وأضاف أن إيران ليست هي من تسعى إلى خلق أزمة جديدة. إنهم لا يفهمون نوايانا الحسنة، على حد قوله.


واعتبر أن الدول الأوروبية الثلاث والولايات المتحدة تسعيان إلى التصعيد، وتدركان جيداً أن الإنهاء الرسمي لاتفاق القاهرة هو النتيجة المباشرة لاستفزازاتها.


الهجوم الإسرائيلي


ولفت عراقجي إلى وقوع الهجوم الإسرائيلي على إيران، قبيل عقد الجولة السادسة من المفاوضات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة في يونيو الماضي،«فجأة».


وذكر عراقجي أنه عندما وقّعت إيران اتفاقاً مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية في القاهرة لاستئناف عمليات التفتيش بوساطة مصرية، ورغم قصف منشآتنا النووية، سعت الدول الأوروبية الثلاث إلى فرض عقوبات أممية على شعبنا تحت ضغط أمريكي.


وقال: «وعندما بدأت إيران في منح مفتشي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية إمكانية الوصول إلى منشآتنا النووية، بدءاً بالمواقع التي لم تُقصَف في يونيو، تحالفت الولايات المتحدة والدول الأوروبية الثلاث لتمرير قرار توبيخ ضد إيران في مجلس محافظي الوكالة».

مدير وكالة الطاقة الذرية الدولية


اتفاق العاشر من سبتمبر


ووقعت إيران والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، في 10 سبتمبر الماضي، اتفاقاً لاستئناف التعاون الفني بين الجانبين، ومنها الإجراءات العملية لعودة أنشطة تفتيش المنشآت النووية، وسط تحذيرات إيرانية من أن تطبيق عقوبات الأمم المتحدة يعني نهاية «الخطوات العملية» المنصوص عليها في الاتفاق.


واعتبرت طهران أن الاتفاق بات لاغياً، بعد إعادة الدول الأوروبية تفعيل آلية «سناب باك»، لفرض العقوبات الأممية على طهران.


وقال دبلوماسيون إن مجلس محافظي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أصدر قراراً في اجتماع مغلق (الخميس)، يطالب إيران بأن تبلغ الوكالة «دون تأخير» بوضع مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب ومواقعها النووية التي تعرضت للقصف.


وذكر دبلوماسيون حضروا الاجتماع في فيينا أن القرار جرى اعتماده بعد تصويت 19 دولة لصالحه واعتراض ثلاث وامتناع 12 عن التصويت. والدول التي عارضت القرار هي روسيا والصين والنيجر.