About 24 hours after the Board of Governors of the Atomic Agency adopted a decision requiring Iran to clarify the status of its uranium stockpile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held the United States and the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany) responsible for the demise of the Cairo Agreement, which Tehran reached with the International Atomic Energy Agency last September.



Termination of the Cooperation Agreement



Araghchi stated in a post on the "X" platform today (Friday): "Just as diplomacy was attacked by Israel and the United States during the 12-day war, the Cairo Agreement was also destroyed at the hands of the United States and the three European countries."



After the agency's decision was issued yesterday, Araghchi announced that he had sent an "official message to the International Atomic Energy Agency to terminate the cooperation agreement signed in Cairo, in response to the agency's recent decision." He added that Iran is not the one seeking to create a new crisis. They do not understand our good intentions, he said.



He considered that the three European countries and the United States are seeking escalation and are well aware that the official termination of the Cairo Agreement is the direct result of their provocations.



The Israeli Attack



Araghchi pointed out that the Israeli attack on Iran occurred just before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States last June, "suddenly."



He mentioned that when Iran signed an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency in Cairo to resume inspection operations through Egyptian mediation, despite the bombing of our nuclear facilities, the three European countries sought to impose UN sanctions on our people under American pressure.



He said: "And when Iran began granting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to our nuclear facilities, starting with the sites that were not bombed in June, the United States and the three European countries allied to pass a censure resolution against Iran in the Board of Governors of the agency."



The September 10 Agreement



Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, on September 10, to resume technical cooperation between the two sides, including practical measures for the return of inspection activities at nuclear facilities, amid Iranian warnings that the implementation of UN sanctions means the end of the "practical steps" stipulated in the agreement.



Tehran considered the agreement null and void after the European countries reactivated the "snapback" mechanism to impose UN sanctions on Tehran.



Diplomats stated that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a decision in a closed meeting (Thursday), demanding that Iran inform the agency "without delay" about the status of its enriched uranium stockpile and its nuclear sites that were bombed.



Diplomats who attended the meeting in Vienna mentioned that the decision was adopted after 19 countries voted in favor, three opposed, and 12 abstained from voting. The countries that opposed the decision are Russia, China, and Niger.