بعد نحو24 ساعة من اعتماد مجلس محافظي الوكالة الذرية قراراً يلزم إيران بتوضيح حالة مخزون اليورانيوم، حمل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الولايات المتحدة والترويكا الأوروبية (بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا)، مسؤولية القضاء على اتفاقية القاهرة، التي توصلت إليها طهران مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية في سبتمبر الماضي.
إنهاء اتفاقية التعاون
وقال عراقجي في منشور على منصة «إكس»، اليوم(الجمعة): «كما هوجمت الدبلوماسية من قبل إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة في حرب الـ12 يوماً، قُضي أيضاً على اتفاقية القاهرة على يد الولايات المتحدة والدول الأوروبية الثلاث».
وبعد صدور قرار الوكالة أمس، أعلن عراقجي توجيه «رسالة رسمية للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لإنهاء اتفاقية التعاون الموقعة في القاهرة، رداً على قرار الوكالة الأخير». وأضاف أن إيران ليست هي من تسعى إلى خلق أزمة جديدة. إنهم لا يفهمون نوايانا الحسنة، على حد قوله.
واعتبر أن الدول الأوروبية الثلاث والولايات المتحدة تسعيان إلى التصعيد، وتدركان جيداً أن الإنهاء الرسمي لاتفاق القاهرة هو النتيجة المباشرة لاستفزازاتها.
الهجوم الإسرائيلي
ولفت عراقجي إلى وقوع الهجوم الإسرائيلي على إيران، قبيل عقد الجولة السادسة من المفاوضات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة في يونيو الماضي،«فجأة».
وذكر عراقجي أنه عندما وقّعت إيران اتفاقاً مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية في القاهرة لاستئناف عمليات التفتيش بوساطة مصرية، ورغم قصف منشآتنا النووية، سعت الدول الأوروبية الثلاث إلى فرض عقوبات أممية على شعبنا تحت ضغط أمريكي.
وقال: «وعندما بدأت إيران في منح مفتشي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية إمكانية الوصول إلى منشآتنا النووية، بدءاً بالمواقع التي لم تُقصَف في يونيو، تحالفت الولايات المتحدة والدول الأوروبية الثلاث لتمرير قرار توبيخ ضد إيران في مجلس محافظي الوكالة».
اتفاق العاشر من سبتمبر
ووقعت إيران والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة، في 10 سبتمبر الماضي، اتفاقاً لاستئناف التعاون الفني بين الجانبين، ومنها الإجراءات العملية لعودة أنشطة تفتيش المنشآت النووية، وسط تحذيرات إيرانية من أن تطبيق عقوبات الأمم المتحدة يعني نهاية «الخطوات العملية» المنصوص عليها في الاتفاق.
واعتبرت طهران أن الاتفاق بات لاغياً، بعد إعادة الدول الأوروبية تفعيل آلية «سناب باك»، لفرض العقوبات الأممية على طهران.
وقال دبلوماسيون إن مجلس محافظي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أصدر قراراً في اجتماع مغلق (الخميس)، يطالب إيران بأن تبلغ الوكالة «دون تأخير» بوضع مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب ومواقعها النووية التي تعرضت للقصف.
وذكر دبلوماسيون حضروا الاجتماع في فيينا أن القرار جرى اعتماده بعد تصويت 19 دولة لصالحه واعتراض ثلاث وامتناع 12 عن التصويت. والدول التي عارضت القرار هي روسيا والصين والنيجر.
About 24 hours after the Board of Governors of the Atomic Agency adopted a decision requiring Iran to clarify the status of its uranium stockpile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held the United States and the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany) responsible for the demise of the Cairo Agreement, which Tehran reached with the International Atomic Energy Agency last September.
Termination of the Cooperation Agreement
Araghchi stated in a post on the "X" platform today (Friday): "Just as diplomacy was attacked by Israel and the United States during the 12-day war, the Cairo Agreement was also destroyed at the hands of the United States and the three European countries."
After the agency's decision was issued yesterday, Araghchi announced that he had sent an "official message to the International Atomic Energy Agency to terminate the cooperation agreement signed in Cairo, in response to the agency's recent decision." He added that Iran is not the one seeking to create a new crisis. They do not understand our good intentions, he said.
He considered that the three European countries and the United States are seeking escalation and are well aware that the official termination of the Cairo Agreement is the direct result of their provocations.
The Israeli Attack
Araghchi pointed out that the Israeli attack on Iran occurred just before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States last June, "suddenly."
He mentioned that when Iran signed an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency in Cairo to resume inspection operations through Egyptian mediation, despite the bombing of our nuclear facilities, the three European countries sought to impose UN sanctions on our people under American pressure.
He said: "And when Iran began granting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to our nuclear facilities, starting with the sites that were not bombed in June, the United States and the three European countries allied to pass a censure resolution against Iran in the Board of Governors of the agency."
The September 10 Agreement
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, on September 10, to resume technical cooperation between the two sides, including practical measures for the return of inspection activities at nuclear facilities, amid Iranian warnings that the implementation of UN sanctions means the end of the "practical steps" stipulated in the agreement.
Tehran considered the agreement null and void after the European countries reactivated the "snapback" mechanism to impose UN sanctions on Tehran.
Diplomats stated that the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a decision in a closed meeting (Thursday), demanding that Iran inform the agency "without delay" about the status of its enriched uranium stockpile and its nuclear sites that were bombed.
Diplomats who attended the meeting in Vienna mentioned that the decision was adopted after 19 countries voted in favor, three opposed, and 12 abstained from voting. The countries that opposed the decision are Russia, China, and Niger.