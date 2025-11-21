The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that more than 100,000 people have been displaced from the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state and its surrounding areas since the end of October, following the takeover of the city by the Rapid Support Forces.



Temporary Shelters and Huge Needs

The office described the conditions in North Darfur as dire, noting that more than 100,000 people have fled El Fasher and its surrounding areas since the end of October.



It pointed out that the displaced from El Fasher have reached temporary shelters where conditions are miserable and needs are enormous, adding that the children arriving from this city are suffering from acute malnutrition.



The International Organization for Migration clarified that the escalation of fighting in the Kordofan region is forcing families to flee their homes, as more than 600 people were displaced from two villages in North and South Kordofan on November 18.



It confirmed that strict restrictions are imposed on access to the area.



International Pursuit of Perpetrators

Two human rights bodies announced that legal figures have expressed their willingness to provide assistance and support to the victims of violations committed in El Fasher, North Darfur, western Sudan, to pursue the perpetrators internationally.



The "Sudanese Group for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms" and the "Darfur Lawyers Association" stated in a joint statement, "There are global judicial systems that operate under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which can be used to pursue the perpetrators of the crimes in El Fasher, as notable legal figures have expressed their readiness to provide legal aid to the families of the victims," according to local media reports.



The two groups pointed out that benefiting from legal aid requires the preparation of files for cases with sufficient preliminary evidence, suitable for initiating legal proceedings in countries that operate under universal jurisdiction systems. They called in a joint statement for the families of the victims in El Fasher to contact the group and the association to obtain legal advice on how to preserve evidence and testimonies related to the violations they have suffered.



Steps to Collect Evidence The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced on November 3 that it has taken steps to collect evidence regarding the alleged crimes in El Fasher for use in future prosecutions.



Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration confirmed last week that the total number of displaced persons from the city of El Fasher and the surrounding villages in North Darfur has exceeded 99,000 since October 26, following the takeover of the city by the Rapid Support Forces after a siege that lasted nearly 500 days and the withdrawal of army forces.