أعلن مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية (أوتشا)، أن أكثر من 100 ألف شخص نزح من مدينة الفاشر، عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور والمناطق المحيطة بها منذ نهاية أكتوبر، بعد سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على المدينة.
مساكن مؤقتة واحتياجات هائلة
ووصف المكتب في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، الأوضاع في شمال دارفور بالمزرية، إذ فرّ أكثر من 100 ألف شخص من الفاشر والمناطق المحيطة بها منذ نهاية أكتوبر.
ولفت إلى أن النازحين من الفاشر وصلوا إلى مساكن مؤقتة حيث الظروف مزرية والاحتياجات هائلة، مضيفاً أن الأطفال الواصلين من هذه المدينة يعانون من سوء التغذية الحاد.
فيما أوضحت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، أن تصاعد القتال في منطقة كردفان بات يجبر العائلات على النزوح من منازلها، إذ نزح أكثر من 600 شخص من قريتين في ولايتي شمال وجنوب كردفان في 18 نوفمبر.
وأكدت أن قيوداً صارمة تفرض على الوصول إلى المنطقة.
ملاحقة الجناة دولياً
وأعلنت هيئتان حقوقيتان أن شخصيات قانونية أبدت استعداداً لتقديم المساعدة والدعم إلى ضحايا الانتهاكات التي ارتُكبت في الفاشر بولاية شمال دارفور، غرب السودان، لملاحقة الجناة دوليًا.
وقالت «المجموعة السودانية للدفاع عن الحقوق والحريات» و«هيئة محامي دارفور»، في بيان مشترك، «هناك أنظمة قضائية عالمية تعمل بنظام مبدأ الولاية القضائية الممتدة، ويمكن من خلالها ملاحقة مرتكبي جرائم الفاشر، حيث أبدت شخصيات قانونية معتبرة استعدادها لتقديم العون القانوني لأسر الضحايا»، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام محلية.
ولفتت المجموعتان إلى أن الاستفادة من العون القانوني تتطلب إعداد ملفات لقضايا ببينات مبدئية كافية، تصلح لمباشرة إجراءات المقاضاة بالدول التي تعمل بأنظمة الولاية القضائية الممتدة. ودعتا في بيان مشترك أسر ضحايا الفاشر إلى التواصل مع المجموعة والهيئة للحصول على المشورة القانونية حول كيفية حفظ الأدلة والشهادات المتعلقة بالانتهاكات التي تعرضوا لها.
خطوات لجمع الأدلة وكان مكتب المدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية أعلن في 3 نوفمبر الحالي أنه اتخذ خطوات بشأن جمع الأدلة في الجرائم المزعومة في الفاشر لاستخدامها في الملاحقة القضائية المستقبلية.
فيما أكدت منظمة الهجرة الدولية، الأسبوع الماضي أن إجمالي عدد النازحين من مدينة الفاشر والقرى المحيطة بها في ولاية شمال دارفور، تخطى 99 ألفاً منذ 26 أكتوبر الماضي، إثر سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على المدينة عقب حصار استمر نحو 500 يوم، وانسحاب قوات الجيش.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that more than 100,000 people have been displaced from the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state and its surrounding areas since the end of October, following the takeover of the city by the Rapid Support Forces.
Temporary Shelters and Huge Needs
The office described the conditions in North Darfur as dire, noting that more than 100,000 people have fled El Fasher and its surrounding areas since the end of October.
It pointed out that the displaced from El Fasher have reached temporary shelters where conditions are miserable and needs are enormous, adding that the children arriving from this city are suffering from acute malnutrition.
The International Organization for Migration clarified that the escalation of fighting in the Kordofan region is forcing families to flee their homes, as more than 600 people were displaced from two villages in North and South Kordofan on November 18.
It confirmed that strict restrictions are imposed on access to the area.
International Pursuit of Perpetrators
Two human rights bodies announced that legal figures have expressed their willingness to provide assistance and support to the victims of violations committed in El Fasher, North Darfur, western Sudan, to pursue the perpetrators internationally.
The "Sudanese Group for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms" and the "Darfur Lawyers Association" stated in a joint statement, "There are global judicial systems that operate under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which can be used to pursue the perpetrators of the crimes in El Fasher, as notable legal figures have expressed their readiness to provide legal aid to the families of the victims," according to local media reports.
The two groups pointed out that benefiting from legal aid requires the preparation of files for cases with sufficient preliminary evidence, suitable for initiating legal proceedings in countries that operate under universal jurisdiction systems. They called in a joint statement for the families of the victims in El Fasher to contact the group and the association to obtain legal advice on how to preserve evidence and testimonies related to the violations they have suffered.
Steps to Collect Evidence The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced on November 3 that it has taken steps to collect evidence regarding the alleged crimes in El Fasher for use in future prosecutions.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration confirmed last week that the total number of displaced persons from the city of El Fasher and the surrounding villages in North Darfur has exceeded 99,000 since October 26, following the takeover of the city by the Rapid Support Forces after a siege that lasted nearly 500 days and the withdrawal of army forces.