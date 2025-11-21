أعلن مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية (أوتشا)، أن أكثر من 100 ألف شخص نزح من مدينة الفاشر، عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور والمناطق المحيطة بها منذ نهاية أكتوبر، بعد سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على المدينة.


مساكن مؤقتة واحتياجات هائلة

ووصف المكتب في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، الأوضاع في شمال دارفور بالمزرية، إذ فرّ أكثر من 100 ألف شخص من الفاشر والمناطق المحيطة بها منذ نهاية أكتوبر.


ولفت إلى أن النازحين من الفاشر وصلوا إلى مساكن مؤقتة حيث الظروف مزرية والاحتياجات هائلة، مضيفاً أن الأطفال الواصلين من هذه المدينة يعانون من سوء التغذية الحاد.


فيما أوضحت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، أن تصاعد القتال في منطقة كردفان بات يجبر العائلات على النزوح من منازلها، إذ نزح أكثر من 600 شخص من قريتين في ولايتي شمال وجنوب كردفان في 18 نوفمبر.


وأكدت أن قيوداً صارمة تفرض على الوصول إلى المنطقة.


ملاحقة الجناة دولياً

وأعلنت هيئتان حقوقيتان أن شخصيات قانونية أبدت استعداداً لتقديم المساعدة والدعم إلى ضحايا الانتهاكات التي ارتُكبت في الفاشر بولاية شمال دارفور، غرب السودان، لملاحقة الجناة دوليًا.


وقالت «المجموعة السودانية للدفاع عن الحقوق والحريات» و«هيئة محامي دارفور»، في بيان مشترك، «هناك أنظمة قضائية عالمية تعمل بنظام مبدأ الولاية القضائية الممتدة، ويمكن من خلالها ملاحقة مرتكبي جرائم الفاشر، حيث أبدت شخصيات قانونية معتبرة استعدادها لتقديم العون القانوني لأسر الضحايا»، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام محلية.


ولفتت المجموعتان إلى أن الاستفادة من العون القانوني تتطلب إعداد ملفات لقضايا ببينات مبدئية كافية، تصلح لمباشرة إجراءات المقاضاة بالدول التي تعمل بأنظمة الولاية القضائية الممتدة. ودعتا في بيان مشترك أسر ضحايا الفاشر إلى التواصل مع المجموعة والهيئة للحصول على المشورة القانونية حول كيفية حفظ الأدلة والشهادات المتعلقة بالانتهاكات التي تعرضوا لها.


خطوات لجمع الأدلة وكان مكتب المدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية أعلن في 3 نوفمبر الحالي أنه اتخذ خطوات بشأن جمع الأدلة في الجرائم المزعومة في الفاشر لاستخدامها في الملاحقة القضائية المستقبلية.


فيما أكدت منظمة الهجرة الدولية، الأسبوع الماضي أن إجمالي عدد النازحين من مدينة الفاشر والقرى المحيطة بها في ولاية شمال دارفور، تخطى 99 ألفاً منذ 26 أكتوبر الماضي، إثر سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على المدينة عقب حصار استمر نحو 500 يوم، وانسحاب قوات الجيش.