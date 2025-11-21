تتصاعد وتيرة المفاوضات السياسية في بغداد على نحو غير مسبوق في سباق مع الزمن للإسراع في تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة التي تواجه تحديات تلبية الاشتراطات الإقليمية والدولية.

ويتصدر «الإطار التنسيقي»، الذي حصد الأغلبية النيابية بـ 187 مقعداً جملة النشاطات التي تشهدها الساحة العراقية.


حكومة خالية من الفصائل


وحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن واشنطن تشترط حكومة عراقية خالية من أي مرشحين يتبعون الفصائل المسلحة، في معادلة تضع القوى السياسية أمام اختبار حقيقي بقدرتها على الموازنة بين المصالح الداخلية والمطالب الخارجية، خاصة مع اقتراب موعد وصول وفد أمريكي رفيع المستوى.


وعقد قادة تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» لقاءً وضعوا فيه المواصفات والشروط التي يجب توافرها في المرشح القادم لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والتي تمثلت في: أن يكون حسن السيرة والسلوك وأن يتمتع بعلاقات جيدة ومتوازنة مع الجانب الأمريكي والجانب الايراني وأن يتعهد بعدم تشكيل كيان سياسي خاص به، في سعي لعدم تكرار تجربة رئيس الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محمد شياع السوداني الذي أسس تياراً خاصاً به بعد أن سماه الإطار التنسيقي مرشحاً توافقياً في أعقاب حالة الانسداد السياسي التي شهدتها الدورة الانتخابية السابقة والتي انتهت بإعلان التيار الصدري سحب نوابه من مجلس النواب.


وفي هذا لسياق، أفادت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، بأن ملف رئيس الوزراء القادم أصبح على عاتق رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، الذي لديه اسم شخص واحد للمنصب القادم تداوله مع بعض قادة الإطار التنسيقي ولم يسبق له أن تقلد هذا المنصب سابقاً.


وأكدت المصادر أن كل الأسماء التي تطرح في وسائل الاعلام أو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي غير صحيحة، بما في ذلك منح رئيس الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محمد شياع السوداني ولاية ثانية.


تأمين التوافق الوطني


وفي خطوة مهمة لتأمين التوافق الوطني، سيشد نوري المالكي رحاله الأسبوع القادم صوب إقليم كردستان للتباحث والتفاهم حول تشكيل الحكومة القادمة ومن هو مرشح الإقليم لمنصب رئيس جمهورية العراق القادم.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن الولايات المتحدة طلبت من قادة الإطار التنسيقي الإسراع بتشكيل الحكومة القادمة وأن لا يتكرر سيناريوهات الحكومات السابقة وتأخذ أوقاتاً تمتد لما يقارب العام لتشكيلها، بل يجب أن تنتهي التفاهمات خلال وقت قصير جداً.


ومن المنتظر أن يصل وفد أمريكي إلى بغداد في بداية الشهر القادم حتى يطلع بشكل مباشر عما آلت اليه الأمور في تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة. ويتوقع أن يضم الوفد جاريد كوشنر والمبعوث الخاص الى العراق مارك سافايا.


وبحسب بعض المصادر الخاصة، فإن الحكومة العراقية القادمة قد تشهد تولي 3 أسماء جديدة لمناصب رئاسة الجمهورية ومجلس الوزراء ومجلس النواب لم يسبق لها أن تقلدتها.


سباق محموم بين القوى الفاعلة


إن المشهد السياسي الحالي يكشف عن سباق محموم بين القوى الفاعلة لتلبية المطالب الأمريكية بتشكيل سريع وفعّال للحكومة، في محاولة لتفادي سيناريوهات التأخير التي استغرقت في الماضي ما يقارب العام.


ويمثل التركيز على مرشح واحد لمنصب رئيس الوزراء لم يسبق له تولي المنصب، إلى جانب توقع تولي 3 أسماء جديدة للرئاسات الثلاث، يشير إلى رغبة في إحداث تغيير شكلي وفعلي في هرم السلطة. ومع وصول وشيك لوفد أمريكي يضم شخصيات مؤثرة، يزداد الضغط على «الإطار التنسيقي» لتقديم ضمانات حقيقية بشأن خلو الحكومة القادمة من نفوذ الفصائل، ما يجعل الأسابيع القليلة القادمة حاسمة لمستقبل الاستقرار السياسي في العراق.