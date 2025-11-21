The pace of political negotiations in Baghdad is escalating unprecedentedly in a race against time to expedite the formation of a new government that faces challenges in meeting regional and international requirements.

The "Coordination Framework," which secured a parliamentary majority with 187 seats, is leading the activities taking place in the Iraqi arena.



A Government Free of Factions



According to informed sources, Washington is demanding an Iraqi government free of any candidates affiliated with armed factions, in a scenario that puts political forces to a real test of their ability to balance internal interests with external demands, especially with the approaching visit of a high-level American delegation.



Leaders of the "Coordination Framework" held a meeting where they outlined the specifications and conditions that must be met by the next candidate for the position of Prime Minister, which included: being of good character and conduct, having good and balanced relations with both the American and Iranian sides, and committing not to form a political entity of their own, in an effort to avoid repeating the experience of the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, who established a personal bloc after being named a consensus candidate by the Coordination Framework following the political stalemate that characterized the previous electoral cycle, which ended with the Sadrist movement announcing the withdrawal of its representatives from the parliament.



In this context, special sources informed "Okaz" that the file of the next Prime Minister has fallen to the responsibility of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who has one name in mind for the upcoming position that he has discussed with some leaders of the Coordination Framework, and this individual has never held this position before.



The sources confirmed that all names being circulated in the media or on social media are incorrect, including granting the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani a second term.



Securing National Consensus



In an important step to secure national consensus, Nouri al-Maliki will head to the Kurdistan Region next week to discuss and negotiate the formation of the upcoming government and who the region's candidate for the position of President of Iraq will be.



The sources pointed out that the United States has asked the leaders of the Coordination Framework to expedite the formation of the next government and to avoid repeating the scenarios of previous governments that took nearly a year to form, emphasizing that the agreements should conclude in a very short time.



An American delegation is expected to arrive in Baghdad at the beginning of next month to directly assess the situation regarding the formation of the new government. The delegation is expected to include Jared Kushner and the special envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaia.



According to some private sources, the upcoming Iraqi government may witness the appointment of three new names to the positions of President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the Parliament, who have never held these positions before.



A Frantic Race Among Active Forces



The current political scene reveals a frantic race among active forces to meet American demands for a swift and effective government formation, in an attempt to avoid the delay scenarios that previously took nearly a year.



The focus on a single candidate for the position of Prime Minister who has never held the position, along with the expectation of three new names for the three presidencies, indicates a desire to bring about a formal and actual change in the power structure. With the imminent arrival of an American delegation that includes influential figures, pressure is increasing on the "Coordination Framework" to provide real guarantees regarding the absence of factional influence in the upcoming government, making the coming weeks crucial for the future of political stability in Iraq.