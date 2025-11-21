In a development considered a major political shock, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro seems poised to enter prison for the first time in his life after losing his long legal battle against the judiciary.

27 Years in Prison for Bolsonaro

The Brazilian Supreme Court upheld a sentence of 27 years and three months in prison against him for his attempt to "exterminate" democratic institutions through a failed coup plot after losing the 2022 elections.

According to The Guardian, the convicted coup plotter—who had been living under house arrest in his luxurious palace while legal proceedings and appeals continued—is expected to be imprisoned in the coming days, with increasing speculation that he will be sent to the notorious maximum-security Papuda prison in Brasília, or to the adjacent "Papudinha" prison designated for police and "special" prisoners.

The One Who Said "Let Them Be Tortured"

According to Brazilian media, the man has shown no mercy towards Brazilian prison inhabitants during his four-decade political career. He once questioned, "Why should we give these scoundrels a good life? They should be tortured, and that's my opinion," and on another occasion, he declared, "If you don't want to end up there, all you have to do is not rape, kidnap, or steal."

But today, as Bolsonaro (70 years old) approaches prison, this has angered his allies, as four of them visited the Papuda prison complex this week in a clear attempt to persuade the Supreme Court not to send him there.

Reactions from Opponents and Supporters

Izalci Lucas, a senator from Bolsonaro's Liberal Party and a member of the delegation, stated that he expects Bolsonaro to be imprisoned within 10 days and fears that Papuda will be his destination.

Lucas added, referring to Bolsonaro's severe intestinal issues resulting from a knife attack that nearly cost him his life during the 2018 campaign: "His health condition is extremely serious. He won't survive if taken to Papuda; it would be a terrible thing," expressing concern about overcrowding in the cells and the quality of food.

Lucas described his visit to the prison, saying he saw cells containing 40 prisoners: "That means almost one square meter per prisoner. We spoke with the inmates, and they complained, of course, about the bad food."

Lucas is not the only one raising his voice before the expected imprisonment; in an article in Folha de São Paulo, former Communications Minister and Bolsonaro ally Fabio Wajngarten lamented the "brutal end" of the politician's career, considering that Brazil is about to witness "the greatest political injustice in its history," writing: "This injustice eats at the hearts of millions of Brazilians."

This may be true given the significant support Bolsonaro has among the Brazilian right, but the expectation of his imprisonment has also pleased millions of others who believe he should be incarcerated for his conspiracy to prevent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office and even for conspiring to assassinate him.

Reymont Ottoni, a deputy from Lula's Workers' Party, stated: "No one wants to put Bolsonaro in a cell, no one wants to put him in solitary confinement, no one wants to deprive him of food or force him to sleep on the floor; we want him to be treated with dignity – but dignity in prison; he cannot be his own jailer for life."

Despite speculation about sending him to Papuda, which currently houses around 14,000 prisoners, his most likely destination appears to be the adjacent Papudinha prison, designated for police and special prisoners. Its cells are much more comfortable than the main prison, although they cannot compare to the luxury of the "Alvorada" presidential palace designed by Oscar Niemeyer, which is about 12 miles away.

Bolsonaro's Potential Cell

According to the Brazilian newspaper Estado de São Paulo, Bolsonaro's potential cell in Papudinha measures 24 square meters – the size of two adjacent cars – with a 12-square-meter bathroom containing a shower, and a balcony of the same size. The newspaper reported that "Bolsonaro will be allowed to have a television and even a mini-bar in his room if his family donates it."

In a related matter, Senator Lucas condemned the rumored plan to send the former president to Papuda, describing it as "a form of revenge" by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the coup trial and will determine his fate in the coming days.

Ottoni described the imprisonment of a former president as a sad moment, but a necessary one that represents "an affirmation of Brazilian democracy" and its laws, stating: "The message to Brazil and the world is that crime does not go unpunished."