في تطور يُعتبر صدمة سياسية كبرى، يبدو أن الرئيس البرازيلي السابق جاير بولسونارو على وشك الدخول إلى السجن لأول مرة في حياته، بعد أن خسر معركته القانونية الطويلة أمام القضاء.

السجن 27 عاماً لـ بولسونارو

فقد أيدت المحكمة العليا البرازيلية الحكم بـ27 عاماً وثلاثة أشهر سجناً ضده بسبب محاولته «إبادة» المؤسسات الديمقراطية من خلال مؤامرة انقلاب فاشلة بعد خسارته الانتخابات في 2022.

بحسب صحيفة «الغارديان»، فإن المحكوم عليه بالانقلاب – الذي كان يعيش تحت الإقامة الجبرية في قصره الفاخر بينما تستمر الإجراءات القانونية والاستئنافات – من المتوقع أن يُحبس في الأيام القليلة القادمة، مع تكهنات متزايدة بأنه سيُرسل إلى سجن بابودا الشهير بأمنه القصوى في برازيليا، أو إلى السجن المجاور «بابودينيا» المخصص للشرطيين والسجناء «الخاصين».

صاحب مقولة «دعوهم يُعذَّبون»

وبحسب وسائل إعلام برازيلية، لم يُظهر الرجل خلال أربعة عقود من مسيرته السياسية، أي رحمة تجاه سكان السجون البرازيلية. فقد تساءل ذات مرة: «لماذا يجب أن نمنح هؤلاء الأوغاد حياة جيدة؟ يجب أن يُعذَّبوا، وانتهى الأمر هذا رأيي»، وفي مناسبة أخرى، أعلن: «إذا لم تُرِدِ أن تنتهي هناك، فكل ما عليك فعله هو عدم الاغتصاب أو الاختطاف أو السرقة».

لكن اليوم، مع اقتراب بولسونارو (70 عاماً) من السجن، أثار ذلك غضب حلفائه، حيث زار أربعة منهم هذا الأسبوع مجمع سجن بابودا في محاولة واضحة لإقناع المحكمة العليا بعدم إرساله إلى هناك.

ردود الفعل بين معارض ومؤيد

وقال إيزالسي لوكاس، سناتور من حزب بولسونارو الليبرالي وأحد أعضاء الوفد، إنه يتوقع سجنه خلال 10 أيام، ويخشى أن يكون بابودا وجهته.

وأضاف لوكاس، مشيراً إلى مشكلات بولسونارو المعوية الشديدة الناتجة عن هجوم بالسكين كاد يودي بحياته أثناء حملة 2018: «حالته الصحية خطيرة للغاية. لن يتحمَّل إذا أُخِذَ إلى بابودا، سيكون أمراً فظيعاً»، معبراً عن قلقه أيضاً من الازدحام في الزنازن وجودة الطعام.

ووصف لوكاس زيارته للسجن قائلاً إنه رأى زنازن تحتوي على 40 سجيناً: «هذا يعني متراً مربعاً واحداً لكل سجين تقريباً، تحدثنا مع السجناء وهم يشكون، بالطبع، من الطعام السيئ».

ليس لوكاس الوحيد الذي يرفع صوته قبل الحبس المتوقع، ففي مقال في صحيفة «فولها دي ساو باولو»، نعى فابيو واجنكارتن، وزير الاتصالات السابق وحليف لبولسونارو، «النهاية الوحشية» لمسيرة السياسي، معتبراً أن البرازيل على وشك مشاهدة «أكبر ظلم سياسي في تاريخها»، وكتب: «هذا الظلم يأكل قلوب ملايين البرازيليين».

قد يكون ذلك صحيحاً بالنظر إلى الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به بولسونارو على اليمين البرازيلي، لكن توقع سجنه أيضاً أسعد ملايين الآخرين الذين يرون أنه يجب أن يُحبس بسبب مؤامرته لمنع الرئيس لويز إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا من تولي السلطة، وحتى التآمر لاغتياله.

وقال رييمونت أوتوني، نائب من حزب العمال التابع للولا: «لا أحد يريد وضع بولسونارو في زنزانة، لا أحد يريد وضعه في العزل الانفرادي، لا أحد يريد حرمانه من الطعام أو إجباره على النوم على الأرض، نريده أن يُعامل بكرامة – لكن كرامة في السجن، لا يمكنه أن يكون سجّانه الخاص مدى الحياة».

ورغم التكهنات بإرساله إلى بابودا، الذي يضم حالياً نحو 14 ألف سجين، يبدو أن وجهته الأرجح هي سجن بابودينيا المجاور، المخصص للشرطيين والسجناء الخاصين. زنازنه أكثر راحة بكثير من السجن الرئيسي، رغم أنها لا تقارن بفخامة قصر الرئاسة «ألفورادا» الذي صممه أوسكار نيماير، والذي يبعد نحو 12 ميلاً.

الزنزانة المحتملة لبولسونارو

وووفقاً لصحيفة «إستادو دي ساو باولو» البرازيلية، فإن الزنزانة المحتملة لبولسونارو في بابودينيا تبلغ 24 متراً مربعاً – حجم سيارتين متجاورتين – مع حمام 12 متراً مربعاً يحتوي على دش، وشرفة بنفس المساحة، وأفادت الصحيفة بأن «يُسمح لبولسونارو بامتلاك تلفاز وحتى ميني بار في غرفته إذا تبرّع به عائلته».

على صعيد متصل، أدان السناتور لوكاس الخطة المُشاعة بإرسال الرئيس السابق إلى بابودا واصفاً إياها بـ«شكل من أشكال الانتقام» من جانب القاضي أليكسندر دي مورايس، الذي أشرف على محاكمة الانقلاب وسيحدد مصيره في الأيام القادمة.

أما أوتوني فوصف سجن رئيس سابق بأنه لحظة حزينة، لكنها ضرورية تمثِّل «تأكيداً للديمقراطية البرازيلية» وقوانينها، وقال: «الرسالة إلى البرازيل وإلى العالم هي أن الجريمة لا تُدفع ثمنها».