It has become almost certain that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will continue to manage the government's affairs for a period that may extend up to 10 months following the emergence of surprises that were not part of the scenarios produced by the election results, in which al-Sudani's bloc won the largest number of seats, securing 46 seats.



Surprises in Iraqi Consultations



The first surprise that shocked Iraqis was the decision made by the leaders of the major political forces in Iraq, known as the coordinating framework, to retreat from one of the political norms that the highest seat holder in parliament should form the government. There is no doubt that this step has reshuffled the political cards again and opened the doors to a seismic threat to the unity of alliances in the country.



The second surprise is Nouri al-Maliki pushing another candidate, the intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, to be the Prime Minister, in a move described as a coup to remove al-Sudani from the premiership.



The third surprise is striking; leaks to "Okaz" revealed that al-Maliki is preparing for a comprehensive coup, after he withdrew his nomination of al-Shatri to personally push his name as a potential candidate for the premiership, which has compounded the difficulties of the situation.



The three surprises that formed consecutive shocks to the Iraqi public revealed that al-Sudani's chances of taking a second term as Prime Minister are diminishing. Despite his overwhelming victory, he will face significant challenges, especially after the coordinating framework's decision that it intends to adopt a new method for selecting the Prime Minister, distancing al-Sudani from a second term, as the largest winner is no longer the one who forms the government.



Upcoming surprises in the Iraqi scene will continue over the coming weeks, particularly during the complex government formation process, as the old government remains in a caretaker position with very limited powers.



Deliberations of the Past Hours



After the results are ratified, the new parliament is called to convene within 15 days. In the first session, the parliament must elect a speaker and two deputies by majority. After that, the parliament can choose a new president by a two-thirds majority or extend the current president's term. Then comes the most sensitive step: within 15 days of his selection, the president must assign the largest bloc in parliament to form the government, and here lies the major surprise, as the person chosen by the coordinating framework to form the new government will be determined.



In the game of selecting the Prime Minister, the coordinating framework has launched trial balloons, circulating several names for this position, including al-Sudani himself, Nouri al-Maliki, Hamid al-Shatri, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, and Hadi al-Amiri. To broaden the selection game, the framework announced the formation of two leadership committees; the first is concerned with discussing the national entitlements for the upcoming phase and establishing a unified vision for state management requirements, while the second will interview candidates for the Prime Minister position according to professional and national criteria.



Proposed Names for Prime Minister



A leader close to the "political kitchen" informed "Okaz" that the process of the "maze of names" will continue until the coordinating framework reaches the last two names among the group of candidates, noting that the alliance is withholding the names of the final two candidates until the last moments, expecting that this will be resolved at best by the end of this year, or it may extend to February 2026.



The same leader, who held a ministerial position in previous governments, pointed out that al-Sudani's joining the coordinating framework did not come with any guarantees for him to be granted a second term, indicating that several parties in the alliance consider al-Sudani to be the "last option" for the Prime Minister position, with Nouri al-Maliki at the forefront.



Al-Sudani, for his part, has intensified his meetings with the pillars of the coordinating framework and its supporting parties, in an attempt to escape from al-Maliki's "ambush," but these attempts are still, for now, pressures under the table, amidst a process of "finger-biting" above it.