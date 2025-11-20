بات في حكم المؤكد أن يستمر رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني بتسيير أعمال الحكومة لفترة زمنية قد تمتد إلى 10 أشهر في أعقاب ظهور مفاجآت لم تكن ضمن السيناريوهات التي أفرزتها نتائج الانتخابات، التي فازت فيها بأكبر عدد مقاعد كتلة السوداني التي حصدت 46 مقعداً.
مفاجآت المشاورات العراقية
المفاجأة الأولى التي صدمت العراقيين ما قرره قادة القوى السياسية العليا في العراق ضمن ما يعرف بالإطار التنسيقي بتراجعهم عن أحد الأعراف السياسية بأن يتولى صاحب أعلى المقاعد في البرلمان تشكيل الحكومة، ولا شك أن هذه الخطوة أعادت خلط الأوراق السياسية من جديد، وفتحت الأبواب أمام زلزال يهدد وحدة التحالفات في البلاد.
أما المفاجأة الثانية فهي دفع نوري المالكي بمرشح آخر هو مدير المخابرات حميد الشطري ليكون رئيساً للوزراء، في خطوة وُصفت بالانقلاب لإزاحة السوداني عن رئاسة الحكومة.
اللافت هي المفاجأة الثالثة، إذ كشفت تسريبات لـ«عكاظ» أن المالكي يستعد لانقلاب شامل، بعد أن تراجع عن ترشيح الشطري ليدفع باسمه شخصياً كمرشح محتمل لرئاسة الحكومة، الأمر الذي ضاعف من صعوبة الموقف.
المفاجآت الثلاث التي شكلت صدمات متتالية للرأي العام العراقي اتضح من خلالها أن حظوظ السوداني باتت تتراجع لتولي ولاية ثانية في رئاسة الحكومة، فرغم فوزه الساحق إلا أنه سيواجه تحديات كبيرة خصوصاً بعد قرار الإطار التنسيقي أنه يعتزم مبدئياً اعتماد طريقة جديدة في اختيار رئيس الحكومة، بما يبعد السوداني عن الولاية الثانية، فلم يعد الفائز الأكبر هو الذي يشكل الحكومة.
المفاجآت القادمة في المشهد العراقي ستتوالى خلال الأسابيع القادمة وتحديداً خلال عملية تشكيل الحكومة المعقدة، إذ تبقى الحكومة القديمة في وضع تصريف الأعمال مع صلاحيات محدودة للغاية.
مداولات الساعات الماضية
بعد المصادقة على النتائج، يُدعى البرلمان الجديد للانعقاد خلال 15 يوماً، وفي الجلسة الأولى يتوجب انتخاب رئيس البرلمان ونائبيه بالأغلبية، وبعد ذلك يمكن للبرلمان اختيار رئيس جديد بأغلبية الثلثين، أو تمديد ولاية الرئيس الحالي، ثم تأتي الخطوة الأكثر حساسية وخلال 15 يوماً من اختياره يجب على الرئيس تكليف الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان بتشكيل الحكومة، وهنا ستكمن المفاجأة الكبرى، وسيُحدد الشخص الذي اختاره الإطار التنسيقي لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة.
وفي لعبة اختيار رئيس الوزراء عمد الإطار التنسيقي لإطلاق بالونات اختبار، وتداول عدة أسماء لهذا الموقع، منها السوداني نفسه، ونوري المالكي، وحميد الشطري، وعبدالأمير الشمري، وهادي العامري. ولكي تتسع لعبة الاختيار، أعلن الإطار تشكيل لجنتين قياديتين؛ الأولى تُعنى بمناقشة الاستحقاقات الوطنية للمرحلة القادمة ووضع رؤية موحدة لمتطلبات إدارة الدولة، والثانية تتولى مقابلة المرشحين لمنصب رئيس الوزراء وفق معايير مهنية ووطنية.
الأسماء المقترحة لرئاسة الوزراء
قيادي قريب من «المطبخ السياسي» أبلغ «عكاظ» أن عملية «متاهة الأسماء» ستستمر إلى أن يصل الإطار التنسيقي إلى آخر اسمين ضمن مجموعة المرشحين، مشيراً إلى أن التحالف يتحفظ على اسمي المرشحين الاثنين النهائيين حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، متوقعاً أن يُحسم ذلك في أفضل الأحوال نهاية العام الحالي، أو ربما يمتد إلى فبراير 2026.
القيادي نفسه الذي شغل منصب وزير في حكومات سابقة لفت الانتباه إلى أن انضمام السوداني إلى الإطار التنسيقي لم يقابله أي ضمانات بمنحه ولاية ثانية، مشيراً إلى أن عدداً من أحزاب التحالف يعتبرون السوداني «الخيار الأخير» لمنصب رئيس الوزراء، وفي مقدمتهم نوري المالكي.
السوداني بدوره كثف اجتماعاته مع أقطاب الإطار التنسيقي والأطراف المؤيدة له، في محاولة منه للإفلات من «كمين» المالكي، لكن هذه المحاولات ما زالت حتى الآن ضغوطات تحت الطاولة، وسط عملية «عض أصابع» فوقها.
It has become almost certain that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will continue to manage the government's affairs for a period that may extend up to 10 months following the emergence of surprises that were not part of the scenarios produced by the election results, in which al-Sudani's bloc won the largest number of seats, securing 46 seats.
Surprises in Iraqi Consultations
The first surprise that shocked Iraqis was the decision made by the leaders of the major political forces in Iraq, known as the coordinating framework, to retreat from one of the political norms that the highest seat holder in parliament should form the government. There is no doubt that this step has reshuffled the political cards again and opened the doors to a seismic threat to the unity of alliances in the country.
The second surprise is Nouri al-Maliki pushing another candidate, the intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, to be the Prime Minister, in a move described as a coup to remove al-Sudani from the premiership.
The third surprise is striking; leaks to "Okaz" revealed that al-Maliki is preparing for a comprehensive coup, after he withdrew his nomination of al-Shatri to personally push his name as a potential candidate for the premiership, which has compounded the difficulties of the situation.
The three surprises that formed consecutive shocks to the Iraqi public revealed that al-Sudani's chances of taking a second term as Prime Minister are diminishing. Despite his overwhelming victory, he will face significant challenges, especially after the coordinating framework's decision that it intends to adopt a new method for selecting the Prime Minister, distancing al-Sudani from a second term, as the largest winner is no longer the one who forms the government.
Upcoming surprises in the Iraqi scene will continue over the coming weeks, particularly during the complex government formation process, as the old government remains in a caretaker position with very limited powers.
Deliberations of the Past Hours
After the results are ratified, the new parliament is called to convene within 15 days. In the first session, the parliament must elect a speaker and two deputies by majority. After that, the parliament can choose a new president by a two-thirds majority or extend the current president's term. Then comes the most sensitive step: within 15 days of his selection, the president must assign the largest bloc in parliament to form the government, and here lies the major surprise, as the person chosen by the coordinating framework to form the new government will be determined.
In the game of selecting the Prime Minister, the coordinating framework has launched trial balloons, circulating several names for this position, including al-Sudani himself, Nouri al-Maliki, Hamid al-Shatri, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, and Hadi al-Amiri. To broaden the selection game, the framework announced the formation of two leadership committees; the first is concerned with discussing the national entitlements for the upcoming phase and establishing a unified vision for state management requirements, while the second will interview candidates for the Prime Minister position according to professional and national criteria.
Proposed Names for Prime Minister
A leader close to the "political kitchen" informed "Okaz" that the process of the "maze of names" will continue until the coordinating framework reaches the last two names among the group of candidates, noting that the alliance is withholding the names of the final two candidates until the last moments, expecting that this will be resolved at best by the end of this year, or it may extend to February 2026.
The same leader, who held a ministerial position in previous governments, pointed out that al-Sudani's joining the coordinating framework did not come with any guarantees for him to be granted a second term, indicating that several parties in the alliance consider al-Sudani to be the "last option" for the Prime Minister position, with Nouri al-Maliki at the forefront.
Al-Sudani, for his part, has intensified his meetings with the pillars of the coordinating framework and its supporting parties, in an attempt to escape from al-Maliki's "ambush," but these attempts are still, for now, pressures under the table, amidst a process of "finger-biting" above it.