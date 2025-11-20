بات في حكم المؤكد أن يستمر رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني بتسيير أعمال الحكومة لفترة زمنية قد تمتد إلى 10 أشهر في أعقاب ظهور مفاجآت لم تكن ضمن السيناريوهات التي أفرزتها نتائج الانتخابات، التي فازت فيها بأكبر عدد مقاعد كتلة السوداني التي حصدت 46 مقعداً.


مفاجآت المشاورات العراقية


المفاجأة الأولى التي صدمت العراقيين ما قرره قادة القوى السياسية العليا في العراق ضمن ما يعرف بالإطار التنسيقي بتراجعهم عن أحد الأعراف السياسية بأن يتولى صاحب أعلى المقاعد في البرلمان تشكيل الحكومة، ولا شك أن هذه الخطوة أعادت خلط الأوراق السياسية من جديد، وفتحت الأبواب أمام زلزال يهدد وحدة التحالفات في البلاد.


أما المفاجأة الثانية فهي دفع نوري المالكي بمرشح آخر هو مدير المخابرات حميد الشطري ليكون رئيساً للوزراء، في خطوة وُصفت بالانقلاب لإزاحة السوداني عن رئاسة الحكومة.


اللافت هي المفاجأة الثالثة، إذ كشفت تسريبات لـ«عكاظ» أن المالكي يستعد لانقلاب شامل، بعد أن تراجع عن ترشيح الشطري ليدفع باسمه شخصياً كمرشح محتمل لرئاسة الحكومة، الأمر الذي ضاعف من صعوبة الموقف.


المفاجآت الثلاث التي شكلت صدمات متتالية للرأي العام العراقي اتضح من خلالها أن حظوظ السوداني باتت تتراجع لتولي ولاية ثانية في رئاسة الحكومة، فرغم فوزه الساحق إلا أنه سيواجه تحديات كبيرة خصوصاً بعد قرار الإطار التنسيقي أنه يعتزم مبدئياً اعتماد طريقة جديدة في اختيار رئيس الحكومة، بما يبعد السوداني عن الولاية الثانية، فلم يعد الفائز الأكبر هو الذي يشكل الحكومة.


المفاجآت القادمة في المشهد العراقي ستتوالى خلال الأسابيع القادمة وتحديداً خلال عملية تشكيل الحكومة المعقدة، إذ تبقى الحكومة القديمة في وضع تصريف الأعمال مع صلاحيات محدودة للغاية.


مداولات الساعات الماضية


بعد المصادقة على النتائج، يُدعى البرلمان الجديد للانعقاد خلال 15 يوماً، وفي الجلسة الأولى يتوجب انتخاب رئيس البرلمان ونائبيه بالأغلبية، وبعد ذلك يمكن للبرلمان اختيار رئيس جديد بأغلبية الثلثين، أو تمديد ولاية الرئيس الحالي، ثم تأتي الخطوة الأكثر حساسية وخلال 15 يوماً من اختياره يجب على الرئيس تكليف الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان بتشكيل الحكومة، وهنا ستكمن المفاجأة الكبرى، وسيُحدد الشخص الذي اختاره الإطار التنسيقي لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة.


وفي لعبة اختيار رئيس الوزراء عمد الإطار التنسيقي لإطلاق بالونات اختبار، وتداول عدة أسماء لهذا الموقع، منها السوداني نفسه، ونوري المالكي، وحميد الشطري، وعبدالأمير الشمري، وهادي العامري. ولكي تتسع لعبة الاختيار، أعلن الإطار تشكيل لجنتين قياديتين؛ الأولى تُعنى بمناقشة الاستحقاقات الوطنية للمرحلة القادمة ووضع رؤية موحدة لمتطلبات إدارة الدولة، والثانية تتولى مقابلة المرشحين لمنصب رئيس الوزراء وفق معايير مهنية ووطنية.


الأسماء المقترحة لرئاسة الوزراء


قيادي قريب من «المطبخ السياسي» أبلغ «عكاظ» أن عملية «متاهة الأسماء» ستستمر إلى أن يصل الإطار التنسيقي إلى آخر اسمين ضمن مجموعة المرشحين، مشيراً إلى أن التحالف يتحفظ على اسمي المرشحين الاثنين النهائيين حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، متوقعاً أن يُحسم ذلك في أفضل الأحوال نهاية العام الحالي، أو ربما يمتد إلى فبراير 2026.


القيادي نفسه الذي شغل منصب وزير في حكومات سابقة لفت الانتباه إلى أن انضمام السوداني إلى الإطار التنسيقي لم يقابله أي ضمانات بمنحه ولاية ثانية، مشيراً إلى أن عدداً من أحزاب التحالف يعتبرون السوداني «الخيار الأخير» لمنصب رئيس الوزراء، وفي مقدمتهم نوري المالكي.


السوداني بدوره كثف اجتماعاته مع أقطاب الإطار التنسيقي والأطراف المؤيدة له، في محاولة منه للإفلات من «كمين» المالكي، لكن هذه المحاولات ما زالت حتى الآن ضغوطات تحت الطاولة، وسط عملية «عض أصابع» فوقها.