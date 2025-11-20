While French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Israel's violation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need to respect the truce and protect civilians, Hamas accused the Israeli occupation today (Thursday) of expanding its control over the yellow zone in Shuja'iyya.



The "Media Office" of Hamas in Gaza clarified that the Israeli army has advanced into the eastern area of Gaza City, indicating that the occupation has changed the locations of the yellow markers and expanded the area it controls by 300 meters east of Gaza.



Israeli Violation of the Agreement



However, the occupation army claimed that the forces of the Kfir Brigade are operating in the yellow line area in accordance with the agreement and are carrying out defensive missions, noting that the Israeli forces are working to destroy "infrastructure used to operate against its forces."



For its part, Hamas demanded that the mediators in Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States fulfill their commitments and compel the occupation to stop its violations, stressing the necessity of restraining the occupation and forcing it to respect the ceasefire.



The movement stated that it rejects the claims regarding the occupation forces being fired upon, considering them a weak and transparent attempt to justify its crimes, viewing the current situation as a dangerous escalation through which Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide.



Thirty-four people were killed, including 18 children and a woman, by Israeli occupation fire in the cities of Gaza and Khan Younis last night, according to Palestinian medical sources.



Israeli occupation aircraft launched airstrikes on the eastern areas of Rafah city in southern Gaza today, and according to medical sources, three children were killed and others injured in the bombing that targeted a residential building in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.



Trump's Plan



A ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 10th, as part of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for post-war Gaza.



The ceasefire led to a reduction in the intensity of the conflict, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to the ruins of their homes.



Israel withdrew its forces from some locations, but violence did not stop completely, and Palestinian health authorities report that airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of about 305 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, nearly half of whom were killed in one day last week.