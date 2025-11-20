فيما دان وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو انتهاك إسرائيل وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، وضرورة احترام التهدئة وحماية المدنيين، اتهمت حركة حماس اليوم (الخميس) الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتوسيع سيطرتها على المنطقة الصفراء في الشجاعية.
وأوضح «المكتب الإعلامي» التابع لحماس في غزة أن الجيش الإسرائيلي توغل في المنطقة الشرقية من مدينة غزة، مبيناً أن الاحتلال غير أماكن العلامات الصفراء، ووسع المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها لـ300 متر شرقي غزة.
انتهاك إسرائيلي للاتفاق
غير أن جيش الاحتلال زعم أن قوات لواء كفير تعمل في منطقة الخط الأصفر وفق الاتفاق وتنفذ مهمات دفاعية، مشيراً إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية تعمل على تدمير «بنى تحتية تستخدم للعمل ضد قواته».
بدورها، طالبت حركة حماس الوسطاء في مصر وقطر وتركيا وأمريكا بالوفاء بتعهداتهم وإلزام الاحتلال بوقف خروقاته، مشددة على ضرورة لجم الاحتلال وإجباره على احترام وقف إطلاق النار.
وقالت الحركة نرفض الادعاءات بشأن تعرّض قوات الاحتلال لإطلاق نار، ونعتبرها محاولة واهية ومكشوفة لتبرير جرائمه، معتبرة ما يجري تصعيدا خطيرا يسعى من خلاله نتنياهو إلى استئناف الإبادة.
وقتل 34 شخصا، منهم 18 طفلا وامرأة بنيران الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مدينتي غزة وخان يونس مساء أمس، بحسب مصادر طبية فلسطينية.
وشنت طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غارات جوية على المناطق الشرقية من مدينة رفح جنوب قطاع غزة اليوم، ووفقاً لمصادر طبية فإن 3 أطفال قتلوا وأصيب آخرون في القصف الذي استهدف مبنى سكني في بلدة بني سهيلا شرقي خان يونس.
خطة ترمب
وجرى التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل و«حماس» في العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، في مرحلته الأولى من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة لما بعد الحرب على غزة.
وأدى وقف إطلاق النار إلى تخفيف حدة الصراع، مما مكن مئات الآلاف من الفلسطينيين من العودة إلى أطلال ديارهم.
وسحبت إسرائيل قواتها من بعض المواقع، لكن العنف لم يتوقف تماماً، وتقول السلطات الصحية الفلسطينية إن الغارات على غزة أودت بحياة نحو 305 فلسطينيين منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار، نصفهم تقريباً في يوم واحد الأسبوع الماضي.
While French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Israel's violation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need to respect the truce and protect civilians, Hamas accused the Israeli occupation today (Thursday) of expanding its control over the yellow zone in Shuja'iyya.
The "Media Office" of Hamas in Gaza clarified that the Israeli army has advanced into the eastern area of Gaza City, indicating that the occupation has changed the locations of the yellow markers and expanded the area it controls by 300 meters east of Gaza.
Israeli Violation of the Agreement
However, the occupation army claimed that the forces of the Kfir Brigade are operating in the yellow line area in accordance with the agreement and are carrying out defensive missions, noting that the Israeli forces are working to destroy "infrastructure used to operate against its forces."
For its part, Hamas demanded that the mediators in Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States fulfill their commitments and compel the occupation to stop its violations, stressing the necessity of restraining the occupation and forcing it to respect the ceasefire.
The movement stated that it rejects the claims regarding the occupation forces being fired upon, considering them a weak and transparent attempt to justify its crimes, viewing the current situation as a dangerous escalation through which Netanyahu seeks to resume the genocide.
Thirty-four people were killed, including 18 children and a woman, by Israeli occupation fire in the cities of Gaza and Khan Younis last night, according to Palestinian medical sources.
Israeli occupation aircraft launched airstrikes on the eastern areas of Rafah city in southern Gaza today, and according to medical sources, three children were killed and others injured in the bombing that targeted a residential building in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.
Trump's Plan
A ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 10th, as part of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for post-war Gaza.
The ceasefire led to a reduction in the intensity of the conflict, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to the ruins of their homes.
Israel withdrew its forces from some locations, but violence did not stop completely, and Palestinian health authorities report that airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of about 305 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, nearly half of whom were killed in one day last week.