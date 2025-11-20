فيما دان وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو انتهاك إسرائيل وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، وضرورة احترام التهدئة وحماية المدنيين، اتهمت حركة حماس اليوم (الخميس) الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتوسيع سيطرتها على المنطقة الصفراء في الشجاعية.


وأوضح «المكتب الإعلامي» التابع لحماس في غزة أن الجيش الإسرائيلي توغل في المنطقة الشرقية من مدينة غزة، مبيناً أن الاحتلال غير أماكن العلامات الصفراء، ووسع المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها لـ300 متر شرقي غزة.


انتهاك إسرائيلي للاتفاق


غير أن جيش الاحتلال زعم أن قوات لواء كفير تعمل في منطقة الخط الأصفر وفق الاتفاق وتنفذ مهمات دفاعية، مشيراً إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية تعمل على تدمير «بنى تحتية تستخدم للعمل ضد قواته».


بدورها، طالبت حركة حماس الوسطاء في مصر وقطر وتركيا وأمريكا بالوفاء بتعهداتهم وإلزام الاحتلال بوقف خروقاته، مشددة على ضرورة لجم الاحتلال وإجباره على احترام وقف إطلاق النار.


وقالت الحركة نرفض الادعاءات بشأن تعرّض قوات الاحتلال لإطلاق نار، ونعتبرها محاولة واهية ومكشوفة لتبرير جرائمه، معتبرة ما يجري تصعيدا خطيرا يسعى من خلاله نتنياهو إلى استئناف الإبادة.


وقتل 34 شخصا، منهم 18 طفلا وامرأة بنيران الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في مدينتي غزة وخان يونس مساء أمس، بحسب مصادر طبية فلسطينية.


وشنت طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غارات جوية على المناطق الشرقية من مدينة رفح جنوب قطاع غزة اليوم، ووفقاً لمصادر طبية فإن 3 أطفال قتلوا وأصيب آخرون في القصف الذي استهدف مبنى سكني في بلدة بني سهيلا شرقي خان يونس.


خطة ترمب


وجرى التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل و«حماس» في العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، في مرحلته الأولى من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة لما بعد الحرب على غزة.


وأدى وقف إطلاق النار إلى تخفيف حدة الصراع، مما مكن مئات الآلاف من الفلسطينيين من العودة إلى أطلال ديارهم.


وسحبت إسرائيل قواتها من بعض المواقع، لكن العنف لم يتوقف تماماً، وتقول السلطات الصحية الفلسطينية إن الغارات على غزة أودت بحياة نحو 305 فلسطينيين منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار، نصفهم تقريباً في يوم واحد الأسبوع الماضي.