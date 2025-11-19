أكد وزيرا الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان والأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن توقيع وثيقة الشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي يُعد خطوة تاريخية تؤسس لمرحلة جديدة في العلاقة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.


وقال الوزيران في بيان مشترك اليوم (الأربعاء) بمناسبة توقيع وثيقة الشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، إن توقيع الوثيقة يعكس الالتزام الراسخ لدى الجانبين بتعزيز الابتكار والتقدم التقني، سعياً لشراكة أمن اقتصادي شاملة وطويلة الأمد لتعميق الالتزامات الأمنية المشتركة وتعزيز الرخاء الاقتصادي من خلال توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة والمستقبلية، لما فيه المنفعة المتبادلة لبلدينا العظيمين.


وأشار الجانبان إلى أن هذه الشراكة الإستراتيجية تشمل توفير أشباه الموصلات المتقدمة، وتطوير تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وبناء وتطوير البنى التحتية المتقدمة للذكاء الاصطناعي، وتنمية القدرات الوطنية، وتوسيع الاستثمارات النوعية بين الجانبين في هذه المجالات، والتي بدورها ستسهم في تعزيز الإنتاجية والابتكار، والنمو والازدهار، وتحقيق عوائد اقتصادية واجتماعية للبلدين.


وتستثمر هذه الشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي المزايا التنافسية للمملكة العربية السعودية، المتمثلة في وفرة الأراضي ومصادر الطاقة والموقع الجغرافي، لبناء تجمعات تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي تلبي الطلب المحلي والإقليمي والعالمي لخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة السحابية. كما تستفيد هذه الشراكة من المنظومة التقنية النوعية لدى الولايات المتحدة كمحرك للنمو الاقتصادي.


وأكد الجانبان أهمية هذه الشراكة في تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية بين الشركات السعودية والشركات الأمريكية في تقنيات المستقبل، والتي تؤسس لتطوير حلول مبتكرة وواعدة في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية مثل الصحة والتعليم والطاقة والتعدين والنقل.