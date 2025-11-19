The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the American Marco Rubio confirmed that the signing of the strategic partnership document for artificial intelligence is a historic step that establishes a new phase in the strategic relationship between the two countries.



The two ministers stated in a joint statement today (Wednesday) on the occasion of the signing of the strategic partnership document for artificial intelligence between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, that the signing of the document reflects the steadfast commitment of both sides to enhance innovation and technological advancement, in pursuit of a comprehensive and long-term economic security partnership to deepen shared security commitments and promote economic prosperity through the employment of advanced and future technologies, for the mutual benefit of our two great countries.



Both sides noted that this strategic partnership includes the provision of advanced semiconductors, the development of artificial intelligence applications, the construction and development of advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure, the development of national capabilities, and the expansion of qualitative investments between the two sides in these areas, which in turn will contribute to enhancing productivity and innovation, growth and prosperity, and achieving economic and social returns for both countries.



This strategic partnership for artificial intelligence leverages the competitive advantages of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented in the abundance of land, energy resources, and geographical location, to build artificial intelligence technology clusters that meet the local, regional, and global demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. This partnership also benefits from the qualitative technological ecosystem in the United States as a driver of economic growth.



The two sides emphasized the importance of this partnership in enhancing economic relations between Saudi companies and American companies in future technologies, which lays the foundation for developing innovative and promising solutions in various vital sectors such as health, education, energy, mining, and transportation.