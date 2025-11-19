As tensions rise around Venezuela, amid a significant U.S. military buildup, President Donald Trump has approved covert intelligence operations and opened indirect communication channels with President Nicolás Maduro.



While the possibility of sending ground troops remains, a diplomatic solution is still possible, with military and intelligence pressure continuing, amidst U.S. ambiguity regarding the ultimate goal.



Arrival of the U.S. Aircraft Carrier



The New York Times revealed that the U.S. president has approved "new intelligence operations in Venezuela to prepare the battlefield.



The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which carries 5,000 soldiers and dozens of warplanes along with its accompanying warships, arrived in the Caribbean over the weekend, adding to the 8 warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 fighters that had already been sent to the region.



The American newspaper quoted informed officials as saying: "Trump has approved the execution of potential 'intelligence operations' in Venezuela, but he has reopened 'indirect' communication channels with the government of President Nicolás Maduro."



According to the officials, the plans of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) include "covert operations" in Venezuela, which "could be used to prepare the battlefield for any subsequent military action."



Multiple Options for Potential Scenarios



The newspaper reported that military planners and the CIA have prepared multiple options for potential scenarios, but the nature of the covert operations or their timing remains unknown, and Trump has not yet issued an order to deploy combat troops on Venezuelan soil.



It is anticipated that the next phase of the escalating pressure campaign on Venezuela may include "sabotage, electronic operations, or psychological or media operations."



The newspaper noted that the U.S. president has not yet decided on the broader course he may take in Venezuela, nor has he publicly specified the ultimate goal, aside from discussing stopping the flow of drugs from the region and agreeing to a new round of indirect negotiations.



Officials informed The New York Times that military planners have prepared lists of potential drug production facilities that could be targeted. The Department of Defense (Pentagon) has drawn up plans to strike military units loyal to Maduro.



President Trump held two meetings in the Situation Room last week to review the Venezuelan file and examine all options.



Ambiguity of the U.S. Position



The U.S. position is shrouded in ambiguity, as while Trump has asked the CIA to prepare for the possibility of executing multiple covert operations inside Venezuela, he has opened indirect communication channels with Maduro after suspending them briefly last month.



According to informed sources, Maduro expressed in those informal talks a willingness to grant U.S. energy companies access to his country's oil wealth. Trump acknowledged those talks during statements to reporters last Sunday, saying: "We may have some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see where it goes."



Venezuelan officials informed their American counterparts that Maduro might accept to step down after a transitional period lasting two to three years.



Informed sources indicated that it is unclear what outcome Trump prefers; he may accept a diplomatic agreement that allows U.S. companies access to Venezuela's oil resources, or he may push for a settlement that allows Maduro to voluntarily step down, or he may demand that the United States forcibly remove the Venezuelan president.