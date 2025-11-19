فيما تتصاعد التوترات حول فنزويلا، وسط حشد عسكري أمريكي كبير، وافق الرئيس دونالد ترمب على عمليات استخباراتية سرية وفتح قنوات اتصال غير مباشرة مع الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


ورغم أن احتمال إرسال قوات برية لايزال قائماً، فإن الحل الدبلوماسي يظل ممكناً، مع استمرار الضغط العسكري والاستخباراتي، وسط غموض أمريكي بشأن الهدف النهائي.


وصول حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية


وكشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن الرئيس الأمريكي وافق على «عمليات استخباراتية جديدة في فنزويلا، لتهيئة ساحة المعركة.


ووصلت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس جيرالد آر فورد»، التي تضم 5,000 جندي وعشرات الطائرات الحربية ومجموعة السفن الحربية المرافقة لها، إلى منطقة الكاريبي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، لتضاف إلى 8 سفن حربية وغواصة نووية ومقاتلات من طراز F-35، سبق إرسالها إلى المنطقة.


ونقلت الصحيفة الأمريكية عن مسؤولين مطلعين قولهم: «إن ترمب وافق على تنفيذ «عمليات استخباراتية» محتملة في فنزويلا، لكنه أعاد فتح قنوات اتصال «غير مباشرة» مع حكومة الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو».


ووفق المسؤولين، فإن خطط وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية CIA، تتضمن «عمليات سرية» في فنزويلا، و «قد تُستخدم لتهيئة ساحة المعركة لأي تحرك عسكري لاحق».


خيارات متعددة لسيناريوهات محتملة


وأفادت الصحيفة، بأن المخططين العسكريين ووكالة الاستخبارات المركزية أعدت خيارات متعددة لسيناريوهات محتملة، لكن لا يُعرف حتى الآن، طبيعة العمليات السرية أو موعد تنفيذها، ولم يُصدر ترمب أمراً بعد بنشر قوات قتالية على الأراضي الفنزويلية.


ورجحت أن تتضمن المرحلة التالية من حملة الضغط المتصاعدة على فنزويلا «أعمال تخريب، أو عمليات إلكترونية، أو نفسية أو إعلامية».


وذكرت الصحيفة، أن الرئيس الأمريكي لم يحسم بعد المسار الأشمل الذي قد يتبعه في فنزويلا، ولم يحدد علناً الهدف النهائي، باستثناء الحديث عن وقف تدفق المخدرات من المنطقة، والموافقة على إجراء جولة جديدة من المفاوضات غير المباشرة.


وأبلغ مسؤولون «نيويورك تايمز»، بأن المخططين العسكريين، أعدوا قوائم بمنشآت محتملة لإنتاج المخدرات يمكن استهدافها. ووضعت وزارة الحرب (البنتاغون) خططاً لضرب وحدات عسكرية موالية لمادورو.


وعقد الرئيس ترمب اجتماعين في غرفة العمليات الأسبوع الماضي، لدراسة الملف الفنزويلي واستعراض كل الخيارات.


غموض الموقف الأمريكي


ويكتنف الغموض الموقف الأمريكي، فبينما طلب ترمب من وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية التحضير لاحتمال تنفيذ عمليات سرية متعددة داخل فنزويلا، فإنه فتح قنوات اتصال غير مباشرة مع مادورو، بعد وقفها لفترة وجيزة الشهر الماضي.


وحسب مصادر مطلعة، فقد عبر مادورو في تلك المحادثات غير الرسمية، عن الاستعداد لمنح شركات الطاقة الأمريكية، إمكانية الوصول إلى ثروة بلاده النفطية. وأقر ترمب بتلك المحادثات خلال تصريحات للصحفيين، الأحد الماضي. وقال: «قد نجري بعض المناقشات مع مادورو، وسنرى إلى أين ستصل».


وأبلغ مسؤولون فنزويليون، نظراءهم الأمريكيين، بأن مادورو قد يقبل التنحي بعد مرحلة انتقالية تمتد من عامين إلى ثلاثة أعوام.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة أنه ليس واضحاً ما النتيجة التي يفضلها ترمب، فقد يقبل اتفاقاً دبلوماسياً يتيح للشركات الأمريكية الوصول إلى موارد فنزويلا النفطية، أو يضغط من أجل تسوية تتيح لمادورو التنحي طوعاً، أو قد يطالب بأن تطيح الولايات المتحدة بالرئيس الفنزويلي بالقوة.