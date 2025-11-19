كشف ائتلاف دولة القانون الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي معارضته ورفضه تولي رئيس الحكومة الحالي محمد شياع السوداني ولاية ثانية بعد فوزه في الانتخابات البرلمانية الأخيرة.


معارضة لتمديد الولاية


وأعلن الائتلاف وجود معارضة صريحة لتمديد ولاية السوداني من قبل قوى عدة داخل تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي»، مؤكداً أن هذه القوى ترفض تجديد ولاية السوداني وتفضل مرشحا آخر.


وأفصح القيادي في الائتلاف علاء الحدادي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن هناك معارضة صريحة لتمديد ولاية السوداني من قبل قوى عدة داخل الإطار التنسيقي، وهي: العصائب وحقوق والخدمات ودولة القانون وكتلة صادقون، بحسب البيان.


وأضاف الحدادي، أن كل كتلة داخل الإطار تمتلك طموحاً بأن يكون مرشحها هو رئيس الوزراء، إلا أن السياق العام داخل الإطار يقوم على التشاور والمداولة، وليس على فرض الإرادات.

نوري المالكي


حجم المقاعد البرلمانية


وحسب البيان، فإن الاعتراض من طرف رئيسي داخل تحالف الإطار على أي مرشح قد يؤدي إلى استبعاده، لأن الهدف الأهم هو الحفاظ على وحدة الإطار ومقبوليته السياسية، وتجنب طرح شخصية مثيرة للجدل.


ولفت الحدادي إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي لا يعتمد في آليته الداخلية على حجم المقاعد البرلمانية، موضحاً أن «طاولة الإطار مستديرة، بلا رئاسة، وقرارها واحد، ومعيار الاختيار يعتمد على من يستطيع الإقناع وتقديم معطيات سياسية أكثر قوة، وليس على من يمتلك عدداً أكبر من النواب».


وعلى الرغم من أن رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني الذي تصدر تحالفه (الإعمار والتنمية) نتائج الانتخابات الأخيرة بحصوله على 45 مقعداً، يطرح نفسه بقوة لولاية ثانية، إلا أن الحدادي يؤكد أنه «لن يمضي بسهولة داخل الإطار».


الشطري ينافس السوداني


وتطرح بعض قوى الإطار لمنافسة السوداني رئيس جهاز المخابرات حميد الشطري، من بين 15 مرشحاً جرت مناقشتهم داخل التحالف مع ترجيح كفة السوداني إذا بقي ضمن مظلة الإطار نظراً لما يحظى به من تأييد إقليمي ودولي.


وأفاد الحدادي بأن ائتلاف دولة القانون - ثاني أكبر قوائم الإطار بعد السوداني بـ30 مقعداً - يمتلك مرشحاً واحداً فقط لرئاسة الوزراء هو نوري المالكي، لكنه عاد وأكد أن «القضية لا تُحسم بالأوزان الانتخابية، بل بالتأثير السياسي والقرار الموحد والتوافق الجامع بين كل قوى الإطار».


وقرر تحالف الإطار التنسيقي في اجتماعه أيضاً تشكيل لجنتين قياديتين الأولى لمناقشة الاستحقاقات الوطنية ووضع رؤية موحدة لإدارة المرحلة القادمة، والثانية لمقابلة مرشحي رئاسة الوزراء وفق معايير «مهنية ووطنية».