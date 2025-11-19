كشف ائتلاف دولة القانون الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي معارضته ورفضه تولي رئيس الحكومة الحالي محمد شياع السوداني ولاية ثانية بعد فوزه في الانتخابات البرلمانية الأخيرة.
معارضة لتمديد الولاية
وأعلن الائتلاف وجود معارضة صريحة لتمديد ولاية السوداني من قبل قوى عدة داخل تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي»، مؤكداً أن هذه القوى ترفض تجديد ولاية السوداني وتفضل مرشحا آخر.
وأفصح القيادي في الائتلاف علاء الحدادي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن هناك معارضة صريحة لتمديد ولاية السوداني من قبل قوى عدة داخل الإطار التنسيقي، وهي: العصائب وحقوق والخدمات ودولة القانون وكتلة صادقون، بحسب البيان.
وأضاف الحدادي، أن كل كتلة داخل الإطار تمتلك طموحاً بأن يكون مرشحها هو رئيس الوزراء، إلا أن السياق العام داخل الإطار يقوم على التشاور والمداولة، وليس على فرض الإرادات.
حجم المقاعد البرلمانية
وحسب البيان، فإن الاعتراض من طرف رئيسي داخل تحالف الإطار على أي مرشح قد يؤدي إلى استبعاده، لأن الهدف الأهم هو الحفاظ على وحدة الإطار ومقبوليته السياسية، وتجنب طرح شخصية مثيرة للجدل.
ولفت الحدادي إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي لا يعتمد في آليته الداخلية على حجم المقاعد البرلمانية، موضحاً أن «طاولة الإطار مستديرة، بلا رئاسة، وقرارها واحد، ومعيار الاختيار يعتمد على من يستطيع الإقناع وتقديم معطيات سياسية أكثر قوة، وليس على من يمتلك عدداً أكبر من النواب».
وعلى الرغم من أن رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني الذي تصدر تحالفه (الإعمار والتنمية) نتائج الانتخابات الأخيرة بحصوله على 45 مقعداً، يطرح نفسه بقوة لولاية ثانية، إلا أن الحدادي يؤكد أنه «لن يمضي بسهولة داخل الإطار».
الشطري ينافس السوداني
وتطرح بعض قوى الإطار لمنافسة السوداني رئيس جهاز المخابرات حميد الشطري، من بين 15 مرشحاً جرت مناقشتهم داخل التحالف مع ترجيح كفة السوداني إذا بقي ضمن مظلة الإطار نظراً لما يحظى به من تأييد إقليمي ودولي.
وأفاد الحدادي بأن ائتلاف دولة القانون - ثاني أكبر قوائم الإطار بعد السوداني بـ30 مقعداً - يمتلك مرشحاً واحداً فقط لرئاسة الوزراء هو نوري المالكي، لكنه عاد وأكد أن «القضية لا تُحسم بالأوزان الانتخابية، بل بالتأثير السياسي والقرار الموحد والتوافق الجامع بين كل قوى الإطار».
وقرر تحالف الإطار التنسيقي في اجتماعه أيضاً تشكيل لجنتين قياديتين الأولى لمناقشة الاستحقاقات الوطنية ووضع رؤية موحدة لإدارة المرحلة القادمة، والثانية لمقابلة مرشحي رئاسة الوزراء وفق معايير «مهنية ووطنية».
The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, has revealed its opposition and refusal to allow the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani to take a second term after his victory in the recent parliamentary elections.
Opposition to Term Extension
The coalition announced that there is explicit opposition to extending al-Sudani's term from several forces within the "Coordination Framework," confirming that these forces reject renewing al-Sudani's term and prefer another candidate.
Coalition leader Alaa al-Hadadi stated today (Wednesday) that there is clear opposition to extending al-Sudani's term from several forces within the Coordination Framework, including: Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Rights, Services, State of Law, and the Sadiqoun bloc, according to the statement.
Al-Hadadi added that each bloc within the framework has the ambition for its candidate to be the Prime Minister, but the general context within the framework is based on consultation and deliberation, not on imposing wills.
Number of Parliamentary Seats
According to the statement, objections from the two main parties within the Coordination Framework to any candidate could lead to their exclusion, as the most important goal is to maintain the unity of the framework and its political acceptability, and to avoid presenting a controversial figure.
Al-Hadadi pointed out that the Coordination Framework does not rely on the number of parliamentary seats in its internal mechanism, explaining that "the framework's table is round, without a presidency, and its decision is unified, with the selection criterion depending on who can persuade and provide stronger political data, not on who has a larger number of deputies."
Despite the fact that the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, whose coalition (Reconstruction and Development) topped the results of the last elections with 45 seats, is strongly positioning himself for a second term, al-Hadadi confirms that he "will not proceed easily within the framework."
Al-Shatri Competes with Al-Sudani
Some forces within the framework are proposing to compete with al-Sudani the head of the intelligence agency, Hamid al-Shatri, among 15 candidates who have been discussed within the coalition, with al-Sudani's chances being favored if he remains under the umbrella of the framework due to his regional and international support.
Al-Hadadi reported that the State of Law Coalition - the second largest list in the framework after al-Sudani with 30 seats - has only one candidate for the premiership, which is Nouri al-Maliki, but he reiterated that "the issue is not resolved by electoral weights, but by political influence, unified decision, and comprehensive consensus among all forces of the framework."
The Coordination Framework also decided in its meeting to form two leadership committees, the first to discuss national entitlements and develop a unified vision for managing the upcoming phase, and the second to meet with candidates for the premiership according to "professional and national" criteria.