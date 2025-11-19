The State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, has revealed its opposition and refusal to allow the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani to take a second term after his victory in the recent parliamentary elections.



Opposition to Term Extension



The coalition announced that there is explicit opposition to extending al-Sudani's term from several forces within the "Coordination Framework," confirming that these forces reject renewing al-Sudani's term and prefer another candidate.



Coalition leader Alaa al-Hadadi stated today (Wednesday) that there is clear opposition to extending al-Sudani's term from several forces within the Coordination Framework, including: Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Rights, Services, State of Law, and the Sadiqoun bloc, according to the statement.



Al-Hadadi added that each bloc within the framework has the ambition for its candidate to be the Prime Minister, but the general context within the framework is based on consultation and deliberation, not on imposing wills.



Number of Parliamentary Seats



According to the statement, objections from the two main parties within the Coordination Framework to any candidate could lead to their exclusion, as the most important goal is to maintain the unity of the framework and its political acceptability, and to avoid presenting a controversial figure.



Al-Hadadi pointed out that the Coordination Framework does not rely on the number of parliamentary seats in its internal mechanism, explaining that "the framework's table is round, without a presidency, and its decision is unified, with the selection criterion depending on who can persuade and provide stronger political data, not on who has a larger number of deputies."



Despite the fact that the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, whose coalition (Reconstruction and Development) topped the results of the last elections with 45 seats, is strongly positioning himself for a second term, al-Hadadi confirms that he "will not proceed easily within the framework."



Al-Shatri Competes with Al-Sudani



Some forces within the framework are proposing to compete with al-Sudani the head of the intelligence agency, Hamid al-Shatri, among 15 candidates who have been discussed within the coalition, with al-Sudani's chances being favored if he remains under the umbrella of the framework due to his regional and international support.



Al-Hadadi reported that the State of Law Coalition - the second largest list in the framework after al-Sudani with 30 seats - has only one candidate for the premiership, which is Nouri al-Maliki, but he reiterated that "the issue is not resolved by electoral weights, but by political influence, unified decision, and comprehensive consensus among all forces of the framework."



The Coordination Framework also decided in its meeting to form two leadership committees, the first to discuss national entitlements and develop a unified vision for managing the upcoming phase, and the second to meet with candidates for the premiership according to "professional and national" criteria.