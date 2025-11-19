كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن واشنطن تعمل سراً على إعداد خطة جديدة لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا، التي دخلت عامها الرابع على التوالي.


ونقل الموقع، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم: إن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب «تعمل مع روسيا لصياغة خطة إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا»، إلا أنه لم يتضح بعد موقف أوكرانيا وداعميها الأوروبيين من خطة إنهاء الحرب.


وأعلن مسؤول روسي أن موسكو متفائلة بشأن خطة إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا الجديدة.


تتضمن 28 بنداً


وأفصحت مصادر أمريكية وروسية للموقع أن الخطة الجديدة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا تتضمن 28 بنداً، وتستند إلى التجربة التي يقودها ترمب للوصول إلى اتفاق في غزة. وتتناول المبادرة ملفات حساسة تشمل الضمانات الأمنية، وأمن أوروبا، ومستقبل العلاقات الأمريكية مع كل من روسيا وأوكرانيا.


ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن الخطة تتوزع على محاور تتعلق بإحلال السلام في أوكرانيا ومعالجة الترتيبات الأمنية، إضافة إلى إعادة تشكيل المنظومة الأمنية في أوروبا ومراجعة العلاقات الأمريكية مع موسكو وكييف. ومع ذلك، لا تزال الطريقة التي ستتطرق بها الخطة إلى القضايا الخلافية، وعلى رأسها السيطرة على الأراضي في شرق أوكرانيا، غير معروفة، خصوصاً في ظل التقدم المحدود الذي تحرزه القوات الروسية على الأرض.


مناقشات موسعة حول الخطة


ويقود المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف جهود صياغة الخطة، وقد أجرى مناقشات موسعة مع نظيره الروسي كيريل ديميترييف الذي يرأس صندوق الثروة السيادي الروسي ويشارك بعمق في دبلوماسية الملف الأوكراني.


وقال كيريل إنه أمضى ثلاثة أيام من المشاورات المكثفة مع ويتكوف وفريق ترمب خلال زيارته لميامي بين 24 و26 أكتوبر، موضحاً أن روسيا تشعر للمرة الأولى بأن موقفها يسمع فعلاً في هذه المباحثات.


وكان من المقرر أن يلتقي ويتكوف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في تركيا، إلا أن الزيارة أُجلت وفق مسؤولين أمريكيين وأوكرانيين، بينما أفاد مسؤول أوكراني بأن ويتكوف سبق أن ناقش الخطة في ميامي مع مستشار الأمن القومي روستيم أومروف، لافتاً إلى أن كييف «تعلم أن الأمريكيين يعملون على شيء ما».


زيلينسكي إلى تركيا


ومن المقرر أن يتوجه الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إلى تركيا، اليوم الأربعاء، في زيارة عمل تهدف إلى مناقشة سبل إنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا واستكشاف فرص تحقيق سلام دائم، بحسب مدير الاتصالات في الرئاسة التركية. وقال زيلينسكي على منصة «إكس»: «نستعد لإعادة تنشيط المفاوضات، وقد طورنا حلولاً سنعرضها على شركائنا». وأضاف: «القيام بكل ما هو ممكن لتقريب نهاية الحرب هو الأولوية القصوى لأوكرانيا»، دون أن يوضح ما إذا كان ذلك يشمل محادثات مباشرة مع روسيا.


وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف قال في موسكو إن روسيا لا تشارك في هذه المحادثات.