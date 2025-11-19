The website "Axios" revealed that Washington is secretly working on a new plan to end the Ukraine war, which has entered its fourth consecutive year.



The site reported today (Wednesday) that U.S. officials said the administration of President Donald Trump "is working with Russia to draft a plan to end the Ukraine war," although Ukraine and its European supporters' stance on the plan to end the war remains unclear.



A Russian official announced that Moscow is optimistic about the new plan to end the Ukraine war.



It includes 28 points



American and Russian sources disclosed to the site that the new plan to end the war in Ukraine includes 28 points and is based on Trump's experience in reaching an agreement in Gaza. The initiative addresses sensitive issues including security guarantees, Europe's security, and the future of U.S. relations with both Russia and Ukraine.



According to the sources, the plan is divided into axes related to achieving peace in Ukraine and addressing security arrangements, in addition to reshaping the security system in Europe and reviewing U.S. relations with Moscow and Kyiv. However, the manner in which the plan will address contentious issues, primarily control over territories in eastern Ukraine, remains unknown, especially given the limited progress made by Russian forces on the ground.



Extensive discussions on the plan



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the efforts to draft the plan and has held extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian sovereign wealth fund and is deeply involved in the diplomacy surrounding the Ukrainian file.



Dmitriev stated that he spent three days in intensive consultations with Witkoff and Trump's team during his visit to Miami from October 24 to 26, explaining that Russia feels for the first time that its position is actually being heard in these discussions.



Witkoff was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey, but the visit was postponed according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials, while a Ukrainian official indicated that Witkoff had previously discussed the plan in Miami with National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov, noting that Kyiv "knows that the Americans are working on something."



Zelensky to Turkey



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to travel to Turkey today, Wednesday, on a working visit aimed at discussing ways to end the war in Ukraine and exploring opportunities for achieving lasting peace, according to the Turkish presidential communications director. Zelensky stated on the platform "X": "We are preparing to reactivate negotiations, and we have developed solutions that we will present to our partners." He added: "Doing everything possible to bring the end of the war closer is Ukraine's top priority," without clarifying whether this includes direct talks with Russia.



The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that Russia is not participating in these talks.