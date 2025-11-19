صنف حاكم ولاية تكساس الأمريكية الجمهوري غريغ أبوت، جماعة الإخوان ومجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير)، منظمتين إرهابيتين أجنبيتين ومنظمتين إجراميتين عابرتين للحدود الوطنية.

وبحسب بيان لمكتب أبوت فإنه «لطالما أوضحت جماعة الإخوان المسلمين ومجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية (كير) أهدافهما: فرض الشريعة الإسلامية بالقوة، وترسيخ سيادة الإسلام على العالم».

وأضاف: «الإجراءات التي اتخذها الإخوان ومجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية لدعم الإرهاب في جميع أنحاء العالم، وتقويض قوانيننا بالعنف والترهيب والمضايقة، غير مقبولة.. واليوم، صنّفتهما منظمتين إرهابيتين أجنبيتين، ومنظمتين إجراميتين عابرتين للحدود الوطنية».

وأكد أن «هؤلاء المتطرفين غير مرحب بهم في ولايتنا، ويُحظر عليهم الآن اقتناء أي ممتلكات عقارية في تكساس».