صنف حاكم ولاية تكساس الأمريكية الجمهوري غريغ أبوت، جماعة الإخوان ومجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير)، منظمتين إرهابيتين أجنبيتين ومنظمتين إجراميتين عابرتين للحدود الوطنية.
وبحسب بيان لمكتب أبوت فإنه «لطالما أوضحت جماعة الإخوان المسلمين ومجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية (كير) أهدافهما: فرض الشريعة الإسلامية بالقوة، وترسيخ سيادة الإسلام على العالم».
وأضاف: «الإجراءات التي اتخذها الإخوان ومجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية لدعم الإرهاب في جميع أنحاء العالم، وتقويض قوانيننا بالعنف والترهيب والمضايقة، غير مقبولة.. واليوم، صنّفتهما منظمتين إرهابيتين أجنبيتين، ومنظمتين إجراميتين عابرتين للحدود الوطنية».
وأكد أن «هؤلاء المتطرفين غير مرحب بهم في ولايتنا، ويُحظر عليهم الآن اقتناء أي ممتلكات عقارية في تكساس».
The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, classified the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.
According to a statement from Abbott's office, "The Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have long made their goals clear: to impose Islamic law by force and to establish the supremacy of Islam over the world."
He added, "The actions taken by the Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations to support terrorism worldwide, and to undermine our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment, are unacceptable... Today, I have classified them as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations."
He affirmed that "these extremists are unwelcome in our state, and they are now prohibited from acquiring any real estate in Texas."