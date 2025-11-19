The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, classified the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

According to a statement from Abbott's office, "The Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) have long made their goals clear: to impose Islamic law by force and to establish the supremacy of Islam over the world."

He added, "The actions taken by the Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations to support terrorism worldwide, and to undermine our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment, are unacceptable... Today, I have classified them as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations."

He affirmed that "these extremists are unwelcome in our state, and they are now prohibited from acquiring any real estate in Texas."