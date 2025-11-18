British prosecutors today (Tuesday) charged six British activists supporting Palestinians with attacking a factory run by the Israeli defense company "Elbit," with the aim of causing as much damage as possible.



The prosecution explained during the trial session that one of them struck a police officer with a hammer, asserting that the six defendants belong to the currently banned organization "Palestine Action," which carried out the meticulously planned attack on the facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August 2024.



Use of unlawful violence



Attorney General Diana Heer clarified that the defendants intended to cause significant damage to property and to use unlawful violence, or threaten to use it against anyone who stood in their way, employing weapons if necessary, including heavy hammers, emphasizing that there was planning to target the building, identify those willing to participate in the attack, and establish a step-by-step action plan that was agreed upon.



All of Charlotte Head (29), Samuel Korner (23), Leona Kamyu (20), Fatima Zainab Rajwani (21), Zoe Rogers (22), and Jordan Devlin (31) denied charges of burglary, violent disorder, and criminal damage; however, the prosecution charged Korner with causing grievous bodily harm with intent for striking a police officer with a heavy hammer on her back while she confronted him, but Korner denied this charge.



For her part, the attorney general for the court, Luwich Crown in London, stated that the plan involved two teams; a black team and a red team, which are colors referring to the suits worn by each group, noting that the mission of the black team was to threaten security guards to allow the red team - of which the defendants were members - to storm the place and cause as much damage as possible.



However, Attorney Heer told the court that they were all armed with heavy hammers to cause damage, as well as to threaten people and harm them.



Banning of "Palestine Action"



Britain had banned the organization "Palestine Action" and classified it as a "terrorist organization" in July, about a year after the incident involving "Elbit," making membership in it a crime.



Judge Jeremy Johnson informed the jury that there is controversy over this decision and whether it is legal, but he stated that this is unrelated to the case.



He noted that a number of people have strong opinions about the war in Gaza, and that some may see that Israel had the right to do what it did, while others believe it acted unlawfully or even committed acts of genocide.