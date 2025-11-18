اتهم ممثلو الادعاء البريطاني اليوم (الثلاثاء) ستّة نشطاء بريطانيين مناصرين للفلسطينيين بمهاجمة مصنع تديره شركة «إلبيط» الإسرائيلية للصناعات الدفاعية، بهدف إحداث أكبر قدر ممكن من الأضرار.


وأوضح الادعاء خلال جلسة المحاكمة أن أحدهم ضرب ضابط شرطة بمطرقة، مؤكدين أن المتهمين الستّة ينتمون إلى منظمة «فلسطين أكشن» المحظورة حالياً، التي نفذت الهجوم المخطط له بدقة على المنشأة في بريستول جنوب غرب إنجلترا في أغسطس 2024.


استخدام العنف غير المشروع


وأوضحت المدعية العامة ديانا هير أن المتهمين كانوا يعتزمون إلحاق أضرار جسيمة بالممتلكات، واستخدام العنف غير المشروع، أو التهديد باستخدامه ضد أي شخص يقف في طريقهم، وباستخدام الأسلحة إذا لزم الأمر، منها المطارق الثقيلة، مؤكدة أنه جرى التخطيط لاستهداف المبنى، وتحديد الراغبين في المشاركة بالهجوم، ووضع خطة عمل خطوة بخطوة والاتفاق عليها.


وأنكر كل من شارلوت هيد (29 عاماً)، وصامويل كورنر(23 عاماً)، وليونا كاميو (20 عاماً)، وفاطمة زينب رجواني (21 عاماً)، وزوي روجرز (22 عاماً)، وجوردان ديفلين (31 عاماً)، تهم السطو والفوضى العنيفة والإضرار الجنائي، غير أن الادعاء وجه لكورنر تهمة التسبب في أذى جسدي جسيم مع سبق الإصرار، لضربه ضابطة شرطة بمطرقة ثقيلة على ظهرها بينما كانت تواجهه، لكن كورنر نفى هذه التهمة.


بدورها ذكرت المدعية العامة للمحكمة ولويتش كراون في لندن أن الخطة تضمنت فريقين؛ فريق أسود وفريق أحمر، وهما لونان يشيران إلى بدلات يرتديها أفراد كل منهما، مبنية أن مهمة الفريق الأسود كانت تتمثل في تهديد حراس الأمن للسماح للفريق الأحمر - الذي كان المتهمون أعضاء فيه - باقتحام المكان وإحداث أكبر قدر ممكن من الضرر.


لكن المدعية هير قالت للمحكمة إن جميعهم كانوا مسلحين بمطارق ثقيلة لإحداث الضرر، وكذلك لتهديد الناس وإلحاق الضرر بهم.


حظر «فلسطين أكشن»


وكانت بريطانيا قد حظرت منظمة «فلسطين أكشن» وصنّفتها «منظمة إرهابية» في يوليو، أي بعد عام تقريباً من واقعة شركة «إلبيط»، ما جعل الانتماء إليها جريمة.


وأبلغ القاضي جيريمي جونسون هيئة المحلفين أن هناك جدلاً حول هذا القرار، وما إذا كان قانونياً، لكنه قال إن هذا لا علاقة له بالقضية.


وأشار إلى أن عدداً من الناس لديهم وجهات نظر قوية حول الحرب في غزة، وأن البعض قد يرى أن إسرائيل كان يحق لها أن تفعل ما فعلته، بينما يعتقد آخرون أنها تصرفت بشكل غير قانوني، أو حتى ارتكبت أعمال إبادة جماعية.