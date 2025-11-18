اتهم ممثلو الادعاء البريطاني اليوم (الثلاثاء) ستّة نشطاء بريطانيين مناصرين للفلسطينيين بمهاجمة مصنع تديره شركة «إلبيط» الإسرائيلية للصناعات الدفاعية، بهدف إحداث أكبر قدر ممكن من الأضرار.
وأوضح الادعاء خلال جلسة المحاكمة أن أحدهم ضرب ضابط شرطة بمطرقة، مؤكدين أن المتهمين الستّة ينتمون إلى منظمة «فلسطين أكشن» المحظورة حالياً، التي نفذت الهجوم المخطط له بدقة على المنشأة في بريستول جنوب غرب إنجلترا في أغسطس 2024.
استخدام العنف غير المشروع
وأوضحت المدعية العامة ديانا هير أن المتهمين كانوا يعتزمون إلحاق أضرار جسيمة بالممتلكات، واستخدام العنف غير المشروع، أو التهديد باستخدامه ضد أي شخص يقف في طريقهم، وباستخدام الأسلحة إذا لزم الأمر، منها المطارق الثقيلة، مؤكدة أنه جرى التخطيط لاستهداف المبنى، وتحديد الراغبين في المشاركة بالهجوم، ووضع خطة عمل خطوة بخطوة والاتفاق عليها.
وأنكر كل من شارلوت هيد (29 عاماً)، وصامويل كورنر(23 عاماً)، وليونا كاميو (20 عاماً)، وفاطمة زينب رجواني (21 عاماً)، وزوي روجرز (22 عاماً)، وجوردان ديفلين (31 عاماً)، تهم السطو والفوضى العنيفة والإضرار الجنائي، غير أن الادعاء وجه لكورنر تهمة التسبب في أذى جسدي جسيم مع سبق الإصرار، لضربه ضابطة شرطة بمطرقة ثقيلة على ظهرها بينما كانت تواجهه، لكن كورنر نفى هذه التهمة.
بدورها ذكرت المدعية العامة للمحكمة ولويتش كراون في لندن أن الخطة تضمنت فريقين؛ فريق أسود وفريق أحمر، وهما لونان يشيران إلى بدلات يرتديها أفراد كل منهما، مبنية أن مهمة الفريق الأسود كانت تتمثل في تهديد حراس الأمن للسماح للفريق الأحمر - الذي كان المتهمون أعضاء فيه - باقتحام المكان وإحداث أكبر قدر ممكن من الضرر.
لكن المدعية هير قالت للمحكمة إن جميعهم كانوا مسلحين بمطارق ثقيلة لإحداث الضرر، وكذلك لتهديد الناس وإلحاق الضرر بهم.
حظر «فلسطين أكشن»
وكانت بريطانيا قد حظرت منظمة «فلسطين أكشن» وصنّفتها «منظمة إرهابية» في يوليو، أي بعد عام تقريباً من واقعة شركة «إلبيط»، ما جعل الانتماء إليها جريمة.
وأبلغ القاضي جيريمي جونسون هيئة المحلفين أن هناك جدلاً حول هذا القرار، وما إذا كان قانونياً، لكنه قال إن هذا لا علاقة له بالقضية.
وأشار إلى أن عدداً من الناس لديهم وجهات نظر قوية حول الحرب في غزة، وأن البعض قد يرى أن إسرائيل كان يحق لها أن تفعل ما فعلته، بينما يعتقد آخرون أنها تصرفت بشكل غير قانوني، أو حتى ارتكبت أعمال إبادة جماعية.
British prosecutors today (Tuesday) charged six British activists supporting Palestinians with attacking a factory run by the Israeli defense company "Elbit," with the aim of causing as much damage as possible.
The prosecution explained during the trial session that one of them struck a police officer with a hammer, asserting that the six defendants belong to the currently banned organization "Palestine Action," which carried out the meticulously planned attack on the facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August 2024.
Use of unlawful violence
Attorney General Diana Heer clarified that the defendants intended to cause significant damage to property and to use unlawful violence, or threaten to use it against anyone who stood in their way, employing weapons if necessary, including heavy hammers, emphasizing that there was planning to target the building, identify those willing to participate in the attack, and establish a step-by-step action plan that was agreed upon.
All of Charlotte Head (29), Samuel Korner (23), Leona Kamyu (20), Fatima Zainab Rajwani (21), Zoe Rogers (22), and Jordan Devlin (31) denied charges of burglary, violent disorder, and criminal damage; however, the prosecution charged Korner with causing grievous bodily harm with intent for striking a police officer with a heavy hammer on her back while she confronted him, but Korner denied this charge.
For her part, the attorney general for the court, Luwich Crown in London, stated that the plan involved two teams; a black team and a red team, which are colors referring to the suits worn by each group, noting that the mission of the black team was to threaten security guards to allow the red team - of which the defendants were members - to storm the place and cause as much damage as possible.
However, Attorney Heer told the court that they were all armed with heavy hammers to cause damage, as well as to threaten people and harm them.
Banning of "Palestine Action"
Britain had banned the organization "Palestine Action" and classified it as a "terrorist organization" in July, about a year after the incident involving "Elbit," making membership in it a crime.
Judge Jeremy Johnson informed the jury that there is controversy over this decision and whether it is legal, but he stated that this is unrelated to the case.
He noted that a number of people have strong opinions about the war in Gaza, and that some may see that Israel had the right to do what it did, while others believe it acted unlawfully or even committed acts of genocide.