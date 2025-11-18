لم تكن زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ولقائه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، كغيرها من الزيارات التي لا تتجاوز النقاش في العلاقات بين بلدين في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والعسكرية، وغيرها من المجالات، والعمل على عقد اتفاقيات ثنائية تبرهن التعاون المحدود في إطار الدولتين.
لا شك أن زيارة ولي العهد لواشنطن تأتي في إطار تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، لكنها في المقابل تحمل معها هموم العرب والمسلمين وقضاياهم الشائكة، وآمالهم وتطلعاتهم المستقبلية، وبما يسهم في خلق تنمية شاملة تنعم بها جميع الشعوب العربية والإسلامية.
كل ملفات المنطقة كانت حاضرة وبقوة في اللقاء التاريخي بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، بدءاً من القضية الفلسطينية، والتأكيد السعودي المستمر على ألا تطبيع مع إسرائيل دون دولة فلسطينية مستقلة عاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة غير منقوصة للشعب الفلسطيني، مروراً بدعم سورية ولبنان من أجل التعافي، وتجاوز الظروف الصعبة التي تعطل التقدم في جميع المجالات، وصولاً إلى الأزمة السودانية، وما يحدث في ليبيا واليمن وبعض الدول التي ما زالت تعاني ويلات الحروب والصراعات.
يحرص ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على تقدم المملكة وتحقيق الرفاه للمواطن السعودي، لكنه ومن منطلق مكانة المملكة كقبلة للمسلمين وحاملة لقضاياهم والعرب، يحرص على أن تكون قضاياهم حاضرة للنقاش في البيت الأبيض، ومع رئيس أمريكي وضع ثقته المطلقة في السعودية، التي يرى فيها الحليف الصادق، الحريص على تحقيق كل ما فيه مصلحة الدول والشعوب.
The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House was not like other visits that merely discuss the relations between two countries in various political, economic, military, and other fields, and work on signing bilateral agreements that demonstrate limited cooperation within the framework of the two nations.
There is no doubt that the Crown Prince's visit to Washington comes within the framework of enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries, but it also carries with it the concerns of Arabs and Muslims and their complex issues, as well as their hopes and future aspirations, contributing to the creation of comprehensive development that benefits all Arab and Islamic peoples.
All regional issues were strongly present in the historic meeting between the Crown Prince and the American president, starting with the Palestinian issue, and the continuous Saudi affirmation that there will be no normalization with Israel without an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and full, unqualified rights for the Palestinian people, moving on to support for Syria and Lebanon for recovery, overcoming the difficult circumstances that hinder progress in all fields, and reaching the Sudanese crisis, as well as what is happening in Libya, Yemen, and some countries that still suffer the ravages of wars and conflicts.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is keen on the advancement of the Kingdom and achieving prosperity for the Saudi citizen, but from the standpoint of the Kingdom's position as a beacon for Muslims and a bearer of their issues and those of the Arabs, he ensures that their concerns are present for discussion at the White House, with a U.S. president who has placed his absolute trust in Saudi Arabia, which he sees as a sincere ally, keen on achieving everything that serves the interests of nations and peoples.