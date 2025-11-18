The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House was not like other visits that merely discuss the relations between two countries in various political, economic, military, and other fields, and work on signing bilateral agreements that demonstrate limited cooperation within the framework of the two nations.



There is no doubt that the Crown Prince's visit to Washington comes within the framework of enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries, but it also carries with it the concerns of Arabs and Muslims and their complex issues, as well as their hopes and future aspirations, contributing to the creation of comprehensive development that benefits all Arab and Islamic peoples.



All regional issues were strongly present in the historic meeting between the Crown Prince and the American president, starting with the Palestinian issue, and the continuous Saudi affirmation that there will be no normalization with Israel without an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and full, unqualified rights for the Palestinian people, moving on to support for Syria and Lebanon for recovery, overcoming the difficult circumstances that hinder progress in all fields, and reaching the Sudanese crisis, as well as what is happening in Libya, Yemen, and some countries that still suffer the ravages of wars and conflicts.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is keen on the advancement of the Kingdom and achieving prosperity for the Saudi citizen, but from the standpoint of the Kingdom's position as a beacon for Muslims and a bearer of their issues and those of the Arabs, he ensures that their concerns are present for discussion at the White House, with a U.S. president who has placed his absolute trust in Saudi Arabia, which he sees as a sincere ally, keen on achieving everything that serves the interests of nations and peoples.