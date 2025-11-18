لم تكن زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ولقائه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، كغيرها من الزيارات التي لا تتجاوز النقاش في العلاقات بين بلدين في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والعسكرية، وغيرها من المجالات، والعمل على عقد اتفاقيات ثنائية تبرهن التعاون المحدود في إطار الدولتين.


لا شك أن زيارة ولي العهد لواشنطن تأتي في إطار تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، لكنها في المقابل تحمل معها هموم العرب والمسلمين وقضاياهم الشائكة، وآمالهم وتطلعاتهم المستقبلية، وبما يسهم في خلق تنمية شاملة تنعم بها جميع الشعوب العربية والإسلامية.


كل ملفات المنطقة كانت حاضرة وبقوة في اللقاء التاريخي بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، بدءاً من القضية الفلسطينية، والتأكيد السعودي المستمر على ألا تطبيع مع إسرائيل دون دولة فلسطينية مستقلة عاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة غير منقوصة للشعب الفلسطيني، مروراً بدعم سورية ولبنان من أجل التعافي، وتجاوز الظروف الصعبة التي تعطل التقدم في جميع المجالات، وصولاً إلى الأزمة السودانية، وما يحدث في ليبيا واليمن وبعض الدول التي ما زالت تعاني ويلات الحروب والصراعات.


يحرص ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان على تقدم المملكة وتحقيق الرفاه للمواطن السعودي، لكنه ومن منطلق مكانة المملكة كقبلة للمسلمين وحاملة لقضاياهم والعرب، يحرص على أن تكون قضاياهم حاضرة للنقاش في البيت الأبيض، ومع رئيس أمريكي وضع ثقته المطلقة في السعودية، التي يرى فيها الحليف الصادق، الحريص على تحقيق كل ما فيه مصلحة الدول والشعوب.