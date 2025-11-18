وصفت وزيرة الخارجية الفلسطينية فارسن أغابيكيان شاهين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، اعتماد مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة على قرار أمريكي يؤيد خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب في غزة بأنها «خطوة أولى ضرورية في طريق طويل نحو السلام».

وأكدت شاهين، في تصريحات للصحفيين خلال زيارتها الرسمية إلى الفلبين، أن «هذا القرار كان مطلوبًا لأننا لا نستطيع البدء في أي شيء آخر دون وقف إطلاق نار»، مشيرة إلى أن هناك قضايا أخرى حاسمة مثل الحق في تقرير المصير الفلسطيني والاستقلال، يجب أن تُدار وفقًا للقانون الدولي.

مجلس الأمن يعتمد خطة ترمب بشأن غزة

وكان مجلس الأمن قد اعتمد، (الاثنين)، مشروع قرار أمريكي يدعم خطة ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة لإنهاء النزاع في غزة، والتي أسفرت عن هدنة هشة دخلت حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.

ويسمح القرار، الذي حظي بأغلبية ساحقة (13 صوتًا مؤيدًا مع امتناع الصين وروسيا)، بتشكيل قوة أمنية دولية للنشر في غزة لضمان الاستقرار، بالإضافة إلى إنشاء «مجلس السلام» برئاسة ترمب نفسه، يشرف على إعادة الإعمار والانتعاش الاقتصادي في القطاع المدمر.

ووفقًا لنص القرار، يمكن للدول الأعضاء الانضمام إلى هذا المجلس الانتقالي، الذي يهدف إلى تحويل غزة من «منطقة حرب مدمرة إلى عصر جديد»، مع الإشارة إلى إمكانية مسار موثوق نحو الدولة الفلسطينية بعد إصلاحات في السلطة الفلسطينية وتقدم في إعادة الإعمار.

تفاصيل الخطة وآليات التنفيذ

وأبرزت خطة ترمب، التي وُصفت بأنها «انتصار دبلوماسي كبير» من قبل إدارتها، في مرحلتها الأولى تبادل أسرى ورهائن، إلى جانب وقف إطلاق نار أدى إلى إطلاق سراح معظم الرهائن المحتجزين في غزة، مع بقاء جثث ثلاثة رهائن لدى حماس.

ومع اتهامات متبادلة بين إسرائيل وحماس بانتهاك الهدنة، إلا أنها ما زالت قائمة حتى الآن، وسط أكثر من 69 ألف قتيل فلسطيني وفقًا لوزارة الصحة في غزة، معظمهم من النساء والأطفال.

أكبر الموافقات في تاريخ الأمم المتحدة

وكان ترمب أعلن في تغريدة على وسائل التواصل، أن «هذا القرار سيكون واحدًا من أكبر الموافقات في تاريخ الأمم المتحدة، وسيؤدي إلى سلام إضافي في العالم»، مشيرًا إلى أن أعضاء «مجلس السلام» سيُعلنون قريبًا.

ويحدد القرار (المعروف برقم 2803) آليات لسحب القوات الإسرائيلية من غزة بناءً على معايير وإطارات زمنية مرتبطة بتجريد غزة من السلاح، بما في ذلك تفكيك البنية التحتية العسكرية، تحت إشراف القوة الدولية، كما يدعو إلى رفع الفوري للقيود على تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية، وإنشاء مركز تنسيق في جنوب إسرائيل لإدارة مراحل الإعمار.

ترحيب فلسطيني مشروط ورفض إسرائيلي

في سياق متصل، رحبت السلطة الفلسطينية، المقر الرئيسي في رام الله بالضفة الغربية، بالقرار وأعربت عن استعدادها للمشاركة في خطة ترمب، رغم عدم تحديد دور واضح لها في النص.

وأكدت وزيرة الخارجية الفلسطينية أن «طالما أن هذه العناصر موجودة، فنحن راضون عن هذه الخطوة الأولى»، مع التأكيد على أن قضية الدولة الفلسطينية يمكن مناقشتها لاحقًا بعد إصلاحات السلطة.

في المقابل، رفضت الحكومة الإسرائيلية أي دور للسلطة الفلسطينية، وأكد رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أن «غزة ستُخلص من السلاح، وحماس ستُنزع سلاحها سواء بالطريقة السهلة أو الصعبة».