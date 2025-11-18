The Palestinian Foreign Minister, Farson Agabikian Shaheen, described today (Tuesday) the UN Security Council's adoption of a U.S. resolution supporting President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza as "a necessary first step on a long road to peace."

Shaheen confirmed in statements to reporters during her official visit to the Philippines that "this decision was necessary because we cannot start anything else without a ceasefire," noting that there are other critical issues such as the right to Palestinian self-determination and independence that must be managed according to international law.

The Security Council adopts Trump's plan regarding Gaza

The Security Council had adopted, on (Monday), a U.S. draft resolution supporting Trump's 20-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza, which resulted in a fragile truce that came into effect on October 10.

The resolution, which received an overwhelming majority (13 votes in favor with China and Russia abstaining), allows for the formation of an international security force to be deployed in Gaza to ensure stability, in addition to establishing a "Peace Council" chaired by Trump himself, overseeing reconstruction and economic recovery in the devastated sector.

According to the text of the resolution, member states can join this transitional council, which aims to transform Gaza from "a devastated war zone into a new era," while indicating the possibility of a reliable path toward a Palestinian state after reforms in the Palestinian Authority and progress in reconstruction.

Details of the plan and implementation mechanisms

Trump's plan, described as "a major diplomatic victory" by his administration, highlights in its first phase the exchange of prisoners and hostages, alongside a ceasefire that led to the release of most hostages held in Gaza, with the bodies of three hostages remaining with Hamas.

Despite mutual accusations between Israel and Hamas of violating the ceasefire, it remains in effect to this day, amid more than 69,000 Palestinian casualties according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, most of whom are women and children.

The largest approvals in UN history

Trump announced in a tweet on social media that "this decision will be one of the largest approvals in UN history, and will lead to additional peace in the world," noting that members of the "Peace Council" will be announced soon.

The resolution (known as Resolution 2803) outlines mechanisms for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza based on criteria and timelines related to the disarmament of Gaza, including dismantling military infrastructure, under the supervision of the international force, and calls for the immediate lifting of restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid, as well as the establishment of a coordination center in southern Israel to manage reconstruction phases.

Conditional Palestinian welcome and Israeli rejection

In a related context, the Palestinian Authority, headquartered in Ramallah in the West Bank, welcomed the decision and expressed its readiness to participate in Trump's plan, despite the lack of a clear role defined for it in the text.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister confirmed that "as long as these elements are present, we are satisfied with this first step," emphasizing that the issue of the Palestinian state can be discussed later after reforms in the authority.

In contrast, the Israeli government rejected any role for the Palestinian Authority, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirming that "Gaza will be disarmed, and Hamas will be disarmed either the easy way or the hard way."