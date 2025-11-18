Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed issued her first comment after the death sentence was handed down against her by the International Criminal Court in Dhaka yesterday (Monday), describing the ruling as biased and driven by clear political motives.

Sheikh Hasina confirmed that she was not given a fair opportunity to defend herself, pointing out that the trial took place before a fabricated court established by an unelected government without democratic mandate, according to the "Times of India."

Denial of Charges

The former prime minister denied all the charges against her, stating: "I completely reject the accusations made against me in the International Criminal Court. I and other political leaders did not order the killing of protesters." She added: "We lost control of the situation, but what happened cannot be described as a premeditated attack on citizens."

Hasina expressed her sorrow for all the deaths during the student uprising that took place in Bangladesh in July and August 2024, which led to the fall of her government and resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people according to United Nations estimates, affirming that the death penalty reveals the criminal intentions of extremist elements in the interim government against her and her party, the Awami League.

Local and International Reactions

In this context, the Awami League called for a general strike in protest against the ruling, describing the trial as a sham and lacking judicial standards.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed, confirmed that his mother would remain safe in India and that she would not remain silent after what happened.

On the international front, Amnesty International expressed its rejection of the death penalty, considering that it does not achieve justice for the victims of the events of 2024, while the United Nations warned of the dangers of in absentia trials, although it welcomed the proceedings reaching the sentencing stage.

For its part, India, which has hosted Hasina in exile since August 2024, reaffirmed its commitment to the interests of the people of Bangladesh, without mentioning her extradition, while the government of Bangladesh demanded that officials in New Delhi extradite Sheikh Hasina based on the extradition treaty between the two countries.

Sentences for Other Defendants

The court also issued a death sentence against former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, while one police leader was sentenced to five years in prison. The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Mohammad Yunus, confirmed that the ruling is historic, calling on everyone to maintain calm, noting that justice will reach all those who abused their power during the student uprising.