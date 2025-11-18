أصدرت رئيسة وزراء بنغلاديش السابقة الشيخة حسينة واجد أول تعليق لها بعد صدور حكم الإعدام ضدها من المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في دكا أمس (الإثنين)، ووصفت الحكم بأنه متحيز ومدفوع بدوافع سياسية واضحة.
وأكدت الشيخة حسينة أنها لم تُمنح فرصة عادلة للدفاع عن نفسها، مشيرة إلى أن المحاكمة جرت أمام محكمة مزورة أقامتها حكومة غير منتخبة دون تفويض ديمقراطي، بحسب صحيفة «تايمز أوف إنديا».
نفي الاتهامات
نفت رئيسة الوزراء السابقة جميع الاتهامات الموجهة إليها، قائلة: «أرفض تمامًا الاتهامات الموجهة لي في المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، أنا وغيري من القادة السياسيين لم نأمر بقتل المتظاهرين». وأضافت: «فقدنا السيطرة على الوضع، لكن لا يمكن وصف ما حدث بأنه هجوم مدبر على المواطنين».
وأعربت حسينة عن حزنها لجميع الوفيات خلال الانتفاضة الطلابية التي شهدتها بنغلاديش في يوليو وأغسطس 2024، والتي أدت إلى سقوط حكومتها وأسفرت عن مقتل نحو 1400 شخص وفق تقديرات الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدة أن عقوبة الإعدام تكشف النوايا الإجرامية لعناصر متطرفة في الحكومة المؤقتة ضدها وضد حزبها حزب رابطة عوامي.
ردود الفعل المحلية والدولية
وفي سياق متصل، طالب حزب رابطة عوامي بتنظيم إضراب عام احتجاجًا على الحكم، واصفًا المحاكمة بأنها صورية وتفتقر إلى المعايير القضائية.
فيما أكد نجلها ساجيب واجد أن والدته ستبقى آمنة في الهند وأنها لن تسكت بعد ما حدث.
وعلى الصعيد الدولي، أعربت منظمة العفو الدولية عن رفضها لعقوبة الإعدام، معتبرة أنها لا تحقق العدالة لضحايا أحداث 2024، فيما حذرت الأمم المتحدة من مخاطر المحاكمات الغيابية، رغم ترحيبها بوصول الإجراءات إلى مرحلة الحكم.
بدورها، ردت الهند التي تستضيف حسينة في المنفى منذ أغسطس 2024، بالتأكيد على التزامها بمصالح شعب بنغلاديش، دون الإشارة إلى تسليمها، بينما طالبت حكومة بنغلاديش المسؤولين في نيودلهي بتسليم الشيخة حسينة استنادًا إلى معاهدة تسليم المجرمين بين البلدين.
عقوبات باقي المتهمين
أصدرت المحكمة أيضًا حكمًا بالإعدام ضد وزير الداخلية السابق أسد الزمان خان كمال، بينما حُكم على أحد قادة الشرطة بالسجن لمدة خمس سنوات. وأكدت الحكومة المؤقتة في بنغلاديش برئاسة محمد يونس أن الحكم تاريخي، داعية الجميع للحفاظ على الهدوء، مشيرة إلى أن العدالة ستطال كل من أساء استخدام سلطته خلال الانتفاضة الطلابية.
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed issued her first comment after the death sentence was handed down against her by the International Criminal Court in Dhaka yesterday (Monday), describing the ruling as biased and driven by clear political motives.
Sheikh Hasina confirmed that she was not given a fair opportunity to defend herself, pointing out that the trial took place before a fabricated court established by an unelected government without democratic mandate, according to the "Times of India."
Denial of Charges
The former prime minister denied all the charges against her, stating: "I completely reject the accusations made against me in the International Criminal Court. I and other political leaders did not order the killing of protesters." She added: "We lost control of the situation, but what happened cannot be described as a premeditated attack on citizens."
Hasina expressed her sorrow for all the deaths during the student uprising that took place in Bangladesh in July and August 2024, which led to the fall of her government and resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people according to United Nations estimates, affirming that the death penalty reveals the criminal intentions of extremist elements in the interim government against her and her party, the Awami League.
Local and International Reactions
In this context, the Awami League called for a general strike in protest against the ruling, describing the trial as a sham and lacking judicial standards.
Her son, Sajeeb Wazed, confirmed that his mother would remain safe in India and that she would not remain silent after what happened.
On the international front, Amnesty International expressed its rejection of the death penalty, considering that it does not achieve justice for the victims of the events of 2024, while the United Nations warned of the dangers of in absentia trials, although it welcomed the proceedings reaching the sentencing stage.
For its part, India, which has hosted Hasina in exile since August 2024, reaffirmed its commitment to the interests of the people of Bangladesh, without mentioning her extradition, while the government of Bangladesh demanded that officials in New Delhi extradite Sheikh Hasina based on the extradition treaty between the two countries.
Sentences for Other Defendants
The court also issued a death sentence against former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, while one police leader was sentenced to five years in prison. The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Mohammad Yunus, confirmed that the ruling is historic, calling on everyone to maintain calm, noting that justice will reach all those who abused their power during the student uprising.