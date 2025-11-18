أصدرت رئيسة وزراء بنغلاديش السابقة الشيخة حسينة واجد أول تعليق لها بعد صدور حكم الإعدام ضدها من المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في دكا أمس (الإثنين)، ووصفت الحكم بأنه متحيز ومدفوع بدوافع سياسية واضحة.

وأكدت الشيخة حسينة أنها لم تُمنح فرصة عادلة للدفاع عن نفسها، مشيرة إلى أن المحاكمة جرت أمام محكمة مزورة أقامتها حكومة غير منتخبة دون تفويض ديمقراطي، بحسب صحيفة «تايمز أوف إنديا».

نفي الاتهامات

نفت رئيسة الوزراء السابقة جميع الاتهامات الموجهة إليها، قائلة: «أرفض تمامًا الاتهامات الموجهة لي في المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، أنا وغيري من القادة السياسيين لم نأمر بقتل المتظاهرين». وأضافت: «فقدنا السيطرة على الوضع، لكن لا يمكن وصف ما حدث بأنه هجوم مدبر على المواطنين».

وأعربت حسينة عن حزنها لجميع الوفيات خلال الانتفاضة الطلابية التي شهدتها بنغلاديش في يوليو وأغسطس 2024، والتي أدت إلى سقوط حكومتها وأسفرت عن مقتل نحو 1400 شخص وفق تقديرات الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدة أن عقوبة الإعدام تكشف النوايا الإجرامية لعناصر متطرفة في الحكومة المؤقتة ضدها وضد حزبها حزب رابطة عوامي.

ردود الفعل المحلية والدولية

وفي سياق متصل، طالب حزب رابطة عوامي بتنظيم إضراب عام احتجاجًا على الحكم، واصفًا المحاكمة بأنها صورية وتفتقر إلى المعايير القضائية.

فيما أكد نجلها ساجيب واجد أن والدته ستبقى آمنة في الهند وأنها لن تسكت بعد ما حدث.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، أعربت منظمة العفو الدولية عن رفضها لعقوبة الإعدام، معتبرة أنها لا تحقق العدالة لضحايا أحداث 2024، فيما حذرت الأمم المتحدة من مخاطر المحاكمات الغيابية، رغم ترحيبها بوصول الإجراءات إلى مرحلة الحكم.

بدورها، ردت الهند التي تستضيف حسينة في المنفى منذ أغسطس 2024، بالتأكيد على التزامها بمصالح شعب بنغلاديش، دون الإشارة إلى تسليمها، بينما طالبت حكومة بنغلاديش المسؤولين في نيودلهي بتسليم الشيخة حسينة استنادًا إلى معاهدة تسليم المجرمين بين البلدين.

عقوبات باقي المتهمين

أصدرت المحكمة أيضًا حكمًا بالإعدام ضد وزير الداخلية السابق أسد الزمان خان كمال، بينما حُكم على أحد قادة الشرطة بالسجن لمدة خمس سنوات. وأكدت الحكومة المؤقتة في بنغلاديش برئاسة محمد يونس أن الحكم تاريخي، داعية الجميع للحفاظ على الهدوء، مشيرة إلى أن العدالة ستطال كل من أساء استخدام سلطته خلال الانتفاضة الطلابية.