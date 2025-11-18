The CEO of the Saudi-American Business Council, Charles Hallab, confirmed that the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Washington represents a new chapter in enhancing the economic and investment partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, promising to double the historical achievements made by the council over the past year.

Hallab explained in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that among the most notable achievements is the facilitation of nearly 500 executive bilateral connections between business leaders, policymakers, and investors from both sides, and contributing to significant agreements, including the historic licensing of the University of New Haven, an industrial localization project valued at $375 million, and a partnership in the life sciences sector worth $5.8 billion, which received praise from the White House. Additionally, the council led and hosted pivotal events such as the Saudi-American Investment Forum 2025 in Riyadh, an executive briefing at the White House, and a policy luncheon following the presidential visit.

Hallab indicated that the current momentum enables a transition to a more mature and diverse phase in the economic relationship, characterized by "deeper partnerships led by the private sector and collaborative innovation that translates priorities into measurable outcomes." He noted that the council focused last year on building an executive platform that connects opportunities with entities capable of transforming them into projects, through clear sectoral pathways, timelines, and performance indicators, ensuring continuity from the acquaintance phase to contracting and execution.

Hallab drew attention to the fact that advanced sectors will lead the agenda in the upcoming phase, particularly artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, innovative energy, and high-value manufacturing, alongside quality of life sectors such as health services, education, tourism, and entertainment. He stated, "These pathways align with the targets of Vision 2030 and open wide avenues for both Saudi and American companies."

He pointed out that the council is expanding the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises through supplier and buyer linkage programs, providing opportunities to enter into manufacturing contracts and support services, which enhances local content and raises sustainable added value. He added that the council will continue, in collaboration with government and private sector partners from both sides, to create a suitable environment to accelerate investment partnerships, knowledge transfer, and human capacity building.

Hallab affirmed that the upcoming visit, along with its accompanying economic activities, strengthens the path of the long-term strategic partnership based on mutual interest, trust, and benefit. He clarified that the council will maintain its position at the heart of this system to ensure that initiatives align with market demands and translate priorities into tangible business results that contribute to creating quality jobs and expanding the investment landscape in the coming years.