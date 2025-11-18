أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمجلس الأعمال السعودي - الأمريكي تشارلز حلّاب، أن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، إلى واشنطن تمثل فصلاً جديداً لتعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة، بما يُبشّر بمضاعفة المنجزات التاريخية التي حققها المجلس خلال العام الماضي.
وأوضح حلّاب في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية، أن من أبرز تلك المنجزات تسهيل نحو 500 ارتباط تنفيذي ثنائي بين قيادات الأعمال وصنّاع السياسات والمستثمرين من الجانبين، والمساهمة في اتفاقات نوعية، من بينها الترخيص التاريخي لجامعة نيو هافن، ومشروع توطين صناعي بقيمة 375 مليون دولار، وشراكة في قطاع علوم الحياة بقيمة 5.8 مليار دولار حظيت بإشادة من البيت الأبيض، إلى جانب قيادة واستضافة فعاليات محورية مثل منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - الأمريكي 2025 في الرياض، وإحاطة تنفيذية في البيت الأبيض، وغداء السياسات لما بعد الزيارة الرئاسية.
وبيّن حلّاب أن الزخم الحالي يُمكّن من الانتقال إلى مرحلة أكثر نضجاً وتنوّعاً في العلاقة الاقتصادية، قوامها «شراكات أعمق يقودها القطاع الخاص وابتكار تعاوني يترجم الأولويات إلى نتائج قابلة للقياس»، مبيناً أن المجلس ركّز خلال العام الماضي على بناء منصّة تنفيذية تصل ما بين الفرص والجهات القادرة على تحويلها إلى مشاريع، عبر مسارات قطاعية واضحة وجداول زمنية ومؤشرات أداء، بما يضمن استمرارية العمل من مرحلة التعارف إلى التعاقد والتنفيذ.
ولفت حلّاب الانتباه إلى أن القطاعات المتقدمة ستتقدّم جدول الأعمال في المرحلة المقبلة، وفي مقدّمتها الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات المتقدمة والطاقة المبتكرة والتصنيع ذو القيمة العالية، بالتوازي مع قطاعات جودة الحياة كالخدمات الصحية والتعليم والسياحة والترفيه. وقال: «هذه المسارات تتكامل مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتفتح مجالات رحبة للشركات السعودية والأمريكية على حدّ سواء».
وأشار إلى أن المجلس يوسّع مشاركة الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة عبر برامج ربط بالمورّدين والمشترين، وإتاحة فرص الدخول في عقود تصنيع وخدمات مساندة، بما يعزّز المحتوى المحلي، ويرفع القيمة المضافة المستدامة، مضيفاً أن المجلس سيواصل، بالتعاون مع الشركاء الحكوميين والقطاع الخاص من الجانبين، تهيئة البيئة المناسبة لتسريع الشراكات الاستثمارية ونقل المعرفة وبناء القدرات البشرية.
وأكد حلّاب أن الزيارة المرتقبة، وما يصاحبها من فعاليات اقتصادية، تعزّز مسار الشراكة الإستراتيجية طويلة الأمد القائمة على المصلحة والثقة والمنفعة المتبادلة، موضحاً أن المجلس سيحافظ على موقعه في قلب هذه المنظومة لضمان اتساق المبادرات مع متطلبات السوق وتحويل الأولويات إلى نتائج أعمال ملموسة تسهم في إيجاد وظائف نوعية وتوسيع خارطة الاستثمارات خلال السنوات المقبلة.
The CEO of the Saudi-American Business Council, Charles Hallab, confirmed that the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Washington represents a new chapter in enhancing the economic and investment partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, promising to double the historical achievements made by the council over the past year.
Hallab explained in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that among the most notable achievements is the facilitation of nearly 500 executive bilateral connections between business leaders, policymakers, and investors from both sides, and contributing to significant agreements, including the historic licensing of the University of New Haven, an industrial localization project valued at $375 million, and a partnership in the life sciences sector worth $5.8 billion, which received praise from the White House. Additionally, the council led and hosted pivotal events such as the Saudi-American Investment Forum 2025 in Riyadh, an executive briefing at the White House, and a policy luncheon following the presidential visit.
Hallab indicated that the current momentum enables a transition to a more mature and diverse phase in the economic relationship, characterized by "deeper partnerships led by the private sector and collaborative innovation that translates priorities into measurable outcomes." He noted that the council focused last year on building an executive platform that connects opportunities with entities capable of transforming them into projects, through clear sectoral pathways, timelines, and performance indicators, ensuring continuity from the acquaintance phase to contracting and execution.
Hallab drew attention to the fact that advanced sectors will lead the agenda in the upcoming phase, particularly artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, innovative energy, and high-value manufacturing, alongside quality of life sectors such as health services, education, tourism, and entertainment. He stated, "These pathways align with the targets of Vision 2030 and open wide avenues for both Saudi and American companies."
He pointed out that the council is expanding the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises through supplier and buyer linkage programs, providing opportunities to enter into manufacturing contracts and support services, which enhances local content and raises sustainable added value. He added that the council will continue, in collaboration with government and private sector partners from both sides, to create a suitable environment to accelerate investment partnerships, knowledge transfer, and human capacity building.
Hallab affirmed that the upcoming visit, along with its accompanying economic activities, strengthens the path of the long-term strategic partnership based on mutual interest, trust, and benefit. He clarified that the council will maintain its position at the heart of this system to ensure that initiatives align with market demands and translate priorities into tangible business results that contribute to creating quality jobs and expanding the investment landscape in the coming years.