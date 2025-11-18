أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمجلس الأعمال السعودي - الأمريكي تشارلز حلّاب، أن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، إلى واشنطن تمثل فصلاً جديداً لتعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة، بما يُبشّر بمضاعفة المنجزات التاريخية التي حققها المجلس خلال العام الماضي.

وأوضح حلّاب في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية، أن من أبرز تلك المنجزات تسهيل نحو 500 ارتباط تنفيذي ثنائي بين قيادات الأعمال وصنّاع السياسات والمستثمرين من الجانبين، والمساهمة في اتفاقات نوعية، من بينها الترخيص التاريخي لجامعة نيو هافن، ومشروع توطين صناعي بقيمة 375 مليون دولار، وشراكة في قطاع علوم الحياة بقيمة 5.8 مليار دولار حظيت بإشادة من البيت الأبيض، إلى جانب قيادة واستضافة فعاليات محورية مثل منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - الأمريكي 2025 في الرياض، وإحاطة تنفيذية في البيت الأبيض، وغداء السياسات لما بعد الزيارة الرئاسية.

وبيّن حلّاب أن الزخم الحالي يُمكّن من الانتقال إلى مرحلة أكثر نضجاً وتنوّعاً في العلاقة الاقتصادية، قوامها «شراكات أعمق يقودها القطاع الخاص وابتكار تعاوني يترجم الأولويات إلى نتائج قابلة للقياس»، مبيناً أن المجلس ركّز خلال العام الماضي على بناء منصّة تنفيذية تصل ما بين الفرص والجهات القادرة على تحويلها إلى مشاريع، عبر مسارات قطاعية واضحة وجداول زمنية ومؤشرات أداء، بما يضمن استمرارية العمل من مرحلة التعارف إلى التعاقد والتنفيذ.

ولفت حلّاب الانتباه إلى أن القطاعات المتقدمة ستتقدّم جدول الأعمال في المرحلة المقبلة، وفي مقدّمتها الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات المتقدمة والطاقة المبتكرة والتصنيع ذو القيمة العالية، بالتوازي مع قطاعات جودة الحياة كالخدمات الصحية والتعليم والسياحة والترفيه. وقال: «هذه المسارات تتكامل مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتفتح مجالات رحبة للشركات السعودية والأمريكية على حدّ سواء».

وأشار إلى أن المجلس يوسّع مشاركة الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة عبر برامج ربط بالمورّدين والمشترين، وإتاحة فرص الدخول في عقود تصنيع وخدمات مساندة، بما يعزّز المحتوى المحلي، ويرفع القيمة المضافة المستدامة، مضيفاً أن المجلس سيواصل، بالتعاون مع الشركاء الحكوميين والقطاع الخاص من الجانبين، تهيئة البيئة المناسبة لتسريع الشراكات الاستثمارية ونقل المعرفة وبناء القدرات البشرية.

وأكد حلّاب أن الزيارة المرتقبة، وما يصاحبها من فعاليات اقتصادية، تعزّز مسار الشراكة الإستراتيجية طويلة الأمد القائمة على المصلحة والثقة والمنفعة المتبادلة، موضحاً أن المجلس سيحافظ على موقعه في قلب هذه المنظومة لضمان اتساق المبادرات مع متطلبات السوق وتحويل الأولويات إلى نتائج أعمال ملموسة تسهم في إيجاد وظائف نوعية وتوسيع خارطة الاستثمارات خلال السنوات المقبلة.