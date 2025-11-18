أحدثت المعلومات التي خرجت من واشنطن خلال الساعات القليلة الماضية ارتدادات واسعة في بيروت، بعدما توالت المؤشرات على توتر مستجد في العلاقة بين الإدارة الأمريكية والجيش اللبناني.

ومع أن التفاصيل بقيت في بداياتها ضمن نطاق التسريبات الدبلوماسية، إلا أن انعكاساتها السياسية ظهرت سريعاً، خصوصاً أنها ترافقت مع مواقف حادة من أعضاء نافذين في الكونغرس، ما وضع ملف زيارة قائد الجيش رودولف هيكل إلى واشنطن في قلب مواجهة دبلوماسية غير معلنة.


اعتراض أمريكي على بيان عسكري


وبحسب مصادر صحفية في واشنطن، فقد تم إلغاء زيارة قائد الجيش التي كانت مقررة اليوم (الثلاثاء)؛ نتيجة اعتراض أمريكي على البيان الأخير للمؤسسة العسكرية، الذي حمّل إسرائيل مسؤولية التوترات الأخيرة من دون الإشارة إلى دور حزب الله.


الخطوة، وفق المصادر نفسها، لم تتوقف عند إلغاء الزيارة، بل شملت أيضاً سحب حفل الاستقبال الرسمي الذي كان مخصصاً له في السفارة اللبنانية في العاصمة الأمريكية.


وتشير المعطيات إلى أن التعاون المستقبلي بين واشنطن والجيش اللبناني، بما فيه برامج الدعم والمساعدات، بات خاضعاً لإعادة تقييم مرتبطة بالمواقف التي ستعتمدها المؤسسة في المرحلة القادمة، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بالحدود ونزع السلاح. وكشفت المصادر أنه تم تحويل الملف إلى وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، الذي يتولى حالياً بلورة مقاربة جديدة للسياسة تجاه لبنان.


سحب سلاح حزب الله


في بيروت، تتقاطع المعلومات عند اعتبار أن ما جرى هو انعكاس لاستياء الإدارة الأمريكية مما تراه تقصيراً في تنفيذ خطة الحكومة الرامية إلى سحب سلاح حزب الله.


في المقابل، أكدت مصادر عسكرية لبنانية أن قائد الجيش تبلغ بإلغاء بعض مواعيده بعد مواقف متشددة صدرت عن أعضاء في الكونغرس، ما دفعه إلى اتخاذ قرار عدم السفر تفادياً لأي حرج قد ينعكس على المؤسسة.


وشددت المصادر على أن الجيش ماضٍ في تنفيذ مهماته وفق خطة الحكومة، وتحديداً تلك المتعلقة بحصر السلاح وانتشار وحداته على مراحل، مع الالتزام بالجدول الزمني المحدد ومن دون أي تغيير في مسار العمل.


مزاج متصاعد داخل الكونغرس


وفي موازاة هذه التطورات، برزت تغريدة السيناتور الأمريكي ليندسي غراهام التي حظيت باهتمام لافت، كونها تعكس المزاج المتصاعد داخل الكونغرس. وكتب غراهام عبر منصة «اكس»: «من الواضح أن رئيس أركان الجيش اللبناني، بسبب وصفه إسرائيل بالعدو، وجهوده الضعيفة لنزع سلاح حزب الله، يمثل انتكاسة كبيرة للجهود المبذولة لدفع لبنان إلى الأمام. هذا المزيج يجعل القوات المسلحة اللبنانية استثماراً غير مجدٍ لأمريكا».


هذه الرسالة المباشرة زادت من حدة المناخ السياسي المحيط بملف التعاون العسكري، إلا أن أوساطاً مطلعة تؤكد أن واشنطن، رغم تصعيدها الخطابي، تدرك أن الجيش اللبناني يشكل العمود الفقري للاستقرار في البلاد، ولا بديل واقعياً عنه في أي مقاربة إقليمية أو داخلية.