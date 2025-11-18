The information that emerged from Washington in the past few hours has caused widespread repercussions in Beirut, following a series of indicators of a new tension in the relationship between the U.S. administration and the Lebanese army.

Although the details remain in their early stages within the realm of diplomatic leaks, their political implications appeared quickly, especially as they coincided with sharp positions from influential members of Congress, placing the file of Army Commander Rudolf Haikal's visit to Washington at the heart of an undeclared diplomatic confrontation.



U.S. Objection to Military Statement



According to press sources in Washington, the visit of the Army Commander, which was scheduled for today (Tuesday), was canceled due to a U.S. objection to the recent statement from the military institution, which held Israel responsible for the recent tensions without mentioning Hezbollah's role.



The step, according to the same sources, did not stop at canceling the visit but also included the withdrawal of the official reception that was planned for him at the Lebanese embassy in the U.S. capital.



Data indicates that future cooperation between Washington and the Lebanese army, including support and aid programs, is now subject to a reevaluation linked to the positions that the institution will adopt in the upcoming phase, especially regarding borders and disarmament. Sources revealed that the file has been transferred to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently formulating a new approach to policy towards Lebanon.



Disarming Hezbollah



In Beirut, information converges on the notion that what occurred reflects the U.S. administration's dissatisfaction with what it sees as a shortcoming in the government's plan to disarm Hezbollah.



Conversely, Lebanese military sources confirmed that the Army Commander was informed of the cancellation of some of his appointments following hardline positions issued by members of Congress, prompting him to decide against traveling to avoid any embarrassment that could reflect on the institution.



Sources emphasized that the army is proceeding with its missions according to the government's plan, specifically those related to restricting arms and the phased deployment of its units, adhering to the specified timeline without any change in the course of action.



Rising Sentiment in Congress



Alongside these developments, a tweet from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham gained notable attention, as it reflects the rising sentiment within Congress. Graham wrote on the platform "X": "It is clear that the Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army, due to his labeling of Israel as the enemy and his weak efforts to disarm Hezbollah, represents a significant setback for the efforts to move Lebanon forward. This combination makes the Lebanese armed forces a poor investment for America."



This direct message heightened the political climate surrounding the military cooperation file, yet informed circles assert that Washington, despite its escalated rhetoric, understands that the Lebanese army is the backbone of stability in the country and that there is no realistic alternative to it in any regional or internal approach.