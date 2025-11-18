تضاربت الأنباء، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بشأن التقدم الميداني الذي يحققه طرفا الحرب في السودان، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بمحور مدينة بارا الاستراتيجية في ولاية شمال كردفان.
وتصاعد الجدل في أعقاب إعلان قوات موالية للجيش السوداني الدخول إلى جبرة الشيخ وأم سيالة بالقرب من بارا، ثم الإعلان بعد ذلك عن الدخول إلى مدينة بارا.
لكن قوات الدعم السريع سارعت إلى نفي التقدم العسكري للجيش، ونشرت صوراً تقول إنها لتدمير معدات تابعة للقوات السودانية، وأكدت أنها هاجمت رتلاً عسكرياً للجيش في أم سيالة، وأنها قتلت 470 من جنود الجيش السوداني.
في المقابل، نشرت عناصر من الجيش السوداني صوراً لهم أثناء تجوالهم في سوق مدينة بارا.
تفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية
في غضون ذلك، تفاقمت حدة الأزمة الإنسانية الصادمة في السودان، ما دفع وكيل الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية توم فليتشر، إلى زيارة دارفور ومناطق أخرى تشهد صراعاً بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع.
ووصف المسؤول الأممي دارفور بأنها أصبحت مركز المعاناة الإنسانية في العالم، واصفاً إياها بأنها أصبحت مسرح جريمة محتملة.
وأعلن فليتشر أن الأمم المتحدة أحرزت تقدماً أيضاً بشأن إرسال فرق إلى مدينة الفاشر في دارفور، مشيراً إلى أنه لا توجد تقديرات موثوقة بشأن عدد القتلى.
وعندما سُئل عن عدد القتلى في الفاشر، قال فليتشر إنه لا توجد إجابة موثوقة بشأن عدد القتلى حتى الآن. وأضاف أن هناك مئات الآلاف من الأشخاص في طويلة، لكن «من الواضح أن العديد من الأشخاص لا يخرجون من الفاشر».
وأسفرت الحرب بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع عن مقتل عشرات الآلاف، وتسببت بنزوح نحو 12 مليون شخص وبأزمة إنسانية هي الأسوأ في العالم، وفق الأمم المتحدة.
