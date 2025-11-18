The news has been conflicting today (Tuesday) regarding the military progress being made by both sides in the war in Sudan, particularly concerning the strategic axis of the city of Bara in North Kordofan.



The debate intensified following the announcement of pro-Sudanese army forces entering Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Sayala near Bara, followed by the announcement of their entry into the city of Bara.



However, the Rapid Support Forces quickly denied the military advancement of the army, publishing photos that they claim show the destruction of equipment belonging to the Sudanese forces, and confirmed that they attacked a military convoy of the army in Umm Sayala, claiming to have killed 470 Sudanese army soldiers.



In contrast, elements of the Sudanese army published photos of themselves while roaming the market in the city of Bara.



Escalation of the Humanitarian Crisis



Meanwhile, the severity of the shocking humanitarian crisis in Sudan has escalated, prompting the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, to visit Darfur and other areas experiencing conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.



The UN official described Darfur as having become the center of humanitarian suffering in the world, characterizing it as a potential crime scene.



Fletcher announced that the United Nations has also made progress regarding sending teams to the city of El Fasher in Darfur, noting that there are no reliable estimates of the number of casualties.



When asked about the number of casualties in El Fasher, Fletcher stated that there is no reliable answer regarding the death toll so far. He added that there are hundreds of thousands of people in Tola, but “it is clear that many people are not leaving El Fasher.”



The war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and has displaced around 12 million people, creating a humanitarian crisis that is the worst in the world, according to the United Nations.