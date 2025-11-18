لم يستبعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إرسال قوات عسكرية إلى فنزويلا، في وقت أبدى نظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو استعداده لعقد حوار مباشر «وجهاً لوجه» مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن المسائل الدبلوماسية.


قوات على الأرض


وخلال حديثه إلى الصحفيين في البيت الأبيض، رد ترمب على سؤال عمّا إذا كان سيستبعد إرسال قوات أمريكية على الأرض في فنزويلا، بقوله: «لا، لا أستبعد ذلك، لا أستبعد أي شيء».


وعندما سُئل بشأن إمكانية الحديث مباشرة مع مادورو، قال ترمب: «ربما سأتحدث معه، نعم، أنا أتحدث إلى الجميع»، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام غربية.


وتشن الولايات المتحدة حملة ضربات ضد قوارب يُشتبه بأنها تنقل المخدرات قبالة سواحل فنزويلا وساحل المحيط الهادئ في أمريكا اللاتينية.


وقال مادورو إن الحشد العسكري الأمريكي في الكاريبي يهدف إلى «الإطاحة به».


وصنّفت إدارة ترمب، الأحد، «كارتيل دي لوس سوليس» منظمة إرهابية أجنبية. وتقول الولايات المتحدة أن المجموعة تضم مسؤولين فنزويليين رفيعي المستوى، بمن فيهم مادورو، وهو ما ينفيه المسؤولون في كاراكاس.

يتحدث خلال فعالية في كاراكاس. (إ ب أ)


مادورو مستعد للحوار


وأبدى الرئيس الفنزويلي مادورو استعداد بلاده للحوار، وقال في تصريحات للتلفزيون الرسمي، مساء أمس الإثنين، إن «من يريد في الولايات المتحدة التحدث مع فنزويلا فسنتحدث وجهاً لوجه دون أي مشكلة».


وأضاف أن الدول الحرة والحكومات لا يجب أن تتفاهم إلا عبر الدبلوماسية. وقال: «نعم للحوار، نعم للسلام، ولكن لا للحرب، دائماً لا للحرب»، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


ورغم عدم استبعاد ترمب الحوار مع مادورو، إلا أنه يعتبر أن الرئيس الفنزويلي «ألحق ضرراً هائلاً» بالولايات المتحدة، وأنه مرتبط بـ«تجارة المخدرات والمهاجرين»، واعتبر أنه لم يكن جيداً تجاه الولايات المتحدة، لذا سنرى ما سيحدث.


حاملة الطائرات في الكاريبي


في غضون ذلك، وصلت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد»، التي تضم 5,000 جندي وعشرات الطائرات الحربية ومجموعة السفن الحربية المرافقة لها، إلى منطقة الكاريبي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، بالتزامن مع إعلان الجيش الأمريكي أحدث سلسلة من الضربات ضد قوارب يُشتبه أنها تنقل المخدرات. وتضاف إلى ثماني سفن حربية وغواصة نووية وطائرات F-35 سبق إرسالها إلى المنطقة.