لم يستبعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إرسال قوات عسكرية إلى فنزويلا، في وقت أبدى نظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو استعداده لعقد حوار مباشر «وجهاً لوجه» مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن المسائل الدبلوماسية.
قوات على الأرض
وخلال حديثه إلى الصحفيين في البيت الأبيض، رد ترمب على سؤال عمّا إذا كان سيستبعد إرسال قوات أمريكية على الأرض في فنزويلا، بقوله: «لا، لا أستبعد ذلك، لا أستبعد أي شيء».
وعندما سُئل بشأن إمكانية الحديث مباشرة مع مادورو، قال ترمب: «ربما سأتحدث معه، نعم، أنا أتحدث إلى الجميع»، بحسب ما أوردت وسائل إعلام غربية.
وتشن الولايات المتحدة حملة ضربات ضد قوارب يُشتبه بأنها تنقل المخدرات قبالة سواحل فنزويلا وساحل المحيط الهادئ في أمريكا اللاتينية.
وقال مادورو إن الحشد العسكري الأمريكي في الكاريبي يهدف إلى «الإطاحة به».
وصنّفت إدارة ترمب، الأحد، «كارتيل دي لوس سوليس» منظمة إرهابية أجنبية. وتقول الولايات المتحدة أن المجموعة تضم مسؤولين فنزويليين رفيعي المستوى، بمن فيهم مادورو، وهو ما ينفيه المسؤولون في كاراكاس.
مادورو مستعد للحوار
وأبدى الرئيس الفنزويلي مادورو استعداد بلاده للحوار، وقال في تصريحات للتلفزيون الرسمي، مساء أمس الإثنين، إن «من يريد في الولايات المتحدة التحدث مع فنزويلا فسنتحدث وجهاً لوجه دون أي مشكلة».
وأضاف أن الدول الحرة والحكومات لا يجب أن تتفاهم إلا عبر الدبلوماسية. وقال: «نعم للحوار، نعم للسلام، ولكن لا للحرب، دائماً لا للحرب»، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».
ورغم عدم استبعاد ترمب الحوار مع مادورو، إلا أنه يعتبر أن الرئيس الفنزويلي «ألحق ضرراً هائلاً» بالولايات المتحدة، وأنه مرتبط بـ«تجارة المخدرات والمهاجرين»، واعتبر أنه لم يكن جيداً تجاه الولايات المتحدة، لذا سنرى ما سيحدث.
حاملة الطائرات في الكاريبي
في غضون ذلك، وصلت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد»، التي تضم 5,000 جندي وعشرات الطائرات الحربية ومجموعة السفن الحربية المرافقة لها، إلى منطقة الكاريبي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، بالتزامن مع إعلان الجيش الأمريكي أحدث سلسلة من الضربات ضد قوارب يُشتبه أنها تنقل المخدرات. وتضاف إلى ثماني سفن حربية وغواصة نووية وطائرات F-35 سبق إرسالها إلى المنطقة.
U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out sending military forces to Venezuela, at a time when his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro expressed his willingness to hold direct "face-to-face" talks with the United States regarding diplomatic issues.
Ground Forces
During a conversation with reporters at the White House, Trump responded to a question about whether he would rule out sending American troops on the ground in Venezuela, saying: "No, I do not rule that out, I do not rule anything out."
When asked about the possibility of speaking directly with Maduro, Trump said: "Maybe I will talk to him, yes, I talk to everyone," according to Western media reports.
The United States is conducting a campaign of strikes against boats suspected of transporting drugs off the coasts of Venezuela and the Pacific coast of Latin America.
Maduro stated that the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean aims to "overthrow him."
On Sunday, the Trump administration designated the "Cartel de los Soles" as a foreign terrorist organization. The United States claims that the group includes high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including Maduro, which officials in Caracas deny.
Maduro Ready for Dialogue
Venezuelan President Maduro expressed his country's readiness for dialogue, stating in remarks to state television on Monday evening that "whoever in the United States wants to talk to Venezuela, we will talk face-to-face without any problem."
He added that free countries and governments should only communicate through diplomacy. He said: "Yes to dialogue, yes to peace, but no to war, always no to war," according to the Associated Press.
Despite not ruling out dialogue with Maduro, Trump considers that the Venezuelan president has "caused tremendous damage" to the United States and is linked to "drug trafficking and migrants," and he stated that he has not been good toward the United States, so we will see what happens.
Aircraft Carrier in the Caribbean
Meanwhile, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which carries 5,000 soldiers and dozens of warplanes along with its accompanying warships, arrived in the Caribbean over the weekend, coinciding with the U.S. military's announcement of the latest series of strikes against boats suspected of transporting drugs. This adds to the eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 aircraft that had previously been sent to the region.