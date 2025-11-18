U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out sending military forces to Venezuela, at a time when his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro expressed his willingness to hold direct "face-to-face" talks with the United States regarding diplomatic issues.



Ground Forces



During a conversation with reporters at the White House, Trump responded to a question about whether he would rule out sending American troops on the ground in Venezuela, saying: "No, I do not rule that out, I do not rule anything out."



When asked about the possibility of speaking directly with Maduro, Trump said: "Maybe I will talk to him, yes, I talk to everyone," according to Western media reports.



The United States is conducting a campaign of strikes against boats suspected of transporting drugs off the coasts of Venezuela and the Pacific coast of Latin America.



Maduro stated that the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean aims to "overthrow him."



On Sunday, the Trump administration designated the "Cartel de los Soles" as a foreign terrorist organization. The United States claims that the group includes high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including Maduro, which officials in Caracas deny.



Maduro Ready for Dialogue



Venezuelan President Maduro expressed his country's readiness for dialogue, stating in remarks to state television on Monday evening that "whoever in the United States wants to talk to Venezuela, we will talk face-to-face without any problem."



He added that free countries and governments should only communicate through diplomacy. He said: "Yes to dialogue, yes to peace, but no to war, always no to war," according to the Associated Press.



Despite not ruling out dialogue with Maduro, Trump considers that the Venezuelan president has "caused tremendous damage" to the United States and is linked to "drug trafficking and migrants," and he stated that he has not been good toward the United States, so we will see what happens.



Aircraft Carrier in the Caribbean



Meanwhile, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which carries 5,000 soldiers and dozens of warplanes along with its accompanying warships, arrived in the Caribbean over the weekend, coinciding with the U.S. military's announcement of the latest series of strikes against boats suspected of transporting drugs. This adds to the eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 aircraft that had previously been sent to the region.