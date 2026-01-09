أكد وزير الداخلية اليمني السابق أحمد الميسري، أن جميع المكونات الجنوبية مطالبة بإنجاح مؤتمر الرياض وبما ينسجم مع الجهود التي تبذلها السعودية من أجل دعم القضية الجنوبية. وقال إن السعودية تبذل جهوداً مقدرة وحثيثة مع كل القوى والقادة وحتى الأشخاص في كل الجنوب؛ لتثبيت السكينة والاستقرار وحفظ الأمن، وتستخدم في ذلك ديناميكية فاعلة وجاذبة ومطمئنة وفي الوقت نفسه حاسمة. مشيراً، في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إلى أن الجنوبيين هم أصحاب القرار النهائي للقضية الجنوبية، وما المشاركون في مؤتمر الرياض إلا صدى لآمالهم وتطلعاتهم. وطالبهم بأن يثقوا أن المشاركين سيعملون على تحقيق مطالبهم وأحلامهم بكل مسؤولية وطنية، وصولاً إلى حل عادل يرضيهم. وتطرّق الوزير الميسري إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي..

أمل وتفاؤل لمصالحة الفرقاء

• ما توقعاتكم لما سيقدمه مؤتمر الرياض للمكونات والكيانات والشخصيات الجنوبية؟

•• أبدأ بشكر صحيفة «عكاظ» على الاستضافة، وشكرك أخي عبدالله. أما بالنسبة لسؤالك، فنحن ذاهبون والأمل يحدونا والتفاؤل حاضر لدينا بقوة؛ لأن هذا أول مؤتمر جنوبي جنوبي لمناقشة القضية الجنوبية، ولأن هذا المؤتمر يأتي بدعوة من المملكة العربية السعودية، ولهذا فإنها فرصة مواتية لجميع قيادات الجنوب التي ستشارك لإخراج القضية الجنوبية من الاحتكار إلى الشراكة. وأتوقع أن تتم المصالحة بين كل الفرقاء، والعمل جميعاً كفريق واحد لإيصال القضية إلى بر الأمان بما يلبي آمال وتطلعات أبناء الجنوب.

الضمانات بأيدينا يجب أن ننجح

• ما الضمانات الحقيقية لنجاح المؤتمر وتحقيقه أهدافه؟

•• أعتقد أن الضمانات لنجاح هذا المؤتمر هو إيماننا جميعاً كجنوبيين أننا شركاء في مستقبل الجنوب والأجيال القادمة والتعاطي مع القضية الجنوبية بمسؤولية وواقعية بعيداً عن الشطط والشعارات، وأيضاً علينا أن ننتبه كقيادات جنوبية، ونعتبر أن هذا المؤتمر فرصة لا بد من التمسك بها للدفع بالقضية الجنوبية إلى مسارات إيجابية حتى نعطي رسالة إيجابية لراعي هذا المؤتمر، وهي القيادة السعودية الكريمة لنحفزها للسير معنا ورعاية قضيتنا إلى أن نصل بها إلى بر الأمان. فالضمانات بأيدينا وليس بيد أحد غيرنا ويجب أن نُنجح هذا المؤتمر؛ لكي نجعل قيادة المملكة تستمر في الدفع بالقضية الجنوبية إلى الأمام.

توافق على خط سليم

• الشعب الجنوبي يراقب ويتابع كل الخطوات التي ستتخذ، فماذا تقولون للشارع الجنوبي؟

•• أقول للشارع الجنوبي أنتم أصحاب القرار النهائي للقضية الجنوبية، ونحن في هذا المؤتمر نمثّل تطلعاتكم وآمالكم، فيجب أن تثقوا بأننا سنتعامل بكل مسؤولية وطنية مع تطلعاتكم لحل عادل يرضيكم، ولتعلموا أن القرار الفصل سيظل بأيدكم، ولن نختزلكم في الحاضرين للمؤتمر فقط، بل لا بد من القيام بواجبنا الوطني كقوى سياسية نجتمع لأول مرة كجنوبيين ونتوافق على خط سير سليم للقضية.

أمن واستقرار وتعامل

• كيف تنظرون إلى الجهود، التي تبذلها السعودية من أجل تهدئة الأوضاع في المحافظات الجنوبية؟

•• تبذل المملكة جهوداً مقدرة وحثيثة مع كل القوى والقادة وحتى الأشخاص في كل الجنوب لتثبيت السكينة والاستقرار وحفظ الأمن، وتستخدم في ذلك ديناميكية فاعلة وجاذبة ومطمئنة، وفي الوقت نفسه حاسمة؛ بمعنى أن العنوان المعلن واضح للجميع وهو تثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، وفي سبيل ذلك تتعامل بحسم، خصوصاً أن الواقع فيه من المعوقات المتعمدة الكثير، فإذا فتح باب المداهنة والتراخي لن تنجح خطة التهدئة، وقد منح الجميع دعوة مباشرة في الشراكة الميدانية لتحقيق هذا الهدف.

حرص المملكة على القضية الجنوبية

• كيف ترى حرص المملكة على القضية الجنوبية؟

•• الحرص واضح، فلم يسبق لأي جهة سواء كانت دولة أو أطرافاً دولية أو إقليمية الدعوة بشكل علني لمثل هذه المؤتمر للجنوبيين، بل إن المملكة أعلنت بوضوح تحمل مسؤولية السير بالقضية إلى بر الأمان بما يلبي طموحات أبناء الجنوب، وهذا ما جعل جميع مكونات وقيادات الجنوب يلبون الدعوة، وحسب علمي لن يتخلف أحد، وهذا لم يحدث من قبل.

تفاؤل وثقة للمستقبل

• كيف تنظر للمستقبل؟

•• بتفاؤل؛ لأننا لا نملك غير التفاؤل، وثقتي بالله كبيرة أن المستقبل سيكون أفضل.