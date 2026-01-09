The former Yemeni Minister of Interior, Ahmed Al-Maisari, confirmed that all southern components are required to make the Riyadh Conference a success in line with the efforts being made by Saudi Arabia to support the southern cause. He stated that Saudi Arabia is making significant and diligent efforts with all forces, leaders, and even individuals across the south to establish tranquility, stability, and security, using an effective, attractive, and reassuring dynamic that is also decisive. In an interview with "Okaz," he pointed out that the southerners are the ones who have the final say on the southern issue, and that the participants in the Riyadh Conference are merely a reflection of their hopes and aspirations. He urged them to trust that the participants will work responsibly to achieve their demands and dreams, leading to a fair solution that satisfies them. Minister Al-Maisari addressed several important topics through the following dialogue.

Hope and Optimism for Reconciliation Among the Factions

• What are your expectations for what the Riyadh Conference will offer to the southern components, entities, and personalities?

•• I would like to start by thanking the newspaper "Okaz" for hosting me, and thank you, my brother Abdullah. As for your question, we are going with hope and strong optimism; this is the first southern conference to discuss the southern issue, and it is being held at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it is a favorable opportunity for all southern leaders participating to take the southern cause from monopoly to partnership. I expect reconciliation among all factions, and for us to work together as one team to bring the issue to safety in a way that meets the hopes and aspirations of the people of the south.

The Guarantees Are in Our Hands; We Must Succeed

• What are the real guarantees for the success of the conference and achieving its goals?

•• I believe that the guarantees for the success of this conference lie in our collective belief as southerners that we are partners in the future of the south and the coming generations, and in dealing with the southern issue responsibly and realistically, away from extremism and slogans. We, as southern leaders, must also recognize that this conference is an opportunity that we must seize to push the southern cause towards positive paths, so we can send a positive message to the sponsor of this conference, which is the generous Saudi leadership, to encourage them to continue supporting our cause until we reach safety. The guarantees are in our hands and not in anyone else's, and we must make this conference a success so that the Kingdom's leadership continues to push the southern cause forward.

Agreement on a Correct Path

• The southern people are watching and following every step that will be taken, so what do you say to the southern street?

•• I tell the southern street that you are the ones who have the final say on the southern issue, and we in this conference represent your aspirations and hopes. You must trust that we will deal with your aspirations for a fair solution that satisfies you with full national responsibility. Know that the decisive decision will remain in your hands, and we will not limit you to just those present at the conference; rather, we must fulfill our national duty as political forces meeting for the first time as southerners to agree on a correct path for the issue.

Security, Stability, and Engagement

• How do you view the efforts being made by Saudi Arabia to calm the situation in the southern governorates?

•• The Kingdom is making significant and diligent efforts with all forces, leaders, and even individuals across the south to establish tranquility, stability, and security, using an effective, attractive, and reassuring dynamic that is also decisive. The declared goal is clear to everyone: to establish security and stability. In this regard, they are dealing decisively, especially since the reality has many deliberate obstacles. If the door to complacency and leniency is opened, the calming plan will not succeed. Everyone has been given a direct invitation to field partnership to achieve this goal.

The Kingdom's Commitment to the Southern Cause

• How do you see the Kingdom's commitment to the southern cause?

•• The commitment is clear; no entity, whether a state or international or regional parties, has previously called publicly for such a conference for southerners. The Kingdom has clearly declared its responsibility to carry the cause to safety in a way that meets the aspirations of the people of the south, which is why all components and leaders of the south responded to the invitation. To my knowledge, no one will be absent, and this has not happened before.

Optimism and Confidence for the Future

• How do you view the future?

•• With optimism; because we have no choice but to be optimistic, and my trust in God is great that the future will be better.