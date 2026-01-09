أكد وزير الداخلية اليمني السابق أحمد الميسري، أن جميع المكونات الجنوبية مطالبة بإنجاح مؤتمر الرياض وبما ينسجم مع الجهود التي تبذلها السعودية من أجل دعم القضية الجنوبية. وقال إن السعودية تبذل جهوداً مقدرة وحثيثة مع كل القوى والقادة وحتى الأشخاص في كل الجنوب؛ لتثبيت السكينة والاستقرار وحفظ الأمن، وتستخدم في ذلك ديناميكية فاعلة وجاذبة ومطمئنة وفي الوقت نفسه حاسمة. مشيراً، في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إلى أن الجنوبيين هم أصحاب القرار النهائي للقضية الجنوبية، وما المشاركون في مؤتمر الرياض إلا صدى لآمالهم وتطلعاتهم. وطالبهم بأن يثقوا أن المشاركين سيعملون على تحقيق مطالبهم وأحلامهم بكل مسؤولية وطنية، وصولاً إلى حل عادل يرضيهم. وتطرّق الوزير الميسري إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي..
أمل وتفاؤل لمصالحة الفرقاء
• ما توقعاتكم لما سيقدمه مؤتمر الرياض للمكونات والكيانات والشخصيات الجنوبية؟
•• أبدأ بشكر صحيفة «عكاظ» على الاستضافة، وشكرك أخي عبدالله. أما بالنسبة لسؤالك، فنحن ذاهبون والأمل يحدونا والتفاؤل حاضر لدينا بقوة؛ لأن هذا أول مؤتمر جنوبي جنوبي لمناقشة القضية الجنوبية، ولأن هذا المؤتمر يأتي بدعوة من المملكة العربية السعودية، ولهذا فإنها فرصة مواتية لجميع قيادات الجنوب التي ستشارك لإخراج القضية الجنوبية من الاحتكار إلى الشراكة. وأتوقع أن تتم المصالحة بين كل الفرقاء، والعمل جميعاً كفريق واحد لإيصال القضية إلى بر الأمان بما يلبي آمال وتطلعات أبناء الجنوب.
الضمانات بأيدينا يجب أن ننجح
• ما الضمانات الحقيقية لنجاح المؤتمر وتحقيقه أهدافه؟
•• أعتقد أن الضمانات لنجاح هذا المؤتمر هو إيماننا جميعاً كجنوبيين أننا شركاء في مستقبل الجنوب والأجيال القادمة والتعاطي مع القضية الجنوبية بمسؤولية وواقعية بعيداً عن الشطط والشعارات، وأيضاً علينا أن ننتبه كقيادات جنوبية، ونعتبر أن هذا المؤتمر فرصة لا بد من التمسك بها للدفع بالقضية الجنوبية إلى مسارات إيجابية حتى نعطي رسالة إيجابية لراعي هذا المؤتمر، وهي القيادة السعودية الكريمة لنحفزها للسير معنا ورعاية قضيتنا إلى أن نصل بها إلى بر الأمان. فالضمانات بأيدينا وليس بيد أحد غيرنا ويجب أن نُنجح هذا المؤتمر؛ لكي نجعل قيادة المملكة تستمر في الدفع بالقضية الجنوبية إلى الأمام.
توافق على خط سليم
• الشعب الجنوبي يراقب ويتابع كل الخطوات التي ستتخذ، فماذا تقولون للشارع الجنوبي؟
•• أقول للشارع الجنوبي أنتم أصحاب القرار النهائي للقضية الجنوبية، ونحن في هذا المؤتمر نمثّل تطلعاتكم وآمالكم، فيجب أن تثقوا بأننا سنتعامل بكل مسؤولية وطنية مع تطلعاتكم لحل عادل يرضيكم، ولتعلموا أن القرار الفصل سيظل بأيدكم، ولن نختزلكم في الحاضرين للمؤتمر فقط، بل لا بد من القيام بواجبنا الوطني كقوى سياسية نجتمع لأول مرة كجنوبيين ونتوافق على خط سير سليم للقضية.
أمن واستقرار وتعامل
• كيف تنظرون إلى الجهود، التي تبذلها السعودية من أجل تهدئة الأوضاع في المحافظات الجنوبية؟
•• تبذل المملكة جهوداً مقدرة وحثيثة مع كل القوى والقادة وحتى الأشخاص في كل الجنوب لتثبيت السكينة والاستقرار وحفظ الأمن، وتستخدم في ذلك ديناميكية فاعلة وجاذبة ومطمئنة، وفي الوقت نفسه حاسمة؛ بمعنى أن العنوان المعلن واضح للجميع وهو تثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، وفي سبيل ذلك تتعامل بحسم، خصوصاً أن الواقع فيه من المعوقات المتعمدة الكثير، فإذا فتح باب المداهنة والتراخي لن تنجح خطة التهدئة، وقد منح الجميع دعوة مباشرة في الشراكة الميدانية لتحقيق هذا الهدف.
حرص المملكة على القضية الجنوبية
• كيف ترى حرص المملكة على القضية الجنوبية؟
•• الحرص واضح، فلم يسبق لأي جهة سواء كانت دولة أو أطرافاً دولية أو إقليمية الدعوة بشكل علني لمثل هذه المؤتمر للجنوبيين، بل إن المملكة أعلنت بوضوح تحمل مسؤولية السير بالقضية إلى بر الأمان بما يلبي طموحات أبناء الجنوب، وهذا ما جعل جميع مكونات وقيادات الجنوب يلبون الدعوة، وحسب علمي لن يتخلف أحد، وهذا لم يحدث من قبل.
تفاؤل وثقة للمستقبل
• كيف تنظر للمستقبل؟
•• بتفاؤل؛ لأننا لا نملك غير التفاؤل، وثقتي بالله كبيرة أن المستقبل سيكون أفضل.
The former Yemeni Minister of Interior, Ahmed Al-Maisari, confirmed that all southern components are required to make the Riyadh Conference a success in line with the efforts being made by Saudi Arabia to support the southern cause. He stated that Saudi Arabia is making significant and diligent efforts with all forces, leaders, and even individuals across the south to establish tranquility, stability, and security, using an effective, attractive, and reassuring dynamic that is also decisive. In an interview with "Okaz," he pointed out that the southerners are the ones who have the final say on the southern issue, and that the participants in the Riyadh Conference are merely a reflection of their hopes and aspirations. He urged them to trust that the participants will work responsibly to achieve their demands and dreams, leading to a fair solution that satisfies them. Minister Al-Maisari addressed several important topics through the following dialogue.
Hope and Optimism for Reconciliation Among the Factions
• What are your expectations for what the Riyadh Conference will offer to the southern components, entities, and personalities?
•• I would like to start by thanking the newspaper "Okaz" for hosting me, and thank you, my brother Abdullah. As for your question, we are going with hope and strong optimism; this is the first southern conference to discuss the southern issue, and it is being held at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it is a favorable opportunity for all southern leaders participating to take the southern cause from monopoly to partnership. I expect reconciliation among all factions, and for us to work together as one team to bring the issue to safety in a way that meets the hopes and aspirations of the people of the south.
The Guarantees Are in Our Hands; We Must Succeed
• What are the real guarantees for the success of the conference and achieving its goals?
•• I believe that the guarantees for the success of this conference lie in our collective belief as southerners that we are partners in the future of the south and the coming generations, and in dealing with the southern issue responsibly and realistically, away from extremism and slogans. We, as southern leaders, must also recognize that this conference is an opportunity that we must seize to push the southern cause towards positive paths, so we can send a positive message to the sponsor of this conference, which is the generous Saudi leadership, to encourage them to continue supporting our cause until we reach safety. The guarantees are in our hands and not in anyone else's, and we must make this conference a success so that the Kingdom's leadership continues to push the southern cause forward.
Agreement on a Correct Path
• The southern people are watching and following every step that will be taken, so what do you say to the southern street?
•• I tell the southern street that you are the ones who have the final say on the southern issue, and we in this conference represent your aspirations and hopes. You must trust that we will deal with your aspirations for a fair solution that satisfies you with full national responsibility. Know that the decisive decision will remain in your hands, and we will not limit you to just those present at the conference; rather, we must fulfill our national duty as political forces meeting for the first time as southerners to agree on a correct path for the issue.
Security, Stability, and Engagement
• How do you view the efforts being made by Saudi Arabia to calm the situation in the southern governorates?
•• The Kingdom is making significant and diligent efforts with all forces, leaders, and even individuals across the south to establish tranquility, stability, and security, using an effective, attractive, and reassuring dynamic that is also decisive. The declared goal is clear to everyone: to establish security and stability. In this regard, they are dealing decisively, especially since the reality has many deliberate obstacles. If the door to complacency and leniency is opened, the calming plan will not succeed. Everyone has been given a direct invitation to field partnership to achieve this goal.
The Kingdom's Commitment to the Southern Cause
• How do you see the Kingdom's commitment to the southern cause?
•• The commitment is clear; no entity, whether a state or international or regional parties, has previously called publicly for such a conference for southerners. The Kingdom has clearly declared its responsibility to carry the cause to safety in a way that meets the aspirations of the people of the south, which is why all components and leaders of the south responded to the invitation. To my knowledge, no one will be absent, and this has not happened before.
Optimism and Confidence for the Future
• How do you view the future?
•• With optimism; because we have no choice but to be optimistic, and my trust in God is great that the future will be better.