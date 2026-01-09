The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara discussed the latest developments in the Syrian arena and ways to enhance security and stability during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the call, the Syrian President reaffirmed the commitment to the Syrian national constants and the sovereignty of the state over all its territories, emphasizing the priority of protecting civilians, securing the city of Aleppo, and ending illegal armed manifestations.

For his part, President Erdoğan expressed his country's support for efforts aimed at consolidating stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of joint coordination that serves the interests of both peoples and enhances the prospects for peace in the region.