بحث الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع خلال اتصال هاتفي مع الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان آخر مستجدات الساحة السورية، وسبل تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار.

وأكد الرئيس السوري، خلال الاتصال، التمسك بالثوابت الوطنية السورية وبسط سيادة الدولة على كامل أراضيها، مشدداً على أولوية حماية المدنيين وتأمين مدينة حلب وإنهاء المظاهر المسلحة غير القانونية.

من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس أردوغان عن دعم بلاده للجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الاستقرار.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية التنسيق المشترك بما يخدم مصالح الشعبين ويعزز فرص السلام في المنطقة.