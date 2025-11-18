قبل ساعات من اللقاء المرتقب في البيت الأبيض بين ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن ترمب عزمه بيع مقاتلات الشبح المتطورة F-35 للمملكة، في خطوة تعكس متانة الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين الرياض وواشنطن.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن بلاده «ستبيع طائرات F-35 للسعودية»، واصفاً المملكة بأنها «حليف رائع» و«حليف عظيم» للولايات المتحدة، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز». وأفادت الوكالة بأن الرياض تقدمت بطلب لشراء ما يصل إلى 48 مقاتلة من هذا الطراز المتقدم.

ويأتي الإعلان عشية زيارة ولي العهد السعودي للبيت الأبيض، ما يمنح اللقاء زخماً سياسياً وعسكرياً، ويعكس في الوقت نفسه ثقة الإدارة الأمريكية في الدور الإقليمي للسعودية، وحجم التنسيق بين البلدين في الملفات الدفاعية والأمنية.