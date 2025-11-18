قبل ساعات من اللقاء المرتقب في البيت الأبيض بين ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أعلن ترمب عزمه بيع مقاتلات الشبح المتطورة F-35 للمملكة، في خطوة تعكس متانة الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين الرياض وواشنطن.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن بلاده «ستبيع طائرات F-35 للسعودية»، واصفاً المملكة بأنها «حليف رائع» و«حليف عظيم» للولايات المتحدة، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز». وأفادت الوكالة بأن الرياض تقدمت بطلب لشراء ما يصل إلى 48 مقاتلة من هذا الطراز المتقدم.
ويأتي الإعلان عشية زيارة ولي العهد السعودي للبيت الأبيض، ما يمنح اللقاء زخماً سياسياً وعسكرياً، ويعكس في الوقت نفسه ثقة الإدارة الأمريكية في الدور الإقليمي للسعودية، وحجم التنسيق بين البلدين في الملفات الدفاعية والأمنية.
Hours before the anticipated meeting at the White House between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump announced his intention to sell advanced F-35 stealth fighters to the Kingdom, in a move that reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his country "will sell F-35 aircraft to Saudi Arabia," describing the Kingdom as a "great ally" and "fantastic ally" of the United States, according to a report by Reuters. The agency reported that Riyadh has submitted a request to purchase up to 48 fighters of this advanced model.
The announcement comes on the eve of the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to the White House, which gives the meeting political and military momentum, while also reflecting the U.S. administration's confidence in Saudi Arabia's regional role and the level of coordination between the two countries on defense and security issues.