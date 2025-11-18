Hours before the anticipated meeting at the White House between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump announced his intention to sell advanced F-35 stealth fighters to the Kingdom, in a move that reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his country "will sell F-35 aircraft to Saudi Arabia," describing the Kingdom as a "great ally" and "fantastic ally" of the United States, according to a report by Reuters. The agency reported that Riyadh has submitted a request to purchase up to 48 fighters of this advanced model.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to the White House, which gives the meeting political and military momentum, while also reflecting the U.S. administration's confidence in Saudi Arabia's regional role and the level of coordination between the two countries on defense and security issues.