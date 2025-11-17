The High Electoral Commission in Iraq officially announced today (Monday) the final results of the legislative elections and opened the door for appeals within the legal deadlines.



The Commission clarified that the final results showed that the list of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani led with 46 seats in the parliament, which consists of 329 seats. It indicated that the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition topped the results in the capital, Baghdad, with 15 seats, while the "Progress" party, led by former Parliament Speaker Muhammad Rikan al-Halbousi, came in second with 10 seats.



The Commission pointed out that the "State of Law" coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, came in third with 9 seats, while the "State Forces" coalition led by Ammar al-Hakim, the "Sadiqoon" movement (the political wing of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq) led by Qais al-Khazali, and the "Azm" coalition headed by Muthana al-Samarrai each secured 5 seats.



The "Badr" organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, obtained 4 seats, which is the same percentage achieved by the "Sovereignty" coalition led by Khamis al-Khanjar, and the "Foundation" coalition that includes figures such as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi. Meanwhile, the "Rights" movement garnered 3 seats, while each of the "Abshir Ya Iraq" list, the "Ishraq Qanon" movement, and the minority candidate Ivan Jabro received one seat each.



The Commission stated that the voter turnout in Baghdad exceeded 48%.