أعلنت المفوضية العليا للانتخابات في العراق، اليوم (الإثنين)، رسمياً النتائج النهائية للانتخابات التشريعية، وفتح باب الطعون ضمن المدد القانونية.


وأوضحت المفوضية أن النتائج النهائية أظهرت تصدر قائمة رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني بحصولها على 46 مقعداً في البرلمان الذي يتألف من 329 مقعداً، مبينة أن ائتلاف «الإعمار والتنمية» تصدر نتائج العاصمة بغداد بحصوله على 15 مقعداً، فيما حل حزب «تقدم» بزعامة رئيس البرلمان السابق محمد ريكان الحلبوسي في المركز الثاني بـ10 مقاعد.


وأشارت المفوضية إلى أن ائتلاف «دولة القانون» الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي جاء في المرتبة الثالثة بـ9 مقاعد، في حين تحالف «قوى الدولة» بزعامة عمار الحكيم، وحركة «صادقون» (الجناح السياسي لعصائب أهل الحق) بقيادة قيس الخزعلي، وتحالف «عزم» برئاسة مثنى السامرائي، على 5 مقاعد لكل منها.


وحصلت منظمة «بدر» بزعامة هادي العامري على 4 مقاعد، وهي النسبة ذاتها التي حصل عليها تحالف «السيادة» بزعامة خميس الخنجر، وائتلاف «الأساس» الذي يضم شخصيات من بينها النائب الأول لرئيس البرلمان محسن المندلاوي، أما حركة «حقوق» فحصدت 3 مقاعد، فيما حصلت كل من قائمة «أبشر يا عراق» وحركة «إشراقة كانون»، ومرشحة الأقليات إيفان جابرو على مقعد واحد لكل منها.


وذكرت المفوضية أن نسبة المشاركة في بغداد تجاوزت 48%.