في ثالث قرار خلال أقل من 12 ساعة، أعفى مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اليوم (الأربعاء)، وزير الدولة محافظ عدن أحمد حامد لملس من منصبه وأحاله إلى التحقيق.
وشدد المجلس في قراره بالعمل به من تاريخ صدور القرار ونشره في الجريدة الرسمية.
لملس
كما أصدر قراراً بتعيين عبدالرحمن شيخ عبدالرحمن اليافعي وزيراً للدولة محافظاً لمحافظة عدن.
وكان لملس قد أعلن تأييده المطلق للإجراءات التي اتخذها رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، والتي تهدف إلى نشر الفوضى والتخريب وتقسيم اليمن.
اليافعي
جاء ذلك بعد ساعات من فرض قوات العمالقة الجنوبية في عدن حظر التجوال في محافظة عدن ابتداءً من الساعة التاسعة مساء اليوم وحتى السادسة 6 صباحاً.
ووجه عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني قائد قوات العمالقة عبدالرحمن المحرمي اليوم، بتنفيذ القرار في رسالة إلى العمليات للتنفيذ على أن يستثنى منها الحالات الطارئة والجهات الأمنية والعسكرية والفرق الطبية والخدمية بحسب التصاريح المعتمدة.
وجاء القرار في الوقت الذي تؤكد مصادر عسكرية متطابقة بدء قوات درع الوطن تحركاتها نحو العاصمة المؤقتة عدن لتأمينها وفرض الأمن والحفاظ على المؤسسات.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام يمنية أن قوات من درع الوطن وصلت إلى مدينة عتق، مركز محافظة شبوة، في طريقها إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، ضمن تحركات ميدانية منظمة.
In the third decision within less than 12 hours, the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council today (Wednesday) relieved the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, Ahmed Hamid Lamlas, from his position and referred him for investigation.
The council emphasized that the decision is effective from the date of issuance and publication in the official gazette.
لملس
It also issued a decision appointing Abdulrahman Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Yafai as Minister of State and Governor of Aden Governorate.
Lamlas had announced his full support for the measures taken by the President of the Southern Transitional Council, which aim to spread chaos, sabotage, and divide Yemen.
اليافعي
This came just hours after the Southern Giants Forces imposed a curfew in Aden Governorate starting from 9 PM today until 6 AM.
A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Commander of the Giants Forces Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi, today directed the implementation of the decision in a message to operations for execution, stating that emergencies, security and military entities, and medical and service teams are exempted according to the approved permits.
The decision came at a time when matching military sources confirm that the National Shield Forces have begun their movements towards the temporary capital, Aden, to secure it, impose security, and protect institutions.
Yemeni media reported that forces from the National Shield have arrived in the city of Ataq, the center of Shabwa Governorate, on their way to the temporary capital, Aden, as part of organized field movements.