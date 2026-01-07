In the third decision within less than 12 hours, the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council today (Wednesday) relieved the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, Ahmed Hamid Lamlas, from his position and referred him for investigation.



The council emphasized that the decision is effective from the date of issuance and publication in the official gazette.

It also issued a decision appointing Abdulrahman Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Yafai as Minister of State and Governor of Aden Governorate.



Lamlas had announced his full support for the measures taken by the President of the Southern Transitional Council, which aim to spread chaos, sabotage, and divide Yemen.

This came just hours after the Southern Giants Forces imposed a curfew in Aden Governorate starting from 9 PM today until 6 AM.



A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Commander of the Giants Forces Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi, today directed the implementation of the decision in a message to operations for execution, stating that emergencies, security and military entities, and medical and service teams are exempted according to the approved permits.



The decision came at a time when matching military sources confirm that the National Shield Forces have begun their movements towards the temporary capital, Aden, to secure it, impose security, and protect institutions.



Yemeni media reported that forces from the National Shield have arrived in the city of Ataq, the center of Shabwa Governorate, on their way to the temporary capital, Aden, as part of organized field movements.