في ثالث قرار خلال أقل من 12 ساعة، أعفى مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اليوم (الأربعاء)، وزير الدولة محافظ عدن أحمد حامد لملس من منصبه وأحاله إلى التحقيق.


وشدد المجلس في قراره بالعمل به من تاريخ صدور القرار ونشره في الجريدة الرسمية. لملس

كما أصدر قراراً بتعيين عبدالرحمن شيخ عبدالرحمن اليافعي وزيراً للدولة محافظاً لمحافظة عدن.


وكان لملس قد أعلن تأييده المطلق للإجراءات التي اتخذها رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، والتي تهدف إلى نشر الفوضى والتخريب وتقسيم اليمن.

جاء ذلك بعد ساعات من فرض قوات العمالقة الجنوبية في عدن حظر التجوال في محافظة عدن ابتداءً من الساعة التاسعة مساء اليوم وحتى السادسة 6 صباحاً.


ووجه عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني قائد قوات العمالقة عبدالرحمن المحرمي اليوم، بتنفيذ القرار في رسالة إلى العمليات للتنفيذ على أن يستثنى منها الحالات الطارئة والجهات الأمنية والعسكرية والفرق الطبية والخدمية بحسب التصاريح المعتمدة.


وجاء القرار في الوقت الذي تؤكد مصادر عسكرية متطابقة بدء قوات درع الوطن تحركاتها نحو العاصمة المؤقتة عدن لتأمينها وفرض الأمن والحفاظ على المؤسسات.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام يمنية أن قوات من درع الوطن وصلت إلى مدينة عتق، مركز محافظة شبوة، في طريقها إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، ضمن تحركات ميدانية منظمة.