The Palestinian presidency today (Monday) held the Israeli government fully responsible for the dangerous and inciting statements made by the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



The Palestinian presidency stated in a statement that the minister's extremist remarks against the President of the State of Palestine and the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, are a blatant call to harm the life of the leader of the people and the members of the leadership. It expressed its strong condemnation and firm rejection of such dangerous incitement that encourages killing and represents a call for settlers to commit more terrorist acts against the Palestinian people, their land, and their sanctities.



The Palestinian presidency called on the American administration and the international community to pressure the Israeli government to stop the campaign of incitement against the Palestinian people and their leadership, which will only lead to more violence and tension, and disrupt the chances of success for the ongoing peace process that all Arab countries and the international community are working on with the American administration.



Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately lift the immunity from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and arrest him, warning of international moves to recognize the Palestinian state.



The extremist minister stated that there is a cell ready for President Abu Mazen in Ketziot prison.