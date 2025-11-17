حمّلت الرئاسة الفلسطينية اليوم (الإثنين)، الحكومة الإسرائيلية، المسؤولية الكاملة عن التصريحات الخطيرة والتحريضية التي أطلقها وزير الأمن الإسرائيلي المتطرف ضد الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس.


وقالت الرئاسة الفلسطينية في بيان إن تصريحات الوزير المتطرف ضد رئيس دولة فلسطين رئيس منظمة التحرير محمود عباس أبو مازن دعوة صريحة للمس بحياة قائد الشعب وأعضاء القيادة، معربة عن إدانتها الشديدة، ورفضها القاطع لمثل هذا التحريض الخطير الذي يشجّع على القتل، ويمثل دعوة للمستوطنين لارتكاب المزيد من الأعمال الإرهابية ضد الشعب الفلسطيني وأرضه ومقدساته.


وطالبت الرئاسة الفلسطينية الإدارة الأمريكية والمجتمع الدولي، بالضغط على الحكومة الإسرائيلية لوقف حملة التحريض ضد الشعب الفلسطيني وقيادته، التي لن تؤدي سوى إلى مزيد من العنف والتوتر، وتعطيل فرص نجاح عملية السلام الجارية حالياً، التي تعمل عليها جميع الدول العربية والمجتمع الدولي مع الإدارة الأمريكية.


وكان وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير قد دعا رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو إلى رفع الحصانة فوراً عن الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس واعتقاله، محذراً من تحركات دولية للاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.


وقال الوزير المتطرف إن هناك في سجن كتسيعوت زنزانة جاهزة للرئيس أبو مازن.