The Marib Governorate in eastern Yemen witnessed a political seminar titled "Yemen and Saudi Arabia: From Security to Strategic Partnership," with the participation of several stakeholders, researchers, and specialists in security and humanitarian affairs.



The seminar, attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Mohammed Salem bin Aboud, along with a number of official and social leaders in Marib, shed light on important facts and figures regarding the ongoing Saudi support for Yemen.

Relief, Development, and Security Support



The Undersecretary of Al-Jawf Governorate, Sinan Al-Iraqi, reviewed the various levels and areas of Saudi support provided to Yemen from 2015 to 2025, which included relief, development, and security support.



He pointed out that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented more than 1,100 relief projects valued at over $4.6 billion, covering areas such as water, education, health, and shelter. He also discussed the projects carried out through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which reached a value of $4 billion, including water, roads, infrastructure, education, health, and energy, in addition to housing projects in Aden. Al-Iraqi highlighted the Kingdom's role in preventing the collapse of state institutions, supporting counter-terrorism efforts, and securing ports and entry points.

Masam Saudi Project



The second paper, titled "Masam and Human Security: A Pioneering Saudi Experience in Mine Clearance," presented by Dr. Abdulhamid Amer, head of the National Center for Strategic Studies, addressed the "Masam" project, which started in 2018 with a cost exceeding $126 million. By October 2025, it had managed to remove 522,000 mines and explosive devices and clear 72.4 million square meters across 11 governorates through 32 engineering teams comprising 525 employees, most of whom are Yemenis.



He noted that the Saudi "Masam" mine clearance project has made significant sacrifices, with 77 members of the Masam team falling as martyrs or injured due to working in dangerous mine-laden areas, emphasizing that the Houthis' refusal to hand over mine maps and their development of more dangerous explosives and mines has multiplied the threats.



He pointed out that Yemen needs an additional 10 years to rid itself of the legacy of mines if complete maps are available.



The third paper, presented by Hassan Al-Qubaisi, a member of the negotiation team responsible for the protection and exchange of prisoners, discussed the Saudi role in supporting the negotiation process and peace opportunities, noting the Kingdom's support for the Gulf Initiative, which led to the consensus among Yemenis and enabled the formation of a national unity government, the holding of the National Dialogue Conference, and subsequent negotiation rounds.



He highlighted Riyadh's role in the prisoner file, confirming that it played a crucial role in successfully facilitating prisoner exchange deals and the release of a large number of abductees and prisoners from Houthi jails, which alleviated the suffering of thousands of Yemeni families.

The Importance of Saudi Support for Yemen



The seminar was enriched by interventions that emphasized the importance of the Saudi role in various fields—politically, humanitarianly, and developmentally—and what it represents as a fundamental pillar in supporting stability and enhancing opportunities to end the conflict in Yemen, stressing the necessity of strengthening the partnership between Yemen and the Kingdom as a requirement to face current challenges.



At the conclusion of the seminar, the Al-Jawf National Council honored the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the "Masam" project, along with the Eye Hospital in Marib affiliated with the King Salman Center, in recognition of their humanitarian and developmental efforts in Yemen.