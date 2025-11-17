شهدت محافظة مأرب شرق اليمن ندوة سياسية بعنوان «اليمن والسعودية من الأمن إلى الشراكة الإستراتيجية»، بمشاركة عدد من المعنيين والباحثين والمتخصصين في الشؤون الأمنية والإنسانية.


سلطت الندوة، التي حضرها وكيل أول وزارة الداخلية اللواء الركن محمد سالم بن عبود، وعدد من القيادات الرسمية والاجتماعية في مأرب، الضوء على حقائق وأرقام مهمة في مسيرة الدعم السعودي لليمن الذي لا يتوقف.

الإغاثة والتنمية والدعم الأمني


واستعرض وكيل محافظة الجوف اليمنية سنان العراقي مجالات ومستويات الدعم السعودي المتعددة المقدمة لليمن خلال الفترة من 2015 إلى 2025، التي شملت الإغاثة والتنمية والدعم الأمني.


ولفت إلى أن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية نفذ أكثر من 1,100 مشروع إغاثي تجاوزت قيمتها 4.6 مليار دولار، شملت مجالات المياه والتعليم والصحة والإيواء، متطرقاً للمشاريع التي نفذت عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن التي وصلت قيمتها إلى 4 مليارات دولار، وشملت المياه والطرق والبنية التحتية والتعليم والصحة والطاقة، إضافة إلى مشاريع الإسكان في عدن. ونوه العراقي بدور المملكة في منع انهيار مؤسسات الدولة، ودعم مكافحة الإرهاب، وتأمين المنافذ والموانئ. الندوة التي أُقيمت في مأرب.

مسام السعودي


وتطرقت الورقة الثانية بعنوان «مسام والأمن الإنساني.. تجربة سعودية رائدة في نزع الألغام»، التي قدّمها رئيس المركز القومي للدراسات الإستراتيجية الدكتور عبدالحميد عامر، إلى أن مشروع «مسام»، الذي انطلق عام 2018 بتكلفة تجاوزت 126 مليون دولار، تمكن حتى أكتوبر 2025 من إزالة 522 ألف لغم وعبوة، وتطهير 72.4 مليون متر مربع في 11 محافظة عبر 32 فريقاً هندسياً تضم 525 موظفاً أغلبهم يمنيون.


وأشار إلى أن مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام قدم تضحيات كبيرة وسقط من كوادر فريق مسام 77 بين شهيد وجريح، نتيجة العمل في مناطق خطرة مزروعة بالألغام، مؤكداً أن رفض الحوثيين تسليم خرائط الألغام وتطوير نماذج من المتفجرات والألغام الأكثر خطورة ضاعف التهديدات.


ولفت إلى أن اليمن يحتاج إلى 10 سنوات إضافية للتخلص من إرث الألغام إذا توفرت الخرائط الكاملة.


وناقشت الورقة الثالثة، التي قدمها عضو فريق التفاوض مسؤول حماية وتبادل الأسرى حسن القبيسي، الدور السعودي في دعم مسار التفاوض وفرص السلام، مشيراً إلى دعم المملكة للمبادرة الخليجية، التي أدت إلى توافق اليمنيين ومكنت من تشكيل حكومة الوفاق، وانعقاد مؤتمر الحوار الوطني، وعقد الجولات التفاوضية اللاحقة.


ولفت لدور الرياض في ملف الأسرى، مؤكداً أنها لعبت دوراً حاسماً في إنجاح صفقات تبادل الأسرى، والإفراج عن عدد كبير من المختطفين والأسرى في سجون الحوثيين، وهو ما خفّف من معاناة آلاف الأسر اليمنية. من الندوة.

أهمية الدعم السعودي لليمن


وأُثريت الندوة بالمداخلات التي أكدت على أهمية الدور السعودي في مختلف المجالات، سياسياً وإنسانياً وتنموياً، وما مثله من ركيزة أساسية في دعم الاستقرار وتعزيز فرص إنهاء الصراع في اليمن، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز الشراكة بين اليمن والمملكة باعتبارها ضرورة في مواجهة التحديات الراهنة.


وفي ختام الندوة كرّم مجلس الجوف الوطني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومشروع «مسام»، إلى جانب مستشفى العيون في مأرب التابع لمركز الملك سلمان، تقديراً لجهودها الإنسانية والتنموية في اليمن.