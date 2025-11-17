شهدت محافظة مأرب شرق اليمن ندوة سياسية بعنوان «اليمن والسعودية من الأمن إلى الشراكة الإستراتيجية»، بمشاركة عدد من المعنيين والباحثين والمتخصصين في الشؤون الأمنية والإنسانية.
سلطت الندوة، التي حضرها وكيل أول وزارة الداخلية اللواء الركن محمد سالم بن عبود، وعدد من القيادات الرسمية والاجتماعية في مأرب، الضوء على حقائق وأرقام مهمة في مسيرة الدعم السعودي لليمن الذي لا يتوقف.
الإغاثة والتنمية والدعم الأمني
واستعرض وكيل محافظة الجوف اليمنية سنان العراقي مجالات ومستويات الدعم السعودي المتعددة المقدمة لليمن خلال الفترة من 2015 إلى 2025، التي شملت الإغاثة والتنمية والدعم الأمني.
ولفت إلى أن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية نفذ أكثر من 1,100 مشروع إغاثي تجاوزت قيمتها 4.6 مليار دولار، شملت مجالات المياه والتعليم والصحة والإيواء، متطرقاً للمشاريع التي نفذت عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن التي وصلت قيمتها إلى 4 مليارات دولار، وشملت المياه والطرق والبنية التحتية والتعليم والصحة والطاقة، إضافة إلى مشاريع الإسكان في عدن. ونوه العراقي بدور المملكة في منع انهيار مؤسسات الدولة، ودعم مكافحة الإرهاب، وتأمين المنافذ والموانئ.
مسام السعودي
وتطرقت الورقة الثانية بعنوان «مسام والأمن الإنساني.. تجربة سعودية رائدة في نزع الألغام»، التي قدّمها رئيس المركز القومي للدراسات الإستراتيجية الدكتور عبدالحميد عامر، إلى أن مشروع «مسام»، الذي انطلق عام 2018 بتكلفة تجاوزت 126 مليون دولار، تمكن حتى أكتوبر 2025 من إزالة 522 ألف لغم وعبوة، وتطهير 72.4 مليون متر مربع في 11 محافظة عبر 32 فريقاً هندسياً تضم 525 موظفاً أغلبهم يمنيون.
وأشار إلى أن مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام قدم تضحيات كبيرة وسقط من كوادر فريق مسام 77 بين شهيد وجريح، نتيجة العمل في مناطق خطرة مزروعة بالألغام، مؤكداً أن رفض الحوثيين تسليم خرائط الألغام وتطوير نماذج من المتفجرات والألغام الأكثر خطورة ضاعف التهديدات.
ولفت إلى أن اليمن يحتاج إلى 10 سنوات إضافية للتخلص من إرث الألغام إذا توفرت الخرائط الكاملة.
وناقشت الورقة الثالثة، التي قدمها عضو فريق التفاوض مسؤول حماية وتبادل الأسرى حسن القبيسي، الدور السعودي في دعم مسار التفاوض وفرص السلام، مشيراً إلى دعم المملكة للمبادرة الخليجية، التي أدت إلى توافق اليمنيين ومكنت من تشكيل حكومة الوفاق، وانعقاد مؤتمر الحوار الوطني، وعقد الجولات التفاوضية اللاحقة.
ولفت لدور الرياض في ملف الأسرى، مؤكداً أنها لعبت دوراً حاسماً في إنجاح صفقات تبادل الأسرى، والإفراج عن عدد كبير من المختطفين والأسرى في سجون الحوثيين، وهو ما خفّف من معاناة آلاف الأسر اليمنية.
أهمية الدعم السعودي لليمن
وأُثريت الندوة بالمداخلات التي أكدت على أهمية الدور السعودي في مختلف المجالات، سياسياً وإنسانياً وتنموياً، وما مثله من ركيزة أساسية في دعم الاستقرار وتعزيز فرص إنهاء الصراع في اليمن، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز الشراكة بين اليمن والمملكة باعتبارها ضرورة في مواجهة التحديات الراهنة.
وفي ختام الندوة كرّم مجلس الجوف الوطني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومشروع «مسام»، إلى جانب مستشفى العيون في مأرب التابع لمركز الملك سلمان، تقديراً لجهودها الإنسانية والتنموية في اليمن.
The Marib Governorate in eastern Yemen witnessed a political seminar titled "Yemen and Saudi Arabia: From Security to Strategic Partnership," with the participation of several stakeholders, researchers, and specialists in security and humanitarian affairs.
The seminar, attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Mohammed Salem bin Aboud, along with a number of official and social leaders in Marib, shed light on important facts and figures regarding the ongoing Saudi support for Yemen.
Relief, Development, and Security Support
The Undersecretary of Al-Jawf Governorate, Sinan Al-Iraqi, reviewed the various levels and areas of Saudi support provided to Yemen from 2015 to 2025, which included relief, development, and security support.
He pointed out that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented more than 1,100 relief projects valued at over $4.6 billion, covering areas such as water, education, health, and shelter. He also discussed the projects carried out through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which reached a value of $4 billion, including water, roads, infrastructure, education, health, and energy, in addition to housing projects in Aden. Al-Iraqi highlighted the Kingdom's role in preventing the collapse of state institutions, supporting counter-terrorism efforts, and securing ports and entry points.
Masam Saudi Project
The second paper, titled "Masam and Human Security: A Pioneering Saudi Experience in Mine Clearance," presented by Dr. Abdulhamid Amer, head of the National Center for Strategic Studies, addressed the "Masam" project, which started in 2018 with a cost exceeding $126 million. By October 2025, it had managed to remove 522,000 mines and explosive devices and clear 72.4 million square meters across 11 governorates through 32 engineering teams comprising 525 employees, most of whom are Yemenis.
He noted that the Saudi "Masam" mine clearance project has made significant sacrifices, with 77 members of the Masam team falling as martyrs or injured due to working in dangerous mine-laden areas, emphasizing that the Houthis' refusal to hand over mine maps and their development of more dangerous explosives and mines has multiplied the threats.
He pointed out that Yemen needs an additional 10 years to rid itself of the legacy of mines if complete maps are available.
The third paper, presented by Hassan Al-Qubaisi, a member of the negotiation team responsible for the protection and exchange of prisoners, discussed the Saudi role in supporting the negotiation process and peace opportunities, noting the Kingdom's support for the Gulf Initiative, which led to the consensus among Yemenis and enabled the formation of a national unity government, the holding of the National Dialogue Conference, and subsequent negotiation rounds.
He highlighted Riyadh's role in the prisoner file, confirming that it played a crucial role in successfully facilitating prisoner exchange deals and the release of a large number of abductees and prisoners from Houthi jails, which alleviated the suffering of thousands of Yemeni families.
The Importance of Saudi Support for Yemen
The seminar was enriched by interventions that emphasized the importance of the Saudi role in various fields—politically, humanitarianly, and developmentally—and what it represents as a fundamental pillar in supporting stability and enhancing opportunities to end the conflict in Yemen, stressing the necessity of strengthening the partnership between Yemen and the Kingdom as a requirement to face current challenges.
At the conclusion of the seminar, the Al-Jawf National Council honored the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the "Masam" project, along with the Eye Hospital in Marib affiliated with the King Salman Center, in recognition of their humanitarian and developmental efforts in Yemen.