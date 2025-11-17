وسط خلافات إسرائيلية أمريكية حول ملف مقاتلي حماس العالقين في رفح جنوب قطاع غزة، أفادت مصادر إسرائيلية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بأن «المسلحين في شبكة الأنفاق يرفضون الاستسلام». فيما أكد مصدر فلسطيني «أنهم لن يوافقوا على أي مبادرة تجبرهم على الخروج بطريقة ليست من اختيارهم».
ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن المصدر قوله: «لن يوافقوا سوى على الطريقة التي يختارونها لأنفسهم والتي تسمح لهم بالمغادرة بكرامة».
وتضغط الولايات المتحدة لحل ملف المقاتلين المحاصرين، إذ سلم المبعوث الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر قبل نحو أسبوعين رسالة لإسرائيل بضرورة إطلاق سراحهم دون أسلحة، على أن يُعتبر ذلك جزءاً من نزع السلاح في قطاع غزة.
وربطت الإدارة الأمريكية بين حل أزمة مقاتلي حماس وبين التفاهمات الجارية بشأن إبعاد قيادات من الحركة خارج القطاع، ضمن إطار خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بحسب هيئة البث.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن واشنطن تمارس ضغوطاً على إسرائيل للموافقة على مقترح الوسطاء بمنح المقاتلين ممراً آمناً للخروج من المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي داخل الخط الأصفر رغم الاعتراض الرسمي الإسرائيلي.
وحسب المصادر، فإنه لم يُسجّل حتى الآن أي تقدّم في معالجة هذا الملف، وأن ثلاثة جيوب مسلحة تابعة لحماس، ما زالت قائمة داخل المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي في مدن رفح وخان يونس (جنوب) وبيت حانون (شمال)، دون أرقام واضحة حول عدد المقاتلين فيها.
وذكرت المصادر أن اتصالات بين الأطراف المعنية شملت تعهداً بتحييد الأنفاق في محيط رفح بعد إخراج مقاتلي حماس، ثم إقامة نموذج تجريبي لمدينة غزة بلا حماس في المنطقة، تستوعب السكان غير المرتبطين بالحركة، مع وجود قوة دولية تتولى الإشراف الأمني والإداري بالقطاع، وفق ما أوردت إذاعة «كان» التابعة لهيئة البث.
ورجحت مصادر إسرائيلية أن تُبدي تل أبيب مرونة أكبر تجاه الخطة، بعد تنفيذ حماس التزاماتها في ملف رفات الأسرى.
وتقع مدينة رفح ضمن المناطق التي يسيطر عليها جيش الاحتلال شرق ما يُعرف بـالخط الأصفر، المنصوص عليه في اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي بدأ تنفيذه في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.
