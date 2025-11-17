Amid Israeli-American disagreements over the issue of Hamas fighters trapped in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Israeli sources reported today (Monday) that "the militants in the tunnel network refuse to surrender." A Palestinian source confirmed that "they will not agree to any initiative that forces them to exit in a way that is not of their choosing."



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted the source as saying: "They will only agree to the method they choose for themselves that allows them to leave with dignity."



The United States is pressuring for a resolution regarding the trapped fighters, as U.S. envoy Jared Kushner delivered a message to Israel about the necessity of releasing them unarmed, to be considered part of the disarmament in the Gaza Strip.



The U.S. administration linked the resolution of the Hamas fighters' crisis to ongoing understandings regarding the removal of leaders from the movement outside the strip, as part of President Donald Trump's plan, according to the broadcasting authority.



Informed sources revealed that Washington is exerting pressure on Israel to agree to the mediators' proposal to grant the fighters a safe passage out of areas controlled by the Israeli army within the yellow line, despite official Israeli objections.



According to the sources, no progress has been recorded so far in addressing this issue, and three armed pockets affiliated with Hamas still exist within the areas controlled by the Israeli army in the cities of Rafah, Khan Younis (south), and Beit Hanoun (north), with no clear figures regarding the number of fighters in them.



The sources mentioned that communications between the concerned parties included a commitment to neutralize the tunnels around Rafah after the exit of Hamas fighters, followed by the establishment of a pilot model for a Gaza City without Hamas in the area, accommodating residents not affiliated with the movement, with an international force overseeing security and administrative matters in the strip, according to what was reported by the "Kan" radio affiliated with the broadcasting authority.



Israeli sources suggested that Tel Aviv might show greater flexibility regarding the plan after Hamas fulfills its commitments concerning the remains of the prisoners.



The city of Rafah is located within the areas controlled by the occupation army east of what is known as the yellow line, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement that began implementation on October 10.