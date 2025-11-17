Amid the intensifying battles with the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese army continued to expand its movements in the Kordofan region in the center of the country.

Military sources reported that advance units of the joint forces supporting the army entered the cities of Bara and Umm Sayala in North Kordofan state.



The sources confirmed today (Monday) that the army forces are still maintaining a continuous siege on the city of Bara, which was recently recaptured by the Rapid Support Forces.



Military sources anticipated that the coming days would witness ongoing movements by the army aimed at lifting the siege on Babnusa to the west, regaining control of the city of Bara to the east, and advancing towards other areas in the Kordofan region.



New Areas in North Kordofan



Military sources reported the entry of army forces and supporting forces into new areas in North Kordofan, including the Umm Sayala area, noting that the army is still advancing towards Jabra Sheikh and Bara, expanding its movements in Kordofan.



In West Kordofan state, fierce battles continue between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Babnusa, amidst military mobilization by the Rapid Support Forces in the areas of Ghabish, Al-Mujlad, and Al-Tebun, after the army managed yesterday to repel an attack from three military fronts.



Targeting Support Equipment



The battles intensified between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which are attempting to advance towards the city of Babnusa in West Kordofan, in central Sudan.



Eyewitnesses confirmed that the army's air force launched strikes targeting the vehicles and military equipment that the Rapid Support Forces had deployed around the city in recent hours.



Informed sources confirmed that the army's aircraft managed to destroy 120mm artillery and PTR tanks, resulting in the deaths of several field leaders of the Rapid Support Forces in the Farai Al-Habeel area southwest of Babnusa.

Tightening the Siege to the South and East



In North Kordofan state, the army tightened the siege on the city of Bara from the southern and eastern directions, where Rapid Support Forces are entrenched inside the city.



The Kordofan region, which is divided into four areas or states (North, South, East, and West), connects the capital Khartoum and central Sudan with the Darfur region, making it a hub for military supply lines. Therefore, military control over important cities in the region, such as Al-Obeid and others, grants the controlling party the ability to control supply routes towards the capital and Darfur, which has intensified the battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.