وسط احتدام المعارك مع الدعم السريع، واصلت قوات الجيش السوداني توسيع دائرة تحركاتها في إقليم كردفان وسط البلاد.

وأفادت مصادر عسكرية بأن طلائع من القوات المشتركة المساندة للجيش دخلت مدينتي بارا وأم سيالة في ولاية شمال كردفان.


وأكدت المصادر، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن قوات الجيش ماتزال تفرض حصاراً مستمراً على مدينة بارا التي استعادت قوات الدعم السريع السيطرة عليها أخيراً.


وتوقعت مصادر عسكرية أن تشهد الأيام القادمة تحركاً مستمراً من قبل قوات الجيش بهدف فك الحصار عن بابنوسة غرباً، واستعادة مدينة بارا شرقاً والتوجه نحو مناطق أخرى في إقليم كردفان.


مناطق جديدة شمالي كردفان


وأفادت مصادر عسكرية بدخول قوات من الجيش وقوات مساندة له إلى مناطق جديدة شمالي كردفان من بينها منطقة أم سيالة، ولفتت إلى أن الجيش ما زال مستمراً في التقدم نحو جبرة الشيخ وبارا، موسعاً دائرة تحركاته في كردفان.


وفي ولاية غرب كردفان، لا تزال المعارك محتدمة بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع في بابنوسة، وسط تحشيد عسكري من قبل الدعم السريع في مناطق غبيش والمُجلد والتبون، بعدما تمكن الجيش أمس من صد هجوم من ثلاثة محاور عسكرية.


استهداف عتاد الدعم


واحتدمت المعارك بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع التي تحاول التقدم نحو مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان، وسط السودان.


وأكد شهود عيان بأن المقاتلات الجوية التابعة للجيش شنت ضربات استهدفت الآليات والعتاد العسكري الذي دفعت به قوات الدعم السريع إلى محيط المدينة خلال الساعات الماضية.


وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن مقاتلات الجيش تمكنت من تدمير مدافع (120) ودبابات PTR، ما أسفر عن مقتل عدد من القيادات الميدانية للدعم السريع في منطقة فريع الهبيل جنوب غربي بابنوسة.

تشديد الحصار جنوبا وشرقا


وفي ولاية شمال كردفان، ضيقت قوات الجيش الحصار على مدينة بارا من الاتجاهين الجنوبي والشرقي، حيث تتحصن قوات من الدعم السريع داخل المدينة.


ويربط إقليم كردفان الذي يقسم إلى 4 مناطق أو ولايات (شمال، وجنوب، وشرق، وغرب) العاصمة الخرطوم ووسط السودان بإقليم دارفور، ما يجعله محوراً لخطوط الإمداد العسكرية، وبالتالي فإن السيطرة العسكرية على مدن مهمة فيه مثل الأبيض وغيرها تمنح الجهة المسيطرة القدرة على التحكم بطرق الإمداد نحو العاصمة ودارفور، ما جعل المعارك تحتدم فيه بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع.