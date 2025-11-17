في تحوّل لافت يعكس عمق الانقسامات السياسية في تشيلي، تقدمت مرشحة التحالف الحاكم اليساري جينيت جار، وهي أول عضوة في الحزب الشيوعي تصل إلى الدور الثاني في تاريخ الانتخابات الرئاسية التشيلية بنسبة طفيفة على منافسها اليميني المتطرف خوسيه أنطونيو كاست في الجولة الأولى التي أجريت أمس (الأحد)، إذ حصلت جارا على 27% من الأصوات مقابل 24% لكاست، وفقاً للنتائج شبه النهائية.

«كاست» الأوفر حظاً في تشيلي

لكن كل المؤشرات تشير إلى أن «كاست» هو الأوفر حظاً للفوز في جولة الإعادة المقررة يوم 14 ديسمبر المقبل، خصوصاً بعد أن تجاوز مجموع أصوات المرشحين الأربعة من تيار اليمين حاجز الـ70% في الجولة الأولى.

وأعلن كل من المرشحة المحافظة المعتدلة «إيفلين ماتيه» والنائب الليبرالي المتشدد «يوهانس قيصر» دعمهما لكاست فور ظهور النتائج.

وقال كاست لأنصاره: «التغيير قادم… النصر الحقيقي سيكون عندما نهزم الجريمة المنظمة، ونغلق الحدود أمام المهاجرين غير الشرعيين، ونعيد إصلاح نظام الرعاية الصحية المرهق».

إدارة أكثر يمينية منذ عهد بينوشيه

فوز محتمل لكاست سيضع تشيلي تحت إدارة هي الأكثر يمينية منذ عهد الدكتاتور أوغستو بينوشيه (1973 - 1990)، ويعكس موجة تراجع اليسار في أمريكا اللاتينية، وصعود قضايا الأمن والهجرة على حساب الإصلاحات التقدمية التي هيمنت على انتخابات 2021 التي أتت بالرئيس الحالي غابرييل بوريتش.

وفي مفاجأة كبيرة، احتل المرشح الشعبوي الوسطي- اليميني «فرانكو باريسي» (حزب الشعب) المركز الثالث متجاوزاً كل استطلاعات الرأي، مدعوماً بشكل رئيسي من الرجال العمال في المناطق المنجمية الشمالية الذين يرفضون النخب التقليدية، وكان باريسي قد اقترح وضع ألغام أرضية على أجزاء من الحدود الشمالية لمنع الهجرة غير النظامية.

ويرى المحلل السياسي في جامعة دييغو بورتاليس كلاوديو فوينتيس أن أصوات باريسي ستتجه غالباً نحو كاست، مما «سيقرب تشيلي من المحور اليميني في المنطقة، وربما يؤسس لعلاقة وثيقة مع إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب».

تشيلي أكبر منتج للنحاس في العالم ومصدر رئيسي لليثيوم تمثل حليفاً محتملاً مهماً لواشنطن، رغم أن الصين تبقى الشريك التجاري الأول.

طرفا الإعادة: قطبان متضادان تماماً

- خوسيه أنطونيو كاست (59 عاماً): كاثوليكي متدين، أب لتسعة أبناء، يدعو لبناء جدار حدودي مع خنادق، طرد جميع المهاجرين غير النظاميين، ونشر الجيش في الأحياء عالية الجريمة، يواجه انتقادات حادة بسبب عضوية والده الراحل في الحزب النازي، وإعجابه المعلن بالدكتاتور بينوشيه، وخدمة شقيقه وزيراً ومحافظاً للبنك المركزي في تلك الحقبة.

- جينيت جارا (51 عاماً): وزيرة العمل السابقة في حكومة بوريتش، تحاول التقليل من انتمائها الشيوعي، وتركز على رفع الحد الأدنى للأجور، زيادة الإنفاق الاجتماعي والصحي، مراقبة الحدود تكنولوجياً، وتشديد قوانين السلاح، تواجه انتقادات بسبب بطالة ثابتة عند 8.5% رغم إنجاز إصلاح نظام التقاعد.

وقالت كلاوديا هيس، خبيرة الحوكمة في جامعة تشيلي: «إذا جمعنا أصوات كاست وماتيه وقيصر… فسيكون من الصعب جداً على جارا أن تعوض الفارق في الدور الثاني».

فيما يبدو أن التشيليين اختاروا هذه المرة الأمن والحدود على الأحلام اليسارية بدستور جديد وإصلاحات اجتماعية جذرية، مما يضع البلاد أمام منعطف تاريخي في 14 ديسمبر المقبل.