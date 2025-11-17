في تحوّل لافت يعكس عمق الانقسامات السياسية في تشيلي، تقدمت مرشحة التحالف الحاكم اليساري جينيت جار، وهي أول عضوة في الحزب الشيوعي تصل إلى الدور الثاني في تاريخ الانتخابات الرئاسية التشيلية بنسبة طفيفة على منافسها اليميني المتطرف خوسيه أنطونيو كاست في الجولة الأولى التي أجريت أمس (الأحد)، إذ حصلت جارا على 27% من الأصوات مقابل 24% لكاست، وفقاً للنتائج شبه النهائية.
«كاست» الأوفر حظاً في تشيلي
لكن كل المؤشرات تشير إلى أن «كاست» هو الأوفر حظاً للفوز في جولة الإعادة المقررة يوم 14 ديسمبر المقبل، خصوصاً بعد أن تجاوز مجموع أصوات المرشحين الأربعة من تيار اليمين حاجز الـ70% في الجولة الأولى.
وأعلن كل من المرشحة المحافظة المعتدلة «إيفلين ماتيه» والنائب الليبرالي المتشدد «يوهانس قيصر» دعمهما لكاست فور ظهور النتائج.
وقال كاست لأنصاره: «التغيير قادم… النصر الحقيقي سيكون عندما نهزم الجريمة المنظمة، ونغلق الحدود أمام المهاجرين غير الشرعيين، ونعيد إصلاح نظام الرعاية الصحية المرهق».
إدارة أكثر يمينية منذ عهد بينوشيه
فوز محتمل لكاست سيضع تشيلي تحت إدارة هي الأكثر يمينية منذ عهد الدكتاتور أوغستو بينوشيه (1973 - 1990)، ويعكس موجة تراجع اليسار في أمريكا اللاتينية، وصعود قضايا الأمن والهجرة على حساب الإصلاحات التقدمية التي هيمنت على انتخابات 2021 التي أتت بالرئيس الحالي غابرييل بوريتش.
وفي مفاجأة كبيرة، احتل المرشح الشعبوي الوسطي- اليميني «فرانكو باريسي» (حزب الشعب) المركز الثالث متجاوزاً كل استطلاعات الرأي، مدعوماً بشكل رئيسي من الرجال العمال في المناطق المنجمية الشمالية الذين يرفضون النخب التقليدية، وكان باريسي قد اقترح وضع ألغام أرضية على أجزاء من الحدود الشمالية لمنع الهجرة غير النظامية.
ويرى المحلل السياسي في جامعة دييغو بورتاليس كلاوديو فوينتيس أن أصوات باريسي ستتجه غالباً نحو كاست، مما «سيقرب تشيلي من المحور اليميني في المنطقة، وربما يؤسس لعلاقة وثيقة مع إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب».
تشيلي أكبر منتج للنحاس في العالم ومصدر رئيسي لليثيوم تمثل حليفاً محتملاً مهماً لواشنطن، رغم أن الصين تبقى الشريك التجاري الأول.
طرفا الإعادة: قطبان متضادان تماماً
- خوسيه أنطونيو كاست (59 عاماً): كاثوليكي متدين، أب لتسعة أبناء، يدعو لبناء جدار حدودي مع خنادق، طرد جميع المهاجرين غير النظاميين، ونشر الجيش في الأحياء عالية الجريمة، يواجه انتقادات حادة بسبب عضوية والده الراحل في الحزب النازي، وإعجابه المعلن بالدكتاتور بينوشيه، وخدمة شقيقه وزيراً ومحافظاً للبنك المركزي في تلك الحقبة.
- جينيت جارا (51 عاماً): وزيرة العمل السابقة في حكومة بوريتش، تحاول التقليل من انتمائها الشيوعي، وتركز على رفع الحد الأدنى للأجور، زيادة الإنفاق الاجتماعي والصحي، مراقبة الحدود تكنولوجياً، وتشديد قوانين السلاح، تواجه انتقادات بسبب بطالة ثابتة عند 8.5% رغم إنجاز إصلاح نظام التقاعد.
وقالت كلاوديا هيس، خبيرة الحوكمة في جامعة تشيلي: «إذا جمعنا أصوات كاست وماتيه وقيصر… فسيكون من الصعب جداً على جارا أن تعوض الفارق في الدور الثاني».
فيما يبدو أن التشيليين اختاروا هذه المرة الأمن والحدود على الأحلام اليسارية بدستور جديد وإصلاحات اجتماعية جذرية، مما يضع البلاد أمام منعطف تاريخي في 14 ديسمبر المقبل.
In a striking transformation that reflects the depth of political divisions in Chile, the candidate of the ruling leftist coalition, Jenit Jara, who is the first member of the Communist Party to reach the second round in the history of Chilean presidential elections, advanced with a slight margin over her far-right competitor, José Antonio Kast, in the first round held yesterday (Sunday), as Jara received 27% of the votes compared to 24% for Kast, according to the nearly final results.
“Kast” the Favorite in Chile
However, all indicators suggest that “Kast” is the favorite to win in the runoff scheduled for December 14, especially after the total votes for the four right-wing candidates surpassed 70% in the first round.
Both the moderate conservative candidate “Evelyn Matthei” and the hardline liberal deputy “Johannes Kaiser” announced their support for Kast as soon as the results were revealed.
Kast told his supporters: “Change is coming… the real victory will be when we defeat organized crime, close the borders to illegal immigrants, and reform the burdensome healthcare system.”
A More Right-Wing Administration Since the Pinochet Era
A potential victory for Kast would place Chile under the most right-wing administration since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973 - 1990), reflecting a wave of leftist decline in Latin America and the rise of security and immigration issues at the expense of the progressive reforms that dominated the 2021 elections that brought current President Gabriel Boric to power.
In a major surprise, the centrist-right populist candidate “Franco Parisi” (People’s Party) secured third place, surpassing all opinion polls, primarily supported by male workers in the northern mining regions who reject traditional elites. Parisi had proposed laying landmines along parts of the northern border to prevent irregular migration.
Political analyst Claudio Fuentes from Diego Portales University believes that Parisi’s votes will likely shift towards Kast, which “will bring Chile closer to the right-wing axis in the region and may establish a close relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump.”
Chile, the largest copper producer in the world and a major lithium exporter, represents a potentially important ally for Washington, although China remains the primary trading partner.
The Runoff Candidates: Completely Opposing Poles
- José Antonio Kast (59 years old): A devout Catholic, father of nine, calls for building a border wall with trenches, expelling all irregular immigrants, and deploying the military in high-crime neighborhoods. He faces sharp criticism due to his late father's membership in the Nazi Party, his open admiration for dictator Pinochet, and his brother's service as a minister and governor of the central bank during that era.
- Jenit Jara (51 years old): Former Minister of Labor in Boric's government, tries to downplay her communist affiliation, focusing on raising the minimum wage, increasing social and health spending, technologically monitoring the borders, and tightening gun laws. She faces criticism due to a steady unemployment rate of 8.5% despite achieving pension system reform.
Claudia Hess, a governance expert at the University of Chile, stated: “If we combine the votes of Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser… it will be very difficult for Jara to make up the difference in the second round.”
It seems that Chileans have chosen this time security and borders over leftist dreams of a new constitution and radical social reforms, placing the country at a historical turning point on December 14.