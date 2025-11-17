In a striking transformation that reflects the depth of political divisions in Chile, the candidate of the ruling leftist coalition, Jenit Jara, who is the first member of the Communist Party to reach the second round in the history of Chilean presidential elections, advanced with a slight margin over her far-right competitor, José Antonio Kast, in the first round held yesterday (Sunday), as Jara received 27% of the votes compared to 24% for Kast, according to the nearly final results.

“Kast” the Favorite in Chile

However, all indicators suggest that “Kast” is the favorite to win in the runoff scheduled for December 14, especially after the total votes for the four right-wing candidates surpassed 70% in the first round.

Both the moderate conservative candidate “Evelyn Matthei” and the hardline liberal deputy “Johannes Kaiser” announced their support for Kast as soon as the results were revealed.

Kast told his supporters: “Change is coming… the real victory will be when we defeat organized crime, close the borders to illegal immigrants, and reform the burdensome healthcare system.”

A More Right-Wing Administration Since the Pinochet Era

A potential victory for Kast would place Chile under the most right-wing administration since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973 - 1990), reflecting a wave of leftist decline in Latin America and the rise of security and immigration issues at the expense of the progressive reforms that dominated the 2021 elections that brought current President Gabriel Boric to power.

In a major surprise, the centrist-right populist candidate “Franco Parisi” (People’s Party) secured third place, surpassing all opinion polls, primarily supported by male workers in the northern mining regions who reject traditional elites. Parisi had proposed laying landmines along parts of the northern border to prevent irregular migration.

Political analyst Claudio Fuentes from Diego Portales University believes that Parisi’s votes will likely shift towards Kast, which “will bring Chile closer to the right-wing axis in the region and may establish a close relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump.”

Chile, the largest copper producer in the world and a major lithium exporter, represents a potentially important ally for Washington, although China remains the primary trading partner.

The Runoff Candidates: Completely Opposing Poles

- José Antonio Kast (59 years old): A devout Catholic, father of nine, calls for building a border wall with trenches, expelling all irregular immigrants, and deploying the military in high-crime neighborhoods. He faces sharp criticism due to his late father's membership in the Nazi Party, his open admiration for dictator Pinochet, and his brother's service as a minister and governor of the central bank during that era.

- Jenit Jara (51 years old): Former Minister of Labor in Boric's government, tries to downplay her communist affiliation, focusing on raising the minimum wage, increasing social and health spending, technologically monitoring the borders, and tightening gun laws. She faces criticism due to a steady unemployment rate of 8.5% despite achieving pension system reform.

Claudia Hess, a governance expert at the University of Chile, stated: “If we combine the votes of Kast, Matthei, and Kaiser… it will be very difficult for Jara to make up the difference in the second round.”

It seems that Chileans have chosen this time security and borders over leftist dreams of a new constitution and radical social reforms, placing the country at a historical turning point on December 14.