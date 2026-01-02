كلف رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد د العليمي، محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي بتولي قيادة قوات «درع الوطن» في المحافظة الواقعة شرقي البلاد. وأعلن في قرار التكليف، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الخنبشي سيملك كل الصلاحيات العسكرية والأمنية.


عملية استلام المعسكرات


من جهته، أكد الخنبشي في كلمة مصورة بعد تكليفه أن «الانتقالي» رفض عن عمد كل الحلول المسؤولة من أجل التهدئة. ولفت إلى أن قوات الانتقالي جهزت خططاً تهدف إلى خلق فوضى عارمة في حضرموت. وقال: «واجهنا إغلاقاً كاملاً من الانتقالي لكل الأبواب السياسية».


وأعلن الخنبشي أن «درع الوطن أطلقت عملية عسكرية تحت اسم "استلام المعسكرات"، من أجل تسلم المواقع العسكرية بشكل سلمي ومنظم". وأضاف أن العملية العسكرية ليست إعلان حرب بل إجراء وقائي مسؤول.


وشدد على أن العملية لا تستهدف أي مكون سياسي أو اجتماعي ولا المدنيين في حضرموت، ولكن هدفها تحييد السلاح عن الفوضى وفرض الأمن.


"الانتقالي" يواصل التحشيد


وكانت قوات "درع الوطن" أعلنت أمس، استعدادها لتسلم مواقع عسكرية ونقاط من قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بحضرموت والمهرة، بعد إعلان القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي في بيان، أمس (الخميس)، أنها ستواصل عملياتها في المناطق التي استولت عليها، لكنها ستربطها بقوات "درع الوطن" الحكومية. وزعمت أن "عملية إشراك قوات درع الوطن للاضطلاع بالمسؤوليات والمهمات الملقاة على عاتق المجلس بدأت جنباً إلى جنب". وأضافت أنه «أعيد تموضع اللواء الأول درع وطن في منطقة ثمود وستعقبه إعادة تموضع وحدات أخرى من قوات درع الوطن في منطقة رماة ومناطق أخرى في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وفقاً لما تم الاتفاق عليه»، إلا أن محافظ حضرموت نفى ذلك، وأكد في تصريحات أن قوات "الانتقالي لم تستجب لدعوات عدم التصعيد وجهود التهدئة، بل تواصل التحشيد، مؤكداً أنه لا صحة لدمج قوات درع الوطن مع قوات الانتقالي.


وأنشئت قوات درع الوطن بمرسوم من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، في يناير 2023، وأصبحت بمثابة قوة احتياطية للقوات المسلحة اليمنية.


يذكر أن التوتر تصاعد منذ مطلع ديسمبر الماضي بين الحكومة اليمنية والمجلسي الانتقالي بعد شن الأخير هجوماً مباغتاً على محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة وسيطرته على مناطق شرقي البلاد، ما استدعى تدخل تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن بعد طلب الحكومة اليمنية.


فيما أعلن التحالف الثلاثاء الماضي تنفيذ ضربات جوية استهدفت شحنة أسلحة قادمة من الإمارات إلى المجلس الانتقالي.