The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, has tasked Hadramout Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi with leading the "National Shield" forces in the province located in the eastern part of the country. In the assignment decision announced today (Friday), it was stated that Al-Khanbashi will have full military and security powers.



Process of Receiving the Camps



For his part, Al-Khanbashi confirmed in a recorded speech after his appointment that the "Transitional Council" deliberately rejected all responsible solutions for de-escalation. He pointed out that the Transitional Council forces have prepared plans aimed at creating widespread chaos in Hadramout. He said: "We faced a complete closure from the Transitional Council on all political doors."



Al-Khanbashi announced that "the National Shield has launched a military operation under the name 'Receiving the Camps', in order to take over military sites peacefully and in an organized manner." He added that the military operation is not a declaration of war but a responsible preventive measure.



He emphasized that the operation does not target any political or social component or civilians in Hadramout, but its goal is to neutralize weapons from chaos and impose security.



The "Transitional Council" Continues Mobilization



The "National Shield" forces announced yesterday their readiness to take over military sites and points from the Southern Transitional Council forces in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, after the forces affiliated with the Transitional Council stated in a statement yesterday (Thursday) that they would continue their operations in the areas they had seized, but would coordinate with the government "National Shield" forces. They claimed that "the process of involving the National Shield forces to take on the responsibilities and tasks assigned to the council has begun side by side." They added that "the first brigade of the National Shield has been repositioned in the Thumud area, and this will be followed by the repositioning of other units of the National Shield forces in the Al-Rama area and other areas in the Hadramout and Al-Mahra provinces, according to what has been agreed upon," however, the Hadramout governor denied this, confirming in statements that the "Transitional Council did not respond to calls for de-escalation and efforts for calm, but continues to mobilize," stressing that there is no truth to the merging of the National Shield forces with the Transitional Council forces.



The National Shield forces were established by a decree from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in January 2023, and have become a reserve force for the Yemeni armed forces.



It is worth noting that tensions have escalated since early December between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council after the latter launched a surprise attack on the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra and seized areas in the eastern part of the country, prompting the intervention of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen at the request of the Yemeni government.



Meanwhile, the coalition announced last Tuesday that it had carried out airstrikes targeting a shipment of weapons coming from the UAE to the Transitional Council.