كلف رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد د العليمي، محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي بتولي قيادة قوات «درع الوطن» في المحافظة الواقعة شرقي البلاد. وأعلن في قرار التكليف، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الخنبشي سيملك كل الصلاحيات العسكرية والأمنية.
عملية استلام المعسكرات
من جهته، أكد الخنبشي في كلمة مصورة بعد تكليفه أن «الانتقالي» رفض عن عمد كل الحلول المسؤولة من أجل التهدئة. ولفت إلى أن قوات الانتقالي جهزت خططاً تهدف إلى خلق فوضى عارمة في حضرموت. وقال: «واجهنا إغلاقاً كاملاً من الانتقالي لكل الأبواب السياسية».
وأعلن الخنبشي أن «درع الوطن أطلقت عملية عسكرية تحت اسم "استلام المعسكرات"، من أجل تسلم المواقع العسكرية بشكل سلمي ومنظم". وأضاف أن العملية العسكرية ليست إعلان حرب بل إجراء وقائي مسؤول.
وشدد على أن العملية لا تستهدف أي مكون سياسي أو اجتماعي ولا المدنيين في حضرموت، ولكن هدفها تحييد السلاح عن الفوضى وفرض الأمن.
"الانتقالي" يواصل التحشيد
وكانت قوات "درع الوطن" أعلنت أمس، استعدادها لتسلم مواقع عسكرية ونقاط من قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بحضرموت والمهرة، بعد إعلان القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي في بيان، أمس (الخميس)، أنها ستواصل عملياتها في المناطق التي استولت عليها، لكنها ستربطها بقوات "درع الوطن" الحكومية. وزعمت أن "عملية إشراك قوات درع الوطن للاضطلاع بالمسؤوليات والمهمات الملقاة على عاتق المجلس بدأت جنباً إلى جنب". وأضافت أنه «أعيد تموضع اللواء الأول درع وطن في منطقة ثمود وستعقبه إعادة تموضع وحدات أخرى من قوات درع الوطن في منطقة رماة ومناطق أخرى في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وفقاً لما تم الاتفاق عليه»، إلا أن محافظ حضرموت نفى ذلك، وأكد في تصريحات أن قوات "الانتقالي لم تستجب لدعوات عدم التصعيد وجهود التهدئة، بل تواصل التحشيد، مؤكداً أنه لا صحة لدمج قوات درع الوطن مع قوات الانتقالي.
وأنشئت قوات درع الوطن بمرسوم من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، في يناير 2023، وأصبحت بمثابة قوة احتياطية للقوات المسلحة اليمنية.
يذكر أن التوتر تصاعد منذ مطلع ديسمبر الماضي بين الحكومة اليمنية والمجلسي الانتقالي بعد شن الأخير هجوماً مباغتاً على محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة وسيطرته على مناطق شرقي البلاد، ما استدعى تدخل تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن بعد طلب الحكومة اليمنية.
فيما أعلن التحالف الثلاثاء الماضي تنفيذ ضربات جوية استهدفت شحنة أسلحة قادمة من الإمارات إلى المجلس الانتقالي.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, has tasked Hadramout Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi with leading the "National Shield" forces in the province located in the eastern part of the country. In the assignment decision announced today (Friday), it was stated that Al-Khanbashi will have full military and security powers.
Process of Receiving the Camps
For his part, Al-Khanbashi confirmed in a recorded speech after his appointment that the "Transitional Council" deliberately rejected all responsible solutions for de-escalation. He pointed out that the Transitional Council forces have prepared plans aimed at creating widespread chaos in Hadramout. He said: "We faced a complete closure from the Transitional Council on all political doors."
Al-Khanbashi announced that "the National Shield has launched a military operation under the name 'Receiving the Camps', in order to take over military sites peacefully and in an organized manner." He added that the military operation is not a declaration of war but a responsible preventive measure.
He emphasized that the operation does not target any political or social component or civilians in Hadramout, but its goal is to neutralize weapons from chaos and impose security.
The "Transitional Council" Continues Mobilization
The "National Shield" forces announced yesterday their readiness to take over military sites and points from the Southern Transitional Council forces in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, after the forces affiliated with the Transitional Council stated in a statement yesterday (Thursday) that they would continue their operations in the areas they had seized, but would coordinate with the government "National Shield" forces. They claimed that "the process of involving the National Shield forces to take on the responsibilities and tasks assigned to the council has begun side by side." They added that "the first brigade of the National Shield has been repositioned in the Thumud area, and this will be followed by the repositioning of other units of the National Shield forces in the Al-Rama area and other areas in the Hadramout and Al-Mahra provinces, according to what has been agreed upon," however, the Hadramout governor denied this, confirming in statements that the "Transitional Council did not respond to calls for de-escalation and efforts for calm, but continues to mobilize," stressing that there is no truth to the merging of the National Shield forces with the Transitional Council forces.
The National Shield forces were established by a decree from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in January 2023, and have become a reserve force for the Yemeni armed forces.
It is worth noting that tensions have escalated since early December between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council after the latter launched a surprise attack on the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra and seized areas in the eastern part of the country, prompting the intervention of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen at the request of the Yemeni government.
Meanwhile, the coalition announced last Tuesday that it had carried out airstrikes targeting a shipment of weapons coming from the UAE to the Transitional Council.