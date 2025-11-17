While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that his country plans to classify the drug trafficking gang Cartel de los Solis as a "foreign terrorist organization," U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of talks with his Venezuelan counterpart.

Trump told reporters at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida: "We might have some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see what the outcome will be," adding: "They want dialogue."

For his part, Rubio stated in a statement that "the Cartel de los Solis, in cooperation with other foreign cartels classified as terrorist, including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel, is responsible for terrorist violence throughout the Western Hemisphere, in addition to drug trafficking to the United States and Europe."

This hint at the classification comes after the U.S. military sent massive military reinforcements to the Caribbean region, claiming to prevent drug trafficking to the United States.

Rubio reiterated that "the Cartel de los Solis (Sun Cartel), led by high-ranking officials, has corrupted the military, intelligence, legislative authority, and judiciary in Venezuela."

Rubio also stated that the United States "will continue to use all available tools to protect its national security interests and deny drug traffickers funding and resources."