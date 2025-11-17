فيما أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن بلاده تخطط لتصنيف عصابة تهريب المخدرات كارتل دي لوس سوليس «منظمة إرهابية أجنبية»، ألمح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى إمكان إجراء محادثات مع نظيره الفنزويلي.

وقال ترمب للصحفيين في مطار بالم بيتش الدولي بولاية فلوريدا: «ربما نجري بعض المناقشات مع مادورو، وسنرى ما الذي ستكون عليه النتيجة»، مضيفاً: «أنهم يرغبون بالحوار».

من جانبه، قال روبيو في بيان إن «كارتل دي لوس سوليس، بالتعاون مع كارتلات أجنبية أخرى مصنفة إرهابية بينها ترين دي أراغوا وكارتل سينالوا، مسؤولة عن أعمال عنف إرهابية في جميع أنحاء النصف الغربي للكرة الأرضية، إضافة إلى تهريب مخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا».

ويأتي التلويح بهذا التصنيف عقب إرسال الجيش الأمريكي تعزيزات عسكرية ضخمة إلى منطقة الكاريبي بزعم منع تهريب المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وأعاد روبيو التأكيد بأن «كارتل دي لوس سوليس (كارتل الشمس) الذي يقوده مسؤولون رفيعو المستوى أفسدوا الجيش والاستخبارات والسلطة التشريعية والقضاء في فنزويلا».

وقال روبيو أيضاً إن الولايات المتحدة «ستواصل استخدام كل الأدوات المتاحة لحماية مصالح أمنها القومي وحرمان تجار المخدرات من التمويل والموارد».