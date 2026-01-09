أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة ستشن ضربات برية ضد كارتيلات المخدرات، دون تحديد مكانها، بعد الغارات التي استهدفت قوارب في منطقة البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ.

وأكد ترمب في مقابلة على قناة «فوكس نيوز»: «سنبدأ ضربات برية ضد الكارتيلات، التي تسيطر على المكسيك. من المحزن جدا رؤية ومشاهدة ما يحدث في هذا البلد».

وكشف أن زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية الحائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2025، ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، يفترض أن تأتي إلى واشنطن الأسبوع القادم، وأنه يتطلع إلى لقائها.

وذكر ترمب في وقت سابق أن الولايات المتحدة ستدير فنزويلا حتى نتمكن من تحقيق انتقال آمن ومناسب للسلطة، موضحاً أن الوقت وحده كفيل بتحديد المدة التي تنوي واشنطن خلالها الحفاظ على سيطرتها على كاراكاس، وأن الأمر سيستمر لفترة طويلة.

وأضاف الرئيس الأمريكي: «سنعيد بناء البلاد بطريقة عالية المردودية، سنستخدم النفط ونستورده، سنخفض أسعار النفط، ونقدم الأموال لفنزويلا التي هي في أمسّ الحاجة إليها».