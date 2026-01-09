U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will launch ground strikes against drug cartels, without specifying their location, following airstrikes targeting boats in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.

Trump confirmed in an interview on Fox News: "We will begin ground strikes against the cartels that control Mexico. It is very sad to see and watch what is happening in this country."

He revealed that the Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Maria Corina Machado, is expected to come to Washington next week, and that he looks forward to meeting her.

Trump previously mentioned that the United States will manage Venezuela until a safe and appropriate transition of power can be achieved, explaining that only time will determine how long Washington intends to maintain control over Caracas, and that it will last for a long time.

The U.S. president added: "We will rebuild the country in a highly productive way, we will use oil and import it, we will lower oil prices, and provide funds to Venezuela, which is in dire need of them."