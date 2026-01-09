With the beginning of a new year, many people reassess their social circles, specifically the friendships they once thought were solid. In this context, a common question arises: When does a decline in communication indicate a genuine cooling off, rather than just a temporary busyness?

According to what the Mirror newspaper reported from clinical psychologist Dr. Kristi Ferrari, there are clear behavioral signals that may indicate that the other party does not actually wish to continue the friendship, even if they appear nice on the surface. Ferrari points out that recognizing these signs early helps protect psychological balance and avoid unequal relationships.

The first of these signals is what she describes as friendliness without commitment; the person appears polite during casual encounters, but this kindness does not translate into real communication or initiatives outside of chance meetings. This is often accompanied by repeated promises of meetings or plans that are never executed.

The second signal is represented by messages that go unanswered. Repeated neglect, according to specialists, is not merely a passing oversight, but reflects a lack of desire for mutual interaction, which is the foundation of any healthy friendship.

A third sign emerges when initiative is absent except when needed. A person who only reaches out to ask for a favor or information, and does not initiate questions or meetings out of a sense of closeness, sends an indirect message about the nature of the relationship.