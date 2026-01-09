مع بدايات عام جديد، يعيد كثيرون النظر في دوائرهم الاجتماعية، وتحديداً الصداقات التي ظنّوا يوماً أنها ثابتة. وفي هذا السياق، يبرز تساؤل شائع: متى يكون تراجع التواصل مؤشراً على فتور حقيقي، لا مجرد انشغال عابر؟

بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة Mirror عن أخصائية علم النفس السريري الدكتورة كريستي فيراري، فإن هناك إشارات سلوكية واضحة قد تدل على أن الطرف الآخر لا يرغب فعلياً في استمرار الصداقة، حتى إن بدا لطيفاً في الظاهر. وتشير فيراري إلى أن قراءة هذه العلامات مبكراً تساعد على حماية التوازن النفسي وتجنّب علاقات غير متكافئة.

أولى هذه الإشارات ما تصفه بـالودّ بلا التزام؛ إذ يظهر الشخص مجاملاً عند اللقاءات العابرة، لكن هذا اللطف لا يتحول إلى تواصل حقيقي أو مبادرات خارج إطار الصدفة. وغالباً ما يرافق ذلك وعود متكررة بلقاءات أو خطط لا تُنفّذ.

أما الإشارة الثانية فتتمثل في الرسائل التي لا تجد رداً. فالتجاهل المتكرر، وفق المختصين، لا يُعد سهواً عابراً، بل يعكس غياب الرغبة في التفاعل المتبادل، وهو أساس أي صداقة صحية.

وتبرز علامة ثالثة حين تغيب المبادرة إلا عند الحاجة. فالشخص الذي لا يتواصل إلا لطلب خدمة أو معلومة، ولا يبادر بالسؤال أو اللقاء بدافع القرب، يرسل رسالة غير مباشرة عن طبيعة العلاقة.