في نجاح مستمر وحرص دائم على حياة الشعب اليمني ومصالحه، نجح مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن الأسبوع الماضي في نزع 1846 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة في عدد من المناطق اليمنية الملوثة بهذه الآفة الخطيرة التي تشكل تهديداً خطيراً لحياة الأبرياء، وخصوصاً رعاة الأغنام والمزارعين.


وأعلنت غرفة عمليات المشروع أن فرقها نجحت خلال الأسبوع الثاني من نوفمبر الجاري في نزع 1753 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و78 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و5 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و10 عبوات ناسفة، مؤكدة تطهيرها خلال الأسبوع ذاته (417,792) متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، لترتفع بذلك المساحة الإجمالية المطهرة منذ بداية نوفمبر الجاري إلى (855,201) أمتار مربعة.


تحسين الوضع الإنساني


وأوضحت الغرفة في بيان لها أن إجمالي ما نزعته الفرق منذ الأول من الشهر الجاري وحتى 14 منه (2890) لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، بينها 2710 ذخائر غير منفجرة، و157 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و10 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و13 عبوة ناسفة.


وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة أقصى شمال غرب اليمن أكد مشروع مسام نجاح فريقه في نزع 5356 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ بدء العمل في المديرية في أغسطس الماضي، مبيناً أن المشروع يعمل جاهداً للحد من مخاطر الألغام وتحسين الوضع الإنساني في المناطق المتضررة. فريق مسام أثناء عملية نزع الألغام في اليمن.


تهديد مباشر لحياة المدنيين


بدوره قال مدير عام مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام في اليمن أسامة القصيبي: نجح المشروع منذ انطلاقته نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى اليوم في نزع 524,624 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة من مختلف المناطق اليمنية الملوثة بالألغام، موضحاً أن تلك الحصيلة تتنوع بين 361,314 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و8,325 عبوة ناسفة، و148,006 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و6,979 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد.


وأشار إلى أن ما تم نزعه كان يشكل يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين، مؤكداً حرص المشروع على تأمين المناطق السكنية والطرق والمنشآت الحيوية من خطر هذه الآفة القاتلة.


وتشكل الألغام في اليمن أكبر تحدٍّ أمام الأبرياء الذين حرمتهم تلك الآفة الخطيرة من الوصول إلى منازلهم ومزارعهم، بل لا يزال العديد منهم يسقطون ضحايا لتلك الألغام التي زرعها الحوثي في عدد من المزارع والجبال والطرق الرئيسية والفرعية في عدد من القرى والمدن اليمنية. التوعية بمخاطر الألغام في اليمن.


ترحيب يمني بمشروع مسام


ويلقى مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام ترحيباً واسعاً ليس من السلطات الحكومية اليمنية فقط، بل أيضاً من البسطاء في اليمن الذين يرون فيه خيط أمل لإنهاء معاناتهم مع الألغام التي تشكل أكبر عدو خفي يتصيدهم وأطفالهم دون سابق إنذار، ويحرمهم من ممتلكاتهم، بل ويضاعف معاناتهم وأزماتهم.


يذكر أن مشروع مسام السعودي لا يركز فقط على عمليات نزع الألغام، بل يتولى أيضاً انتزاع مخلفات الحرب وتفكيكها وتدميرها، وتنفيذ برامج توعوية في المدارس والقرى للأطفال والنساء تعرفهم بمخاطر المواد المشبوهة، إذ غالباً ما يعمد الحوثي إلى التمويه في نشر الألغام وزرعها مستغلاً حاجة الناس وبساطتهم بوضعها في حقائب زينة نسائية، أو ألعاب أطفال أو دمى، أو أواني فخار، أو حقائب مدرسية.