In a continuous success and a constant commitment to the life and interests of the Yemeni people, the Saudi project Masam for mine clearance in Yemen succeeded last week in removing 1,846 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in several Yemeni areas contaminated by this dangerous scourge that poses a serious threat to the lives of innocents, especially shepherds and farmers.



The project’s operations room announced that its teams succeeded during the second week of November in removing 1,753 unexploded ordnance, 78 anti-tank mines, 5 anti-personnel mines, and 10 explosive devices, confirming the clearing of (417,792) square meters of Yemeni land during the same week, thus raising the total cleared area since the beginning of November to (855,201) square meters.



Improving the Humanitarian Situation



The room clarified in a statement that the total removed by the teams from the first of this month until the 14th was (2,890) mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, including 2,710 unexploded ordnance, 157 anti-tank mines, 10 anti-personnel mines, and 13 explosive devices.



In the Midi district of Hajjah governorate in the far northwest of Yemen, the Masam project confirmed the success of its team in removing 5,356 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices since the start of work in the district last August, indicating that the project is working hard to reduce the risks of mines and improve the humanitarian situation in the affected areas.



Direct Threat to Civilian Lives



For his part, the Director General of the Masam project for mine clearance in Yemen, Osama Al-Qusaybi, stated: The project has succeeded since its launch at the end of June 2018 until today in removing 524,624 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices from various Yemeni areas contaminated with mines, explaining that this total includes 361,314 unexploded ordnance, 8,325 explosive devices, 148,006 anti-tank mines, and 6,979 anti-personnel mines.



He pointed out that what has been removed posed a direct threat to civilian lives, emphasizing the project’s commitment to securing residential areas, roads, and vital facilities from the danger of this deadly scourge.



Mines in Yemen represent the greatest challenge for innocents who have been deprived by this dangerous scourge from reaching their homes and farms, and many of them continue to fall victim to those mines planted by the Houthis in several farms, mountains, and main and secondary roads in various Yemeni villages and cities.



Yemeni Welcome for the Masam Project



The Masam project for mine clearance receives wide welcome not only from the Yemeni government authorities but also from the simple people in Yemen who see it as a thread of hope to end their suffering with mines, which represent the greatest hidden enemy that preys on them and their children without warning, depriving them of their possessions and exacerbating their suffering and crises.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Masam project does not focus solely on mine clearance operations but also undertakes the removal, dismantling, and destruction of war remnants, and implements awareness programs in schools and villages for children and women to educate them about the dangers of suspicious materials, as the Houthis often camouflage the planting and dissemination of mines by exploiting people's needs and simplicity by placing them in women's decorative bags, children's toys, dolls, pottery, or school bags.