في نجاح مستمر وحرص دائم على حياة الشعب اليمني ومصالحه، نجح مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن الأسبوع الماضي في نزع 1846 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة في عدد من المناطق اليمنية الملوثة بهذه الآفة الخطيرة التي تشكل تهديداً خطيراً لحياة الأبرياء، وخصوصاً رعاة الأغنام والمزارعين.
وأعلنت غرفة عمليات المشروع أن فرقها نجحت خلال الأسبوع الثاني من نوفمبر الجاري في نزع 1753 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و78 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و5 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و10 عبوات ناسفة، مؤكدة تطهيرها خلال الأسبوع ذاته (417,792) متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، لترتفع بذلك المساحة الإجمالية المطهرة منذ بداية نوفمبر الجاري إلى (855,201) أمتار مربعة.
تحسين الوضع الإنساني
وأوضحت الغرفة في بيان لها أن إجمالي ما نزعته الفرق منذ الأول من الشهر الجاري وحتى 14 منه (2890) لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، بينها 2710 ذخائر غير منفجرة، و157 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و10 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و13 عبوة ناسفة.
وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة أقصى شمال غرب اليمن أكد مشروع مسام نجاح فريقه في نزع 5356 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة منذ بدء العمل في المديرية في أغسطس الماضي، مبيناً أن المشروع يعمل جاهداً للحد من مخاطر الألغام وتحسين الوضع الإنساني في المناطق المتضررة.
تهديد مباشر لحياة المدنيين
بدوره قال مدير عام مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام في اليمن أسامة القصيبي: نجح المشروع منذ انطلاقته نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى اليوم في نزع 524,624 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة من مختلف المناطق اليمنية الملوثة بالألغام، موضحاً أن تلك الحصيلة تتنوع بين 361,314 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و8,325 عبوة ناسفة، و148,006 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و6,979 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد.
وأشار إلى أن ما تم نزعه كان يشكل يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين، مؤكداً حرص المشروع على تأمين المناطق السكنية والطرق والمنشآت الحيوية من خطر هذه الآفة القاتلة.
وتشكل الألغام في اليمن أكبر تحدٍّ أمام الأبرياء الذين حرمتهم تلك الآفة الخطيرة من الوصول إلى منازلهم ومزارعهم، بل لا يزال العديد منهم يسقطون ضحايا لتلك الألغام التي زرعها الحوثي في عدد من المزارع والجبال والطرق الرئيسية والفرعية في عدد من القرى والمدن اليمنية.
ترحيب يمني بمشروع مسام
ويلقى مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام ترحيباً واسعاً ليس من السلطات الحكومية اليمنية فقط، بل أيضاً من البسطاء في اليمن الذين يرون فيه خيط أمل لإنهاء معاناتهم مع الألغام التي تشكل أكبر عدو خفي يتصيدهم وأطفالهم دون سابق إنذار، ويحرمهم من ممتلكاتهم، بل ويضاعف معاناتهم وأزماتهم.
يذكر أن مشروع مسام السعودي لا يركز فقط على عمليات نزع الألغام، بل يتولى أيضاً انتزاع مخلفات الحرب وتفكيكها وتدميرها، وتنفيذ برامج توعوية في المدارس والقرى للأطفال والنساء تعرفهم بمخاطر المواد المشبوهة، إذ غالباً ما يعمد الحوثي إلى التمويه في نشر الألغام وزرعها مستغلاً حاجة الناس وبساطتهم بوضعها في حقائب زينة نسائية، أو ألعاب أطفال أو دمى، أو أواني فخار، أو حقائب مدرسية.
In a continuous success and a constant commitment to the life and interests of the Yemeni people, the Saudi project Masam for mine clearance in Yemen succeeded last week in removing 1,846 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in several Yemeni areas contaminated by this dangerous scourge that poses a serious threat to the lives of innocents, especially shepherds and farmers.
The project’s operations room announced that its teams succeeded during the second week of November in removing 1,753 unexploded ordnance, 78 anti-tank mines, 5 anti-personnel mines, and 10 explosive devices, confirming the clearing of (417,792) square meters of Yemeni land during the same week, thus raising the total cleared area since the beginning of November to (855,201) square meters.
Improving the Humanitarian Situation
The room clarified in a statement that the total removed by the teams from the first of this month until the 14th was (2,890) mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, including 2,710 unexploded ordnance, 157 anti-tank mines, 10 anti-personnel mines, and 13 explosive devices.
In the Midi district of Hajjah governorate in the far northwest of Yemen, the Masam project confirmed the success of its team in removing 5,356 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices since the start of work in the district last August, indicating that the project is working hard to reduce the risks of mines and improve the humanitarian situation in the affected areas.
Direct Threat to Civilian Lives
For his part, the Director General of the Masam project for mine clearance in Yemen, Osama Al-Qusaybi, stated: The project has succeeded since its launch at the end of June 2018 until today in removing 524,624 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices from various Yemeni areas contaminated with mines, explaining that this total includes 361,314 unexploded ordnance, 8,325 explosive devices, 148,006 anti-tank mines, and 6,979 anti-personnel mines.
He pointed out that what has been removed posed a direct threat to civilian lives, emphasizing the project’s commitment to securing residential areas, roads, and vital facilities from the danger of this deadly scourge.
Mines in Yemen represent the greatest challenge for innocents who have been deprived by this dangerous scourge from reaching their homes and farms, and many of them continue to fall victim to those mines planted by the Houthis in several farms, mountains, and main and secondary roads in various Yemeni villages and cities.
Yemeni Welcome for the Masam Project
The Masam project for mine clearance receives wide welcome not only from the Yemeni government authorities but also from the simple people in Yemen who see it as a thread of hope to end their suffering with mines, which represent the greatest hidden enemy that preys on them and their children without warning, depriving them of their possessions and exacerbating their suffering and crises.
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Masam project does not focus solely on mine clearance operations but also undertakes the removal, dismantling, and destruction of war remnants, and implements awareness programs in schools and villages for children and women to educate them about the dangers of suspicious materials, as the Houthis often camouflage the planting and dissemination of mines by exploiting people's needs and simplicity by placing them in women's decorative bags, children's toys, dolls, pottery, or school bags.