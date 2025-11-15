ما بين الانقسامات الداخلية العميقة والضغوط الخارجية المتزايدة، يزداد المشهد السياسي العراقي تعقيداً مع الإعلان عن النتائج الأولية للانتخابات التي أُجريت في 11 نوفمبر الجاري.


لقد أسفرت هذه الانتخابات عن نتائج واضحة في توزيع المقاعد، وحصد «الإطار التنسيقي» الذي يمثل البيت الشيعي أغلبية المقاعد (187 مقعداً)، ما يجعله مؤهلاً لإعلان نفسه الكتلة النيابية الأكثر عدداً المخولة دستورياً بتسمية رئيس مجلس الوزراء القادم. لكن «الإطار التنسيقي» ذاته يواجه تحدي بروز ائتلاف الإعمار والتنمية بقيادة رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني، كأكبر كتلة شيعية (46 مقعداً)، يصطدم برفض باقي أطراف البيت الشيعي لتجديد ولايته، خوفاً من تداعيات ذلك على مستقبلهم السياسي، كما يرى رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي (28 مقعداً ضمن الإطار التنسيقي). هذه الخلافات الداخلية هي التي تُبقي مصير تسمية رئيس الحكومة معلقاً، وتفتح الباب أمام خيارات «مرشح التسوية» أو الشخصيات المستقلة، أو رئيس وزراء توافقي في حال دخل العراق في دائرة الانسداد السياسي، كما في مرات سابقة.


الخلافات الداخلية العراقية


في المقابل، حصل البيت السني على 77 مقعداً، بينما جاء البيت الكردي ثالثاً بـ56 مقعداً.


وكما يُقال، «العلة دائماً تكمن في التفاصيل»، يرى المالكي أن «تجديد ولاية أخرى للسوداني معناه أنه سيقضي عليهم سياسياً»، لهذا السبب فإنه ليس من المستغرب أن يكون هناك مرشح تسوية أو شخصية تمتلك مقعداً أو مقعدين لتولي منصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء، كما حصل سابقاً عندما تولى رئيس الوزراء السابق حيدر العبادي المنصب. أو قد يتم اللجوء إلى شخصية مستقلة لم ترشح للانتخابات أساساً مثلما حصل مع رئيسي وزراء سابقين أمثال عادل عبد المهدي أو مصطفى الكاظمي. ومن المتوقع أن هذه الأزمة لن تنتهي بسهولة وقد يستغرق الأمر عاماً كاملاً مثلما حصل في الدورة الماضية عندما دخلت الأطراف السياسية في انسداد سياسي انتهى بالتوافق على تكليف رئيس الوزراء الحالي السيد السوداني بالمنصب. نتائج الانتخابات العراقية.


وفي ما يخص باقي المكونات، فإن مناصب البيت السني معروفة ابتداء من منصب رئيس مجلس النواب وبعض الوزارات، وكذلك الحال بالنسبة للبيت الكردي لمنصب رئيس الجمهورية وبعض الوزارات. لكن المناصب السيادية لن تتم تسميتهما ما لم يسمِ ويتفق البيت الشيعي على مرشحه لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء القادم.


الضغوط الخارجية


ويزداد المشهد السياسي العراقي تعقيداً بسبب الضغوط الخارجية، وتحديداً الضغوط الأمريكية، فالولايات المتحدة وضعت شروطاً مسبقة أمام أي رئيس وزراء قادم ملزمة التنفيذ حتى ينال بها الضوء الأخضر الأمريكي. تتركز هذه الشروط الناتجة عن عودة الاهتمام الأمريكي بالملف العراقي على نقاط رئيسية هي: سحب السلاح المنفلت، وإنهاء دور المليشيات الموالية لدولة خارجية. حل هيئة الحشد الشعبي أو دمجها ضمن مؤسسات الدولة العراقية. لكن الأمر الأخطر يتعلق بموقف الولايات المتحدة من جهات وأطراف وشخصيات عاقبتهم وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية أخيراً، الذين حصدوا أكثر من 30 مقعداً نيابياً. هذه الشخصيات ستبحث عن تمثيل وزاري في الحكومة القادمة وسيرتفع سقف مطالبها للحصول على مناصب أمنية كبيرة.


يُفضي هذا إلى سلسلة من التساؤلات التي تدور حول «هل ستؤجل الولايات المتحدة اعترافها بالحكومة القادمة إذا كان للأطراف المعاقبة أمريكياً تمثيل وزاري فيها؟ أم ستعمل على حظرهم من العمل السياسي واستبعادهم من المشهد؟ أم أن أطرافاً خارجية أيضاً لهم دور في تشكيل الحكومات العراقية المتعاقبة ستساندهم وتبقيهم في المشهد؟ وتساؤلات أخرى قد تكون الإجابة عنها لدى المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص إلى العراق مارك سافايا.


وهناك تسريبات بأن فريق عمل هذا المبعوث قد يشهد تغييرات في بعض مناصبه وإضافة شخصيات ذات خبرات سياسية، وذلك نظراً إلى أن مارك سافيا ليست لديه أية تجربة سياسية سابقة.


يُشار إلى أن البيت الشيعي قام بالفعل بتسمية شخصية سياسية وتخويلها بكامل الصلاحيات للتفاوض مع المبعوث الأمريكي الذي تم تعيينه في سياق الإدارة الأمريكية السابقة أو الحالية لملف العراق.


وفي ظل استمرار الضغط المزدوج الداخلي والخارجي، يبدو أن مفاتيح التوافق قد تكون بعيدة المنال، وقد يتطلب الأمر وقتاً طويلاً للوصول إلى تسوية سياسية ترضي جميع الأطراف المتنافسة والمؤثرة على القرار العراقي إقليمية كانت أو دولية.