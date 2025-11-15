The "Drone War" has reignited between Russia and Ukraine today (Saturday), as fierce battles continue between them.

Ukrainian media reported explosions in areas controlled by Kyiv in the Kherson region, and the newspaper "Obshchestvennoye Novosti" stated that the sirens in the city were not activated.



Destruction of Ukrainian Drones



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense systems destroyed 64 Ukrainian drones last night over the skies of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the regions of Ryazan, Rostov, Tambov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Saratov, Lipetsk, Tula, and Samara.



A major Russian attack on residential areas across Kyiv during the night resulted in the deaths of 6 people in one building, while the Ukrainian capital is experiencing power outages, and Moscow announced that it had destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian drones over its territory.



Ukraine has witnessed widespread attacks in recent weeks on electricity networks, gas facilities, and railway lines, raising fears of a harsh winter.



Intimidation of Ukrainian Cities



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia continues to intimidate Ukrainian cities, adding that the main targets of Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities.



However, Moscow confirmed that it targeted "facilities belonging to the military-industrial complex and energy."



Moscow has intensified its bombardment of civilian infrastructure, energy, and railway networks in Ukraine for weeks, as temperatures drop with the approach of winter.



According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 430 drones and 19 missiles across the country, of which 405 drones and 14 missiles were shot down, confirming that "the main target is the city of Kyiv."



The Ukrainian government considered this attack one of the worst on the Ukrainian capital in terms of the number of missiles used by Russia. Kyiv police reported that the number of buildings damaged during the night is nearly thirty.



On another note, Azerbaijan announced that it summoned the Russian ambassador in Baku to strongly protest the damage to its embassy in Kyiv.