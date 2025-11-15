اشتعلت «حرب المسيرات» مجدداً بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، اليوم (السبت)، في وقت تتواصل فيه المعارك الطاحنة بينهما.

وتحدثت وسائل إعلام أوكرانية عن وقوع انفجارات في المناطق التي تسيطر عليها كييف بمقاطعة خيرسون، وأفادت صحيفة «أوبشيستفينويه نوفوستي» بأن صفارات الإنذار في المدينة لم تفعل.


تدمير مسيرات أوكرانية


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي دمرت خلال الليلة الماضية 64 مسيرة أوكرانية في أجواء جمهورية تتارستان، ومقاطعات ريازان وروستوف وتامبوف وفورونيغ وبيلغورود وساراتوف وليبيتسك وتولا وسامارا.


فيما أسفر هجوم روسي كبير على مناطق سكنية في أنحاء كييف خلال الليل عن مقتل 6 أشخاص في مبنى واحد، في وقت تشهد فيه العاصمة الأوكرانية انقطاعاً للتيار الكهربائي، وفي حين أعلنت موسكو أنها دمرت أكثر من 200 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية فوق أراضيها.


وشهدت أوكرانيا هجمات واسعة النطاق في الأسابيع الأخيرة على شبكات الكهرباء ومرافق الغاز وخطوط السكك الحديد، ما أثار مخاوف من شتاء قاسٍ.


ترهيب المدن الأوكرانية


من جانبه، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن روسيا تواصل ترهيب المدن الأوكرانية، مضيفاً أن الأهداف الرئيسية لروسيا الليلة الماضية كانت مناطق سكنية في كييف ومنشآت طاقة.


لكن موسكو أكدت أنها استهدفت «منشآت تابعة للمجمع العسكري الصناعي والطاقة».


وتكثف موسكو قصفها للبنية التحتية المدنية والطاقة وشبكة السكك الحديد في أوكرانيا منذ أسابيع، مع انخفاض درجات الحرارة مع اقتراب فصل الشتاء.


وحسب سلاح الجو الأوكراني، أطلقت روسيا 430 مسيرة و19 صاروخاً على أنحاء البلاد، تم إسقاط 405 مسيرات و14 صاروخاً منها، مؤكداً أن «الهدف الرئيسي هو مدينة كييف».


واعتبرت الحكومة الأوكرانية هذا الهجوم واحداً من أسوأ الهجمات على العاصمة الأوكرانية من حيث عدد الصواريخ المستخدمة من قبل روسيا. وذكرت شرطة كييف أن عدد المباني التي تضررت ليلاً يناهز الثلاثين.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت أذربيجان أنها استدعت السفير الروسي في باكو للاحتجاج بشدة على تضرر سفارتها في كييف.