The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber, met in Riyadh with a delegation from the Southern Transitional Council. During the meeting, they discussed the actions taken by the council under the direction of Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, which have harmed the southern cause and did not serve it, and have negatively impacted the unity of ranks in facing the enemies.

The ambassador clarified, via his account on X, that they discussed how to work in the future to address what has happened in a way that serves the southern cause, in addition to discussing the coalition's efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen, and touching on the arrangements for the Southern Cause Conference that will be held in Riyadh soon.

For his part, member of the Presidency of the Southern Transitional Council, Mohammed Al-Ghaithi, described his meeting with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mohammed Al-Jaber, as fruitful, explaining that they discussed the latest developments and confirmed their rejection of anything that harms the unity of ranks, while supporting everything that serves the southern cause.

Al-Ghaithi praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its invitation to the Southern Dialogue Conference aimed at finding a solution to the southern cause, and its sponsorship, expressing his full support and absolute confidence in the leadership of the Kingdom.

He added that the meeting included listening to clear commitments from the brothers in Riyadh regarding the cause of the southern people and ensuring a safe and stable future.