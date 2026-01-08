التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر في الرياض وفد المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة التحركات التي قام بها المجلس بتوجيه من عيدروس الزبيدي، التي أساءت للقضية الجنوبية ولم تخدمها، وأضرت بوحدة الصف في مواجهة الأعداء.

وأوضح السفير، عبر حسابه على موقع X، أنه جرى بحث كيفية العمل مستقبلاً لمعالجة ما حدث بما يخدم القضية الجنوبية، إلى جانب مناقشة جهود التحالف لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، والتطرق إلى الترتيبات الخاصة بمؤتمر القضية الجنوبية الذي سيعقد في الرياض قريباً.

من جهته، وصف عضو هيئة رئاسة المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي محمد الغيثي لقاءه سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين محمد آل جابر بالمثمر، موضحاً أنه جرى خلاله بحث المستجدات الأخيرة، وتأكيد رفض كل ما يضرّ بوحدة الصف، ودعم كل ما يخدم قضية الجنوب.

وثمّن الغيثي جهود المملكة العربية السعودية ودعوتها لمؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي الهادف لإيجاد حل للقضية الجنوب، ورعايته، معرباً عن دعمه الكامل وثقته المطلقة بقيادة المملكة.

وأضاف أن اللقاء تضمن الاستماع إلى التزامات واضحة من الأشقاء في الرياض تجاه قضية شعب الجنوب، وضمان مستقبل آمن ومستقر.