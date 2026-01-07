شهد الطريق الدائري بمحافظة المنيا، مساء (الثلاثاء)، حادثة تصادم مروعة بين سيارات عدة، أسفرت عن مصرع 4 أشخاص وإصابة 19 آخرين بإصابات متنوعة راوحت بين كسور وجروح وكدمات متفرقة في الجسم.

وقعت الحادثة على الطريق الدائري بمحافظة المنيا، وارتبطت بموكب زفاف كان يسير على الطريق، إضافة إلى سيارات أخرى منها ميكروباص يحمل مهنئين بفوز نائب في انتخابات مجلس النواب المصري 2025.

وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بمديرية أمن المنيا إخطاراً بالحادثة، فانتقلت على الفور قوات الشرطة وسيارات الإسعاف إلى موقع الواقعة.

السرعة الزائدة السبب

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن السبب الرئيسي يعود إلى السرعة الزائدة واختلال عجلة القيادة في يد أحد السائقين، مما أدى إلى تصادم متسلسل بين 3 إلى 4 سيارات، شملت سيارات ملاكي وميكروباص.

موكب الزفاف يتحول إلى مأتم

وتحولت أجواء الفرح في موكب الزفاف إلى مأتم، إذ تهشمت السيارات تماماً، وتوقفت حركة المرور لأكثر من ساعة قبل أن ترفع قوات المرور الحطام وتعيد فتح الطريق.

تحرك المسؤولين

وتم نقل الجثامين إلى مشرحة مستشفى صدر المنيا، بينما نقل المصابون إلى المستشفى نفسه؛ لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

وبتكليف من محافظ المنيا اللواء عماد كدواني، زار نائب المحافظ الدكتور محمد أبوزيد المصابين في المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم وتقديم الدعم الطبي.

وتحرر محضر بالواقعة، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيق لتحديد المسؤوليات الجنائية، مع التركيز على مخالفات السرعة في المواكب.