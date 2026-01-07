The ring road in Minya Governorate witnessed a horrific collision on Tuesday evening involving several cars, resulting in the death of 4 people and injuries to 19 others with various injuries ranging from fractures to cuts and bruises across the body.

The incident occurred on the ring road in Minya Governorate and was linked to a wedding procession that was traveling on the road, in addition to other vehicles, including a microbus carrying well-wishers celebrating the victory of a deputy in the 2025 Egyptian parliamentary elections.

The Minya Security Directorate's operations room received a notification about the incident, and immediately police forces and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Excessive Speed as the Cause

Initial investigations revealed that the main cause was excessive speed and loss of control by one of the drivers, which led to a chain collision involving 3 to 4 vehicles, including private cars and a microbus.

Wedding Procession Turns into Mourning

The atmosphere of joy in the wedding procession turned into mourning, as the cars were completely wrecked, and traffic was halted for more than an hour before traffic forces cleared the debris and reopened the road.

Response from Officials

The bodies were transferred to the morgue of Minya Chest Hospital, while the injured were taken to the same hospital for necessary treatment.

By the order of Minya Governor Major General Emad Kdwaney, Deputy Governor Dr. Mohamed Abouzeid visited the injured in the hospital to check on their condition and provide medical support.

A report was filed regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation to determine criminal responsibilities, focusing on speed violations in the processions.