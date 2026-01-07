شهد الطريق الدائري بمحافظة المنيا، مساء (الثلاثاء)، حادثة تصادم مروعة بين سيارات عدة، أسفرت عن مصرع 4 أشخاص وإصابة 19 آخرين بإصابات متنوعة راوحت بين كسور وجروح وكدمات متفرقة في الجسم.
وقعت الحادثة على الطريق الدائري بمحافظة المنيا، وارتبطت بموكب زفاف كان يسير على الطريق، إضافة إلى سيارات أخرى منها ميكروباص يحمل مهنئين بفوز نائب في انتخابات مجلس النواب المصري 2025.
وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بمديرية أمن المنيا إخطاراً بالحادثة، فانتقلت على الفور قوات الشرطة وسيارات الإسعاف إلى موقع الواقعة.
السرعة الزائدة السبب
وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن السبب الرئيسي يعود إلى السرعة الزائدة واختلال عجلة القيادة في يد أحد السائقين، مما أدى إلى تصادم متسلسل بين 3 إلى 4 سيارات، شملت سيارات ملاكي وميكروباص.
موكب الزفاف يتحول إلى مأتم
وتحولت أجواء الفرح في موكب الزفاف إلى مأتم، إذ تهشمت السيارات تماماً، وتوقفت حركة المرور لأكثر من ساعة قبل أن ترفع قوات المرور الحطام وتعيد فتح الطريق.
تحرك المسؤولين
وتم نقل الجثامين إلى مشرحة مستشفى صدر المنيا، بينما نقل المصابون إلى المستشفى نفسه؛ لتلقي العلاج اللازم.
وبتكليف من محافظ المنيا اللواء عماد كدواني، زار نائب المحافظ الدكتور محمد أبوزيد المصابين في المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم وتقديم الدعم الطبي.
وتحرر محضر بالواقعة، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيق لتحديد المسؤوليات الجنائية، مع التركيز على مخالفات السرعة في المواكب.
The ring road in Minya Governorate witnessed a horrific collision on Tuesday evening involving several cars, resulting in the death of 4 people and injuries to 19 others with various injuries ranging from fractures to cuts and bruises across the body.
The incident occurred on the ring road in Minya Governorate and was linked to a wedding procession that was traveling on the road, in addition to other vehicles, including a microbus carrying well-wishers celebrating the victory of a deputy in the 2025 Egyptian parliamentary elections.
The Minya Security Directorate's operations room received a notification about the incident, and immediately police forces and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
Excessive Speed as the Cause
Initial investigations revealed that the main cause was excessive speed and loss of control by one of the drivers, which led to a chain collision involving 3 to 4 vehicles, including private cars and a microbus.
Wedding Procession Turns into Mourning
The atmosphere of joy in the wedding procession turned into mourning, as the cars were completely wrecked, and traffic was halted for more than an hour before traffic forces cleared the debris and reopened the road.
Response from Officials
The bodies were transferred to the morgue of Minya Chest Hospital, while the injured were taken to the same hospital for necessary treatment.
By the order of Minya Governor Major General Emad Kdwaney, Deputy Governor Dr. Mohamed Abouzeid visited the injured in the hospital to check on their condition and provide medical support.
A report was filed regarding the incident, and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation to determine criminal responsibilities, focusing on speed violations in the processions.