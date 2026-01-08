فاجأت الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان جمهورها بإعلان إصابتها بالعصب السابع، خلال ظهورها على الهواء في برنامجها، وكشفت عن تفاصيل أزمتها الصحية.
وأوضحت سويدان أن إصابتها جاءت نتيجة ضغوط نفسية طويلة وتوتر مستمر، إضافة إلى خيبات أمل وحملات تشويه من أشخاص كانت تعتبرهم أصدقاء مقربين.
سبب رغبتها في الظهور
وأكدت الفنانة أنها أرادت مشاركة جمهورها لحظاتها الصعبة دون خجل، مشددة على أن الفنانين بشر لهم لحظات ضعف وحزن وفشل، وأن الجمهور عادةً يرى الصورة اللامعة فقط ولا يدرك الصعوبات الحقيقية التي يواجهونها.
وأضافت أن طبيبها النفسي أوضح أن الأزمة كانت نتيجة تراكم الضغوط النفسية وكبت المشاعر، لكنها أصرت على الظهور بمظهر القوة رغم الصعوبات والخذلان من البعض.
The Egyptian artist Leqa Souidan surprised her audience by announcing her diagnosis of the seventh nerve during her live appearance on her show, revealing details about her health crisis.
Souidan explained that her condition resulted from prolonged psychological stress and continuous tension, in addition to disappointments and smear campaigns from people she considered close friends.
Reason for Her Desire to Appear
The artist confirmed that she wanted to share her difficult moments with her audience without shame, emphasizing that artists are human and have moments of weakness, sadness, and failure, and that the audience usually sees only the shiny image and does not realize the real difficulties they face.
She added that her psychiatrist explained that the crisis was a result of the accumulation of psychological pressures and the repression of emotions, but she insisted on appearing strong despite the difficulties and disappointments from some.