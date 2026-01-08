The Egyptian artist Leqa Souidan surprised her audience by announcing her diagnosis of the seventh nerve during her live appearance on her show, revealing details about her health crisis.

Souidan explained that her condition resulted from prolonged psychological stress and continuous tension, in addition to disappointments and smear campaigns from people she considered close friends.

Reason for Her Desire to Appear

The artist confirmed that she wanted to share her difficult moments with her audience without shame, emphasizing that artists are human and have moments of weakness, sadness, and failure, and that the audience usually sees only the shiny image and does not realize the real difficulties they face.

She added that her psychiatrist explained that the crisis was a result of the accumulation of psychological pressures and the repression of emotions, but she insisted on appearing strong despite the difficulties and disappointments from some.