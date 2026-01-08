فاجأت الفنانة المصرية لقاء سويدان جمهورها بإعلان إصابتها بالعصب السابع، خلال ظهورها على الهواء في برنامجها، وكشفت عن تفاصيل أزمتها الصحية.

وأوضحت سويدان أن إصابتها جاءت نتيجة ضغوط نفسية طويلة وتوتر مستمر، إضافة إلى خيبات أمل وحملات تشويه من أشخاص كانت تعتبرهم أصدقاء مقربين.

سبب رغبتها في الظهور

وأكدت الفنانة أنها أرادت مشاركة جمهورها لحظاتها الصعبة دون خجل، مشددة على أن الفنانين بشر لهم لحظات ضعف وحزن وفشل، وأن الجمهور عادةً يرى الصورة اللامعة فقط ولا يدرك الصعوبات الحقيقية التي يواجهونها.

وأضافت أن طبيبها النفسي أوضح أن الأزمة كانت نتيجة تراكم الضغوط النفسية وكبت المشاعر، لكنها أصرت على الظهور بمظهر القوة رغم الصعوبات والخذلان من البعض.