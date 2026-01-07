The content creator Dr. Khulood warned against spreading any rumors or false claims against her, indicating that she will take the necessary legal actions.

Legal Actions

The account of Dr. Khulood's clinic published a statement from her lawyer's office, which stated: Some violations against our client have been noted, and we warn all individuals against the consequences of launching, circulating, or reposting any false claims, baseless rumors, or defamatory and abusive statements that affect our client, whether through media outlets, social media platforms, or any other means.

We confirm that we are closely monitoring all the inaccuracies being raised, and we will take all necessary legal actions to protect our client's rights.

This comes in light of recent social media reports about the arrest of Dr. Khulood and her husband at Kuwait Airport on charges related to money laundering.