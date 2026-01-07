حذرت صانعة المحتوى الدكتورة خلود من نشر أي شائعات أو ادعاءات كاذبة ضدها، مشيرة إلى أنها ستتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

إجراءات قانونية

ونشر حساب عيادة الدكتورة خلود بياناً صادراً عن مكتب محاميها، جاء فيه: تم رصد بعض التجاوزات الصادرة ضد موكلتنا، ونحذر كافة الأشخاص من مغبة إطلاق أو تداول أو إعادة نشر أي ادعاءات كاذبة، أو إشاعات باطلة، أو عبارات تشهير وإساءة تمس موكلتنا، سواء كان ذلك عبر وسائل الإعلام أو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أو أي وسيلة أخرى.

ونؤكد أننا نرصد بدقة كل ما يثار من مغالطات، وسنتخذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حفاظاً على حقوق موكلتنا.

ويأتي ذلك إثر تناقل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً، أنباء عن القبض على الدكتورة خلود وزوجها في مطار الكويت في تهم تتعلق بغسل الأموال.