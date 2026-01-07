حذرت صانعة المحتوى الدكتورة خلود من نشر أي شائعات أو ادعاءات كاذبة ضدها، مشيرة إلى أنها ستتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
إجراءات قانونية
ونشر حساب عيادة الدكتورة خلود بياناً صادراً عن مكتب محاميها، جاء فيه: تم رصد بعض التجاوزات الصادرة ضد موكلتنا، ونحذر كافة الأشخاص من مغبة إطلاق أو تداول أو إعادة نشر أي ادعاءات كاذبة، أو إشاعات باطلة، أو عبارات تشهير وإساءة تمس موكلتنا، سواء كان ذلك عبر وسائل الإعلام أو منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أو أي وسيلة أخرى.
ونؤكد أننا نرصد بدقة كل ما يثار من مغالطات، وسنتخذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حفاظاً على حقوق موكلتنا.
ويأتي ذلك إثر تناقل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً، أنباء عن القبض على الدكتورة خلود وزوجها في مطار الكويت في تهم تتعلق بغسل الأموال.
The content creator Dr. Khulood warned against spreading any rumors or false claims against her, indicating that she will take the necessary legal actions.
Legal Actions
The account of Dr. Khulood's clinic published a statement from her lawyer's office, which stated: Some violations against our client have been noted, and we warn all individuals against the consequences of launching, circulating, or reposting any false claims, baseless rumors, or defamatory and abusive statements that affect our client, whether through media outlets, social media platforms, or any other means.
We confirm that we are closely monitoring all the inaccuracies being raised, and we will take all necessary legal actions to protect our client's rights.
This comes in light of recent social media reports about the arrest of Dr. Khulood and her husband at Kuwait Airport on charges related to money laundering.