توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس) طقساً مستقراً على معظم مناطق المملكة، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، جازان، وعلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 12-35كم/ساعة تصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع المــوج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج، فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-28 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحـالة البحر خفيف الموج.