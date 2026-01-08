The National Center of Meteorology expected in its report on the weather conditions for today (Thursday) stable weather in most regions of the Kingdom, while the opportunity remains available for fog formation during the night and early morning hours in parts of the Makkah region, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and the southern parts of the Eastern Province.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern part, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 12-35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two meters towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait, with the sea condition being light to moderate waves. Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northwesterly at a speed of 10-28 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition being light waves.