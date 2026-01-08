وصلت، أمس (الأربعاء)، إلى مطار العريش الدولي في شمال سيناء، الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية رقم 78، التي ينفذها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع السعودية وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة، ضمن الجهود المستمرة لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة.
مساعدات غذائية وإيوائية
وحملت الطائرة كميات كبيرة من السلال الغذائية وحقائب الإيواء، تمهيداً لنقلها عبر الجهات المصرية المختصة، وفي مقدمتها الهلال الأحمر المصري، إلى داخل القطاع، في ظل الأوضاع الإنسانية الصعبة التي يعيشها سكان غزة منذ اندلاع الأزمة في أكتوبر 2023.
تخفيف المعاناة
وتأتي هذه الشحنة امتداداً للدعم السعودي المتواصل لتخفيف معاناة المدنيين، خصوصاً مع النقص الحاد في الغذاء والمأوى، وتفاقم الأوضاع المعيشية بالتزامن مع الظروف الشتوية القاسية واستمرار القيود على دخول المساعدات.
توجيهات ملكية
ومنذ بداية الأزمة، أطلق مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جسراً إغاثياً جوياً وبحرياً وبرياً، بتوجيهات من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تأكيداً على الموقف السعودي الثابت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية.
أرقام ودلالات
وحتى مطلع يناير الجاري، بلغ عدد الطائرات الإغاثية السعودية الواصلة إلى العريش 78 طائرة، إضافة إلى 8 بواخر إغاثية، حملت أكثر من 7,699 طناً من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، إلى جانب وصول 912 شاحنة مساعدات مباشرة إلى القطاع.
دعم طبي وإنساني
وشملت الجهود السعودية تسليم 20 سيارة إسعاف للهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، وتوقيع اتفاقيات تتجاوز قيمتها 90 مليون دولار مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل غزة، فضلاً عن عمليات إسقاط جوي مشتركة مع القوات المسلحة الأردنية لتجاوز صعوبات المعابر.
التزام ثابت
وتؤكد الطائرة الإغاثية الـ78 استمرار التزام المملكة بتكثيف الجهود الإنسانية، في وقت تحذر تقارير أممية من تفاقم خطر المجاعة والأمراض في القطاع، مجددةً الدور المحوري لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة كأحد أبرز الجهات الإنسانية الداعمة للشعب الفلسطيني.
The Saudi relief plane number 78 arrived yesterday (Wednesday) at Al-Arish International Airport in North Sinai, implemented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Kingdom's embassy in Cairo, as part of ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Food and Shelter Aid
The plane carried large quantities of food baskets and shelter bags, in preparation for their transfer through the relevant Egyptian authorities, primarily the Egyptian Red Crescent, into the Gaza Strip, amid the difficult humanitarian conditions that the residents of Gaza have been experiencing since the outbreak of the crisis in October 2023.
Alleviating Suffering
This shipment comes as an extension of the ongoing Saudi support to alleviate the suffering of civilians, especially with the acute shortage of food and shelter, and the worsening living conditions coinciding with the harsh winter conditions and the continued restrictions on the entry of aid.
Royal Directives
Since the beginning of the crisis, the King Salman Center for Relief has launched an air, sea, and land relief bridge, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirming Saudi Arabia's steadfast position on the Palestinian issue.
Numbers and Indicators
As of early January, the number of Saudi relief planes arriving in Al-Arish reached 78, in addition to 8 relief ships that carried more than 7,699 tons of food, medical, and shelter supplies, along with 912 trucks of direct aid reaching the sector.
Medical and Humanitarian Support
Saudi efforts included delivering 20 ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent and signing agreements worth over 90 million dollars with international organizations to implement relief projects inside Gaza, as well as joint airdrop operations with the Jordanian Armed Forces to overcome crossing difficulties.
Steadfast Commitment
The arrival of the 78th relief plane reaffirms the Kingdom's commitment to intensifying humanitarian efforts, at a time when UN reports warn of the worsening threat of famine and diseases in the sector, reiterating the pivotal role of the King Salman Center for Relief as one of the most prominent humanitarian entities supporting the Palestinian people.