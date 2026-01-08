The Saudi relief plane number 78 arrived yesterday (Wednesday) at Al-Arish International Airport in North Sinai, implemented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Kingdom's embassy in Cairo, as part of ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Food and Shelter Aid

The plane carried large quantities of food baskets and shelter bags, in preparation for their transfer through the relevant Egyptian authorities, primarily the Egyptian Red Crescent, into the Gaza Strip, amid the difficult humanitarian conditions that the residents of Gaza have been experiencing since the outbreak of the crisis in October 2023.

Alleviating Suffering

This shipment comes as an extension of the ongoing Saudi support to alleviate the suffering of civilians, especially with the acute shortage of food and shelter, and the worsening living conditions coinciding with the harsh winter conditions and the continued restrictions on the entry of aid.

Royal Directives

Since the beginning of the crisis, the King Salman Center for Relief has launched an air, sea, and land relief bridge, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, affirming Saudi Arabia's steadfast position on the Palestinian issue.

Numbers and Indicators

As of early January, the number of Saudi relief planes arriving in Al-Arish reached 78, in addition to 8 relief ships that carried more than 7,699 tons of food, medical, and shelter supplies, along with 912 trucks of direct aid reaching the sector.

Medical and Humanitarian Support

Saudi efforts included delivering 20 ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent and signing agreements worth over 90 million dollars with international organizations to implement relief projects inside Gaza, as well as joint airdrop operations with the Jordanian Armed Forces to overcome crossing difficulties.

Steadfast Commitment

The arrival of the 78th relief plane reaffirms the Kingdom's commitment to intensifying humanitarian efforts, at a time when UN reports warn of the worsening threat of famine and diseases in the sector, reiterating the pivotal role of the King Salman Center for Relief as one of the most prominent humanitarian entities supporting the Palestinian people.