وصلت، أمس (الأربعاء)، إلى مطار العريش الدولي في شمال سيناء، الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية رقم 78، التي ينفذها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع السعودية وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة، ضمن الجهود المستمرة لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة.

مساعدات غذائية وإيوائية

وحملت الطائرة كميات كبيرة من السلال الغذائية وحقائب الإيواء، تمهيداً لنقلها عبر الجهات المصرية المختصة، وفي مقدمتها الهلال الأحمر المصري، إلى داخل القطاع، في ظل الأوضاع الإنسانية الصعبة التي يعيشها سكان غزة منذ اندلاع الأزمة في أكتوبر 2023.

تخفيف المعاناة

وتأتي هذه الشحنة امتداداً للدعم السعودي المتواصل لتخفيف معاناة المدنيين، خصوصاً مع النقص الحاد في الغذاء والمأوى، وتفاقم الأوضاع المعيشية بالتزامن مع الظروف الشتوية القاسية واستمرار القيود على دخول المساعدات.

توجيهات ملكية

ومنذ بداية الأزمة، أطلق مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة جسراً إغاثياً جوياً وبحرياً وبرياً، بتوجيهات من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تأكيداً على الموقف السعودي الثابت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية.

أرقام ودلالات

وحتى مطلع يناير الجاري، بلغ عدد الطائرات الإغاثية السعودية الواصلة إلى العريش 78 طائرة، إضافة إلى 8 بواخر إغاثية، حملت أكثر من 7,699 طناً من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، إلى جانب وصول 912 شاحنة مساعدات مباشرة إلى القطاع.

دعم طبي وإنساني

وشملت الجهود السعودية تسليم 20 سيارة إسعاف للهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، وتوقيع اتفاقيات تتجاوز قيمتها 90 مليون دولار مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل غزة، فضلاً عن عمليات إسقاط جوي مشتركة مع القوات المسلحة الأردنية لتجاوز صعوبات المعابر.

التزام ثابت

وتؤكد الطائرة الإغاثية الـ78 استمرار التزام المملكة بتكثيف الجهود الإنسانية، في وقت تحذر تقارير أممية من تفاقم خطر المجاعة والأمراض في القطاع، مجددةً الدور المحوري لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة كأحد أبرز الجهات الإنسانية الداعمة للشعب الفلسطيني.