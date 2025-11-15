U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will take legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the coming days.

Trump told reporters that he would contact British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the BBC later.

The BBC issued a personal apology to Trump on Thursday for the edits made to a speech of his, but denied that there was any legal basis for suing them over what was presented in a documentary that Trump's lawyers described as false and defamatory.

The BBC stated in a statement that it would not air the "Panorama" program again, and expressed deep regret over the way the video clip was edited, but said: "We do not agree at all that there is a basis for a defamation claim."

The leak of internal allegations of bias within the BBC, including the editing of Trump's 2021 public speech on the day his supporters stormed the Capitol, led to the resignation of two senior officials at the corporation and prompted Trump to threaten a billion-dollar lawsuit.

The BBC has become vulnerable to the possibility of using funds paid by its viewers to compensate the U.S. president for a mistake it made, providing additional ammunition for its critics.

Trump's lawyers demanded that the BBC withdraw the "Panorama" program, apologize to the president, and compensate him in accordance with the damage he suffered.