أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، (السبت)، أنه سيتخذ إجراء قضائياً ضد هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي بي سي) خلال الأيام القادمة.

وقال ترمب للصحفيين إنه سيتصل برئيس وزراء بريطانيا كير ستارمر بشأن «بي بي سي» في وقت لاحق.

وقدمت «بي بي سي» اعتذاراً شخصياً لترمب، الخميس، بسبب التعديل الذي أجرته على خطاب له، لكنها أنكرت وجود أي أساس قانوني لمقاضاتها، بسبب ما جاء في فيلم وثائقي وصفه محامو ترمب بأنه كاذب وتشهيري.

وأفادت «بي بي سي» في بيان بأنها لن تعرض برنامج «بانوراما» مجدداً، وأبدت أسفها بشدة على الطريقة التي تم بها تحرير مقطع الفيديو، إلا أنها قالت: «لا نوافق إطلاقاً على وجود أساس لادعاء التشهير».

وأدى تسريب اتهامات داخلية بالتحيز في «بي بي سي»، بما في ذلك طريقة تحرير خطاب عام 2021 لترمب في اليوم الذي اقتحم فيه أنصاره مبنى الكابيتول، إلى استقالة اثنين من كبار المسؤولين في الهيئة، ودفع ترمب إلى التهديد برفع دعوى قضائية بقيمة مليار دولار.

وأصبحت «بي بي سي» عرضة لاحتمال استخدام أموال يدفعها مشاهدوها لتعويض الرئيس الأمريكي عن خطأ ارتكبته، ما يقدم ذخيرة إضافية لمنتقديها.

وطالب محامو ترمب «بي بي سي» بسحب برنامج «بانوراما»، والاعتذار للرئيس، وتعويضه بما يتناسب مع الضرر الذي لحق به.