The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh that brings together various southern components to sit at the dialogue table and discuss fair solutions to the southern issue.

The Kingdom called on all southern components to actively participate in the conference, aiming to formulate a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern issue, in a way that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners. This is based on the contents of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 30, 2025, which confirmed that the southern issue is a just cause with historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to address it lies in dialogue within the framework of a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

This comes as an extension of the close relations between the two brotherly countries and what is required by mutual interests in light of the current circumstances, and as a continuation of the Kingdom's efforts to support and enhance the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen, and to provide the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue.