رحّبت المملكة العربية السعودية بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، المتضمّن عقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض، يجمع مختلف المكونات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار، وبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية.

ودعت المملكة جميع المكونات الجنوبية إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في المؤتمر، بهدف بلورة تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، وبما يلبّي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة، وذلك انطلاقاً من المضامين الواردة في بيان وزارة الخارجية بتاريخ 30 ديسمبر 2025، الذي أكّد أن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة ذات أبعاد تاريخية واجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها يكمن في الحوار ضمن إطار الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للعلاقات الوثيقة بين البلدين الشقيقين، وما تقتضيه المصالح المشتركة في ظل الظروف الراهنة، واستمراراً لجهود المملكة في دعم وتعزيز أمن الجمهورية اليمنية واستقرارها، وتوفير الأجواء المناسبة للحوار.